We use JumpCloud to enforce strong two-factor authentication for all employees.
Every line of code is thoroughly reviewed before being integrated, ensuring a secure and stable codebase. We utilize automated tooling to identify and resolve vulnerabilities across our entire codebase.
Our systems are constantly monitored for unusual activity, allowing us to quickly detect and respond to potential threats.
We receive immediate alerts for any changes in our production environment, ensuring rapid response and control.
All customer data is encrypted at rest and in transit. We utilize TLS 1.2 or higher for all data transmissions over potentially insecure networks and follow cloud best practices to ensure data is securely backed up and stored.
