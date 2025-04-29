About Terminal

Terminal is a different kind of logistics technology company. We exist to create a new industry standard in yard operations by completely rethinking what that yard of future will be - from fragmented bottleneck into a scalable, strategic advantage.

Our story, our values

Every day, over $50 billion of goods move through 50,000+ U.S. warehouses — yet 35% of that supply chain stalls in the yard. While transportation and warehouse systems have modernized, the yard remains the industry’s blind spot, still run on clipboards, spreadsheets, and outdated IoT. The result? Bottlenecks, wasted labor, and millions lost in inefficiency.


Terminal is reinventing the yard.


We are building the industry’s first AI-native, Computer Vision–powered Yard Operating System (YOS) — designed to digitize, automate, and optimize yard operations end to end.

Our platform connects cameras, data, and workflows into one seamless layer of visibility and control. From gate acceleration to asset inventory, compliance, orchestration, analytics, YMS-reimagined, Terminal delivers rapid ROI: reducing costs, accelerating throughput, and unlocking new revenue opportunities for the world’s largest logistics operators.

With backing from leading investors and partnerships with several of the top 10 logistics companies, Terminal is building with the industry, for the industry — setting the new standard for yard technology.



Our Leaders

Terminal leaders drive towards a combined mission with extreme ownership, smart execution, and passionate innovation.

Meet the strategic problem solvers at the helm:

Darin is a proven founder-operator and repeat CEO with a 25+ year track record scaling SaaS and infrastructure platforms from zero to category leadership, resulting in successful IPOs and multi-billion-dollar outcomes. He has raised $1.25B in capital, led 35+ acquisitions, and built three breakout companies: Verio (IPO at $1B, acquired for $6.2B; also launched VIAnet, with a carve-out IPO at $3.2B), Web.com (IPO at $2B), and ClearDATA (healthcare cloud category leader). Earlier, Darin spent nearly a decade in leading Silicon Valley VC firms - Norwest Venture Partners and Burr, Egan, Deleage & Co.; and has since advised and led buy-and-build strategies for PE platforms including Blackstone, Tritium, and Blue Sea Capital. He also enjoys investing/advising in high-growth companies at the intersection of AI, healthtech, logistics, and vertical SaaS—shaping the future of automation and intelligent systems. He holds a B.S. from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Univ. and an MBA in Int’l. Studies (Paris) from UofH.

As CEO, Darin is driven to reinvent the yard by leading the creation of a category-defining platform to transform yard logistics. Powered by breakthrough technology and an elite team, Terminal is making the $50B-a-day flow of goods faster, cleaner, and more cost-effective—rewiring how the world moves.

Darin Brannan

Chief Executive Officer

Chris is an entrepreneurial product leader with deep expertise in YMS, CV, and IoT-enabled supply chain technologies and a track record of driving operational transformation across global logistics networks. As Chief Product Officer at Terminal, he oversees product development of AI-powered platforms and applications that digitize, automate, and optimize yard operations in real time. He previously led product and product strategy at Kaleris and FourKites and held executive roles at TrackX, after his YMS start-up, broTECH Solutions, was acquired. At Fluensee, he built and scaled enterprise software for visibility, asset tracking, and automation. Chris holds a BSc. from California State University, Long Beach.

As Chief Product Officer, Chris is driven to reinvent the yard by bringing a strong voice of the customer deep into the fabric of company operations.

Chris Brumett

Chief Product Officer

Kris is an engineering executive with nearly two decades of experience scaling technical organizations, driving innovation, and delivering enterprise-grade solutions across logistics, cloud, and aerospace sectors. Currently Head of Engineering, Kris leads the development of cutting-edge computer vision platforms for supply chain optimization. He previously held senior leadership roles at Cloudflare, where he spearheaded product and platform engineering for serverless storage and compute, and at SpaceX, where he built systems to extend manufacturing capabilities. Kris began his career at Amazon and Microsoft, contributing to large-scale infrastructure and marketplace platforms. He holds degrees from the University of Washington and the University of Texas at Arlington.

As Head of Engineering, Kris is driven to reinvent the yard by making cutting-edge AI computer vision tech and sophisticated data-driven platforms accessible to everyday operators.

Kris Evans

Head of Engineering

Corbin is an experienced finance and strategy leader with a 25+ year track record driving growth, operational rigor, and strategic clarity across early-stage startups, mid-market ventures, and Fortune 500 companies. As a former founder and longtime CFO, he has successfully led organizations through complex M&A transactions, corporate integrations, and high-growth phases—bringing financial discipline and clear strategy to every stage of the journey. His experience spans SaaS, logistics, consumer, and digital media, with deep expertise in planning, forecasting, deal structuring, and executive advisory. Corbin is known for building systems that scale, aligning finance with mission, and demonstrating excellence in fast-moving environments.

As CFO, Corbin is driven to reinvent the yard by ensuring we deliver meaningful ROI to the market and that we can continue to drive smart execution for our customers and shareholders.

Corbin Howes

Chief Financial Officer

Josh is a results-oriented marketing leader with a track record of driving organic revenue growth, leading strategic transformations, and executing successful M&A and fundraising initiatives over 25 years. He brings expertise in optimizing marketing functions across all channels and proven success in driving hyper-growth for mid-stage startups and optimizing GTM for mature, public and private equity-backed companies. Josh holds an MBA from Duke and an MSc. in Data Science from Northwestern.

As CMO, Josh is driven to reinvent the yard by building a winning brand that connects critical customer needs to the magic of Terminal's technology.

Josh Kivenko

Chief Marketing Officer

Tristan is a dynamic People Operations leader with extensive experience driving HR strategy, workforce optimization, and organizational growth across startup and consulting environments. As a SHRM-Certified professional, she brings a creative and service-focused approach to building high-performance teams and ensuring compliance within fast-paced, evolving industries. Prior to Terminal, Tristan has held key roles at BlackLocus, and Spinnaker Consulting Group, where she consistently delivered scalable HR solutions and operational efficiency. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from Virginia Commonwealth University.

As Head of People, Tristan is driven to reinvent the yard by assembling the right team of technology and logistics experts and by fostering a culture of purposeful innovation.

Tristan Andrews

People Operations Manager

Jeff is a strategic operations and revenue leader with cross-functional experience spanning logistics tech, trading, and financial services. As VP of Revenue & Operations at Terminal Industries, he drives go-to-market execution, business systems, and commercial strategy. Prior to Terminal, Jeff held key leadership roles at Flexport, where he led business operations and GTM initiatives for enterprise clients. He began his career in the enterprise financial sector at Crédit Agricole and ATF. Jeff holds a BA from Duke University and studied at the London School of Economics.

As VP of Revenue, Jeff is driven to reinvent the yard by fostering strategic customer and channel relationships based on respect for cutting-edge technology and deep logistics expertise.

Jeff Martin

VP of Revenue & Operations

Imry Atzmon is a product delivery leader focused on driving successful implementations of AI and Computer Vision platforms in real-world environments. As Head of Field Operations and Delivery at Terminal, he leads product deployments, delivery partnerships, execution, and enterprise adoption.His background includes executive roles at AnyVision/Oosto, GO-OUT, and the Israel Airport Authority, where he built global teams, partnerships and scaled major customer deployments across tech ecosystems and vision AI products. Imry holds a BA from Tel Aviv University.

As Head of Delivery, Imry is driven to reinvent the yard, he aligns technology and execution to exceed customer expectations, operational goals and unlock new opportunities for growth and optimization.

Imry Atzmon

Head of Delivery

Our Investors and Advisors

Backed by decades of logistics expertise

Our founders, investors, and advisors are driven by the critical need to create an industry standard in the yard. They see us challenging conventions, solving problems that matter, and delivering products that revolutionize the way logistics works.

Joe Lonsdale is the Founder and Managing Partner at 8VC, an early-stage venture capital firm managing over $6 billion in capital. In 2003, he founded Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), a global software company known for its work supporting US and its allies’ defense and intelligence. Since then, he has founded over a dozen prominent companies, including Addepar, a wealth management platform helping investors manage over $7 trillion, and OpenGov, the leading cloud software provider for local governments which recently sold for $1.8 billion. He continues to create and scale companies through the 8VC Build program.

Joe was an early investor in Anduril, Oculus (acq. FB), Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH), Oscar (NYSE:OSCR), Illumio, Wish (NASDAQ:WISH), JoyTunes, Blend (NYSE:BLND), Flexport, Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY), Orca Bio, Qualia, Synthego, RelateIQ (acq. CRM), Yugabyte, among many others.

Joe and his wife Tayler are active in a variety of philanthropic and institutional pursuits. In 2018, they founded the non-partisan Cicero Institute, which crafts and advances policies to promote effective and accountable governance, and is now successfully battling special interests with teams in over a dozen states. In 2021, Joe became the founding chairman of the board of the University of Austin (UATX), a new university dedicated to restoring the pursuit of truth in higher education. He also sits on the board of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute.

Joe Lonsdale

Lead Investor

Jake Medwell is a serial entrepreneur and investor. He is a co-founder of 8VC and leads 8VC’s logistics and transportation practice which was ranked #1 globally in 2022.

Jake most recently co-founded Terminal Logistics, a computer vision and AI company transforming supply chain and yard management. He also co-founded BATON, a logistics technology company that sold to Ryder Systems [NYSE:R] in 2022. Prior to 8VC, he co-founded Humin [Acq. NYSE: IAC], a consumer mobile software company where he built the engineering team and led growth. Jake also co-founded The Kairos Society, where he sits on the Board of Directors. While in college, he founded Solé Bicycle Co. [Acq.] and grew it into an industry leader. Jake is an avid philanthropist, co-founding Operation Masks with partner Drew Oetting to help bring PPE to medical workers on the front line of the fight against COVID-19. Jake serves as an advisor and board member to a wide range of companies and nonprofits.

Jake graduated from the University of Southern California in 2011, where he has been lecturing on entrepreneurship and technology for the last decade.

Jake Medwell

Lead Investor

Backing is believing

Backed by prominent industry leaders who saw us challenging conventions, solving problems that matter, and delivering products that truly make a difference - and decided to come along for the ride.

Industry Strategic Advisory Board

Thinking big, reinventing logistics

Our strategic advisors bring deep industry expertise to help us reinvent the future of logistics, turning operational bottlenecks into a scalable, strategic advantage.

Shaleen Devgun is the Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation and Technology Officer at Schneider, a leading multimodal provider of transportation, logistics, and intermodal services. He also leads Packerland Ventures, Schneider's corporate venture arm focused on creating the next-generation freight marketplace through automation, aggregation, and intelligence.

He has previously held roles in Strategy, Planning and Solution Delivery at Schneider and spent over a decade as an industry consultant with Diamond and Deloitte.

Devgun serves as an advisor to 8VC, a venture capital fund that focuses on foundational platforms and industry-transforming businesses in technology and life sciences.

Shaleen Devgun

Schneider, Diamond, Deloitte

Andy Clarke has over 20 years of experience in the global transportation and logistics industries. He currently serves as the chairman of the boards of Global Critical and DCLI, Inc. Mr. Clarke is also on the boards of Arrive Logistics and Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX).

From 2015 to 2019, Mr. Clarke served as the Chief Financial Officer of C.H. Robinson, Inc., one of the world’s largest third-party logistics providers. From 2007 until 2013, Mr. Clarke was the Chief Executive Officer of Panther Expedited Services, Inc., a premium logistics provider. From 2001 to 2006, Mr. Clarke served in various executive roles, including as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at Forward Air Corporation, a NASDAQ-listed, diversified transportation services corporation.

Clarke holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BSBA from Washington University in St. Louis.

Andy Clarke

C.H. Robinson, Arrive, DCLI

Alan Gershenhorn is a highly experienced executive in the logistics and transportation industry.

He currently holds positions on the boards of directors for Transportation Insight and OTR Solutions and is a strategic advisor to 8VC, a venture capital fund, and some of their logistics technology portfolio companies. Additionally, he is a Principal of Horn Strategy Partners, LLC, providing advisory services to technology and logistics businesses.

Prior to his current roles, Gershenhorn had a distinguished 39-year career at United Parcel Service (UPS), where he retired in June 2018 as the Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, he was responsible for global strategy, corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, sales, marketing, public affairs, and key growth initiatives, including the oversight of Coyote Logistics and Marken. In addition, he more recently held positions on the board of directors of Cargojet Inc. and Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.

He began his career at UPS in 1979 as a part-time package handler and held numerous leadership positions, including President of UPS International and Chief Sales, Marketing, and Strategy Officer. He played a significant role in transforming UPS from a U.S.-centric small package delivery company into a global leader in tech enabled logistics and supply chain solutions .

Gershenhorn holds a finance degree from the University of Houston.

Alan Gershenhorn

UPS, Coyote, Marken, Transportation Insights

 Will Urban is a seasoned supply chain executive, investor, and advisor with more than three decades of global logistics leadership.

He most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Flexport, where he scaled revenue from $600M to $5B in four years, and previously spent 17 years at Expeditors International in senior roles including Regional Vice President for the Northwest United States. Urban currently partners with early- and growth-stage founders through his advisory and venture work with R7 Ventures, Companyon Ventures, and Nine Realms, where he focuses on scaling go-to-market execution and empowering the next generation of supply chain innovators.


Urban holds extensive board and advisory experience across multiple logistics and technology companies, bringing deep expertise in customer-centric growth, operational scaling, and global market expansion.

Will Urban

Flexport, Expeditors International

