We have reinvented the future of logistics

through the yard.

Moving the world by making goods flow.

Imagine the yard as an intelligent bridge seamlessly connecting highway to warehouse.

  • Autonomous, integrated workflows starting at the gate

  • Single pane of glass visibility of all yard operations

  • Managed by a unified platform with AI computer vision

  • Highly configurable to all yards in your network

  • Unlocked value of your existing WMS/TMS

  • Digitally transformed, data rich, and predictive

That's the

Benefit 01

A single solution for
maximum, automated throughput

Deep integrations anticipate incoming loads, enabling our AI computer vision technology to automate gate check-ins and all critical yard operations: from assigning locations and maintaining real-time visibility to coordinating spotters for efficient load movement. It then closes the loop by validating assets before exit, providing comprehensive performance supervision across your entire yard network

Benefit 02

Easy, scalable
operation

Terminal was designed from the ground up for disruption-free operations. Easy to deploy and support, the system has a low IT lift with no 3rd party devices to support, and a modern UI/UX that's super-easy for operators to use from day one. Configurable to your yard, Terminal YOS integrates seamlessly with most TMS and WMS systems.

Benefit 03

Rapid, repeatable

ROI

We know that yard operations run on lean budgets, which is why we price our all-inclusive solution as a service with terms that won’t bust the bank. Ready to deploy right away, and rapid to scale over time.

Built by the Industry

Built by logistics leaders who want a new industry standard in the yard

“We have not seen this kind of accuracy with computer-vision technology… this is a significant milestone in the race to modernize the yard.”

Karen Jones

Head of New Product

Ryder System, Inc.

Trusted by Operators

Trusted by leading operators looking for real yard innovation

How it Works

Revolutionary technology that transforms your yard from gate to dock

Take a closer look

The yard of the future starts today.

Take charge of your yard

