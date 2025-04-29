Autonomous, integrated workflows starting at the gate
Single pane of glass visibility of all yard operations
Managed by a unified platform with AI computer vision
Highly configurable to all yards in your network
Unlocked value of your existing WMS/TMS
Digitally transformed, data rich, and predictive
A single solution for
maximum, automated throughput
Deep integrations anticipate incoming loads, enabling our AI computer vision technology to automate gate check-ins and all critical yard operations: from assigning locations and maintaining real-time visibility to coordinating spotters for efficient load movement. It then closes the loop by validating assets before exit, providing comprehensive performance supervision across your entire yard network
Easy, scalable
operation
Terminal was designed from the ground up for disruption-free operations. Easy to deploy and support, the system has a low IT lift with no 3rd party devices to support, and a modern UI/UX that's super-easy for operators to use from day one. Configurable to your yard, Terminal YOS integrates seamlessly with most TMS and WMS systems.
Rapid, repeatable
ROI
We know that yard operations run on lean budgets, which is why we price our all-inclusive solution as a service with terms that won’t bust the bank. Ready to deploy right away, and rapid to scale over time.
Built by the Industry
Built by logistics leaders who want a new industry standard in the yard
“We have not seen this kind of accuracy with computer-vision technology… this is a significant milestone in the race to modernize the yard.”