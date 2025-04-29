Every day, over $50 billion of goods move through 50,000+ U.S. warehouses — yet 35% of that supply chain stalls in the yard. While transportation and warehouse systems have modernized, the yard remains the industry’s blind spot, still run on clipboards, spreadsheets, and outdated IoT. The result? Bottlenecks, wasted labor, and millions lost in inefficiency.







Terminal is reinventing the yard.





We are building the industry’s first AI-native, Computer Vision–powered Yard Operating System (YOS) — designed to digitize, automate, and optimize yard operations end to end.

Our platform connects cameras, data, and workflows into one seamless layer of visibility and control. From gate acceleration to asset inventory, compliance, orchestration, analytics, YMS-reimagined, Terminal delivers rapid ROI: reducing costs, accelerating throughput, and unlocking new revenue opportunities for the world’s largest logistics operators.





With backing from leading investors and partnerships with several of the top 10 logistics companies, Terminal is building with the industry, for the industry — setting the new standard for yard technology.







