Terminal Yard Operating System™

Seamless operations from gate to dock

There is a chasm in the yard.It's time to fix it.

The yard remains a technology and data black hole resulting in severe gaps in execution, broken process automation, and visibility. Current yard solutions are too limited, disjointed, or dated to solve the problem. Terminal is different.

Transform Your Yard With Terminal

What Is Terminal YOS™

Real command of your yard requires transformational technology

01Cutting-Edge Tech Stack

02SmartYard™ YMS

03Advanced Yard

04Yard Networks

How Does Computer Vision Work

AI-powered computer vision for every asset in every yard

  • Aggregate

    incoming data in real-world conditions with adaptive computer vision without the need for costly hardware or RTLS tagging.

  • Analyze

    with AI software trained to find and make sense of the data and find the signal in the noise.

  • Activate

    clear recommendations to transform your hardest operational problems into effortless and actionable decisions.

  • Automate

    seamless connectivity across the rest of the supply chain and other apps/software.

Trusted by Operators

Trusted by leading operators looking for real yard innovation

The yard of the future starts today.

Take charge of your yard

