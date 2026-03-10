About the Author

Chris Brumett

Chief Product Officer

Chris is a product leader with extensive experience shaping AI- and IoT-enabled supply chain solutions and leading digital transformation across global logistics networks. As Chief Product Officer, Chris is driven to reinvent the yard by bringing a strong voice of the customer deep into the fabric of company operations.

In this episode, Chris Brumett, Chief Product Officer at Terminal Industries, breaks down how warehouses actually optimize (labor travel time, staging space, dock throughput), why carrier appointment compliance is a facility survival mechanism, and how low-visibility yard operations quietly create expensive downstream inefficiency.

We also dig into the technology shift powering the category, from ASNs and appointment scheduling to computer vision and AI-driven workflows that reduce gate congestion, improve trailer/chassis visibility, and tighten execution across the full facility visit.

What you’ll learn:

  • Dock-Driven Warehouse Optimization: How product velocity, storage zones (ambient vs. temp-controlled), and travel time dictate door assignments and labor planning.

  • ASN Visibility and Receiving Automation: Why ASNs matter, how they connect to scanning and inventory accuracy, and where “ideal state” still breaks down.

  • Tendered vs. Operating Carrier Validation: How load brokering creates identity ambiguity at the gate and why facilities need separation between tendered carrier, operating carrier, and cargo asset.

  • Appointment Windows as Labor Control: The real reason strict appointment rules exist, how staging creates dock congestion, and why facilities penalize missed windows.

  • Inbound Priority Logic From Outbound Demand: How facilities prioritize inbound based on outbound shortages, retail promotions, and SKU velocity, not “fairness” to carriers.

  • Drop Trailer Strategy and Yard Buffering: Why drop-and-hook creates slack that smooths operational variance, and when yard footprint becomes the constraint.

  • The Hidden ROI of Yard Execution: Why optimizing “five spotters” misses the point, and how yard inefficiency causes dock labor idle time and throughput loss.

  • From Point Tools to Yard Operating System: How Terminal approaches the yard as an end-to-end workflow problem, not a check-in camera or a spreadsheet replacement.

  • Computer Vision and AI Workflow Automation: Where CV reduces gate processing time, and how AI can automate repetitive operational steps without removing the human-in-the-loop.

  • Facility ROI Levers That Actually Pencil: Labor displacement/reallocation, detention and demurrage reduction, and scaling volume without scaling labor.

