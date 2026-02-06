The yard of the future starts today.

If you’re a YardView customer navigating the Vector acquisition, it’s reasonable to ask what happens next. Platform consolidation often introduces integration drag, roadmap uncertainty, and operational disruption.

Terminal offers a clean alternative:

Computer Vision built-in — real-time asset visibility without scans, tags, or manual inputs

Workflow + execution automation — not just tracking, but active orchestration

Fast time to value — measurable ROI in months, not years

Low operational disruption — deploy without ripping out existing systems

If you’re evaluating your options, or simply want to understand what modern yard automation can deliver, we’d be happy to show you.

No pressure.

No forced migrations.

Just a better way to run the yard.