  • Article
    Logistics Management: Automation, Not Service Frameworks, Will Shape the Yard of the Future
    Sep 04
  • Announcement
    Darin Brannan Takes Helm of Terminal as CEO
    Feb 04
  • Announcement
    Flock Safety and Terminal Formalize Strategic Partnership
    Jan 29
  • Article
    TruckDriverNews: Terminal Industries Brings Ryder Systems New AI Tech to Optimize Yards
    Aug 21
  • Article
    FleetOwner: AI Truck Detection Pilot Program Achieves 99% Accuracy
    Aug 21
  • Announcement
    Ryder and Terminal Digitize Yard
    Aug 21
  • Article
    Feightwaves: Terminal Industries Departs Stealth Mode
    Jul 20
  • Announcement
    Introducing Terminal Industries
    Jul 20
Featured Content

blog

YMS and WMS Integration: Augment Efficiency in Supply Chain

Modern supply chain operations rely on two critical systems to manage the flow of goods from arrival to departure. A Yard Management System (YMS) orchestrates activities in the yard area, tracking trailers, managing dock assignments, and coordinating vehicle movements. Meanwhile, a Warehouse Management System (WMS) handles internal warehouse operations, from inventory management to order fulfillment and shipping processes.

Yard Asset Management: Digitize Logistics for Efficiency

blog

Yard Asset Management: Digitize Logistics for Efficiency

Yard asset management involves strategically coordinating and optimizing all physical assets in logistics yards, such as trailers, containers, dock assignments, and driver workflows. It plays a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency of your supply chain, yet many operations still overlook it.

Yard Management in Warehousing: Drive Efficiency with Automation

blog

Yard Management in Warehousing: Drive Efficiency with Automation

The yard is a crucial area where highway transportation connects with warehouse operations. However, it is often neglected when it comes to improving supply chain efficiency. While advanced Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) have automated indoor processes and Transportation Management Systems (TMS) have optimized road logistics, the yard still operates as a data black hole between these two highly automated environments.

Detention in Trucking: Causes, Fees, Impact & Solutions

blog

Detention in Trucking: Causes, Fees, Impact & Solutions

Detention in trucking refers to the time drivers and their vehicles spend waiting at shipper or receiver facilities beyond the agreed-upon free time allowance. This waiting period typically occurs during loading, unloading, or administrative processes that extend beyond normal operational expectations.

Generative AI in Supply Chain: Enhance Efficiency & Visibility

blog

Generative AI in Supply Chain: Enhance Efficiency & Visibility

Generative AI in supply chain operations represents a significant shift from traditional automation to intelligent, adaptive systems that can create, predict, and optimize in real-time. Unlike conventional AI that simply processes existing data, generative AI creates new insights, scenarios, and solutions by learning patterns from large datasets and generating novel outputs that drive smarter decision-making across your entire supply network.

Prologis Groundbreakers 2025

video

Prologis Groundbreakers 2025

Check out this video from Prologis Groundbreakers 2025 event a few weeks ago. Terminal CEO Darin Brannan talking about the yard. "The Yard is now the bottleneck for transport and digital transformation in logistics...bringing AI and Computer Vision over the top of dated tech will deliver ROI, rapid efficiency gains, along with measurable sustainability gains too!"

Multiple Lane Detection - Terminal Computer Vision

video

Multiple Lane Detection - Terminal Computer Vision

Multiple Lane Detection - Terminal Computer Vision

Gate Entry - Computer Vision

video

Gate Entry - Computer Vision

Gate Entry - Computer Vision

Computer Vision in the Lane - Terminal Computer Vision

video

Computer Vision in the Lane - Terminal Computer Vision

Computer Vision in the Lane - Terminal Computer Vision

4 Minute Pilot Kit Installation - Terminal Yard Efficiency

video

4 Minute Pilot Kit Installation - Terminal Yard Efficiency

4 Minute Pilot Kit Installation - Terminal Yard Efficiency

Gate Check Out - Terminal Computer Vision

video

Gate Check Out - Terminal Computer Vision

Gate Check Out - Terminal Computer Vision

Digital Gate Check in - Terminal Yard Efficiency

video

Digital Gate Check in - Terminal Yard Efficiency

Digital Gate Check in - Terminal Yard Efficiency

Gate Entry - Terminal Computer Vision

video

Gate Entry - Terminal Computer Vision

Gate Entry - Terminal Computer Vision

Pilot Kit Entry and Exit - Terminal Yard Efficiency

video

Pilot Kit Entry and Exit - Terminal Yard Efficiency

Pilot Kit Entry and Exit - Terminal Yard Efficiency

Behind the Scenes of Our Technology - Terminal Yard Efficiency

video

Behind the Scenes of Our Technology - Terminal Yard Efficiency

Behind the Scenes of Our Technology - Terminal Yard Efficiency

Mobile Asset Inventory - Terminal Computer Vision

video

Mobile Asset Inventory - Terminal Computer Vision

Mobile Asset Inventory - Terminal Computer Vision

3 check-ins in 2.5 minutes - Terminal Yard Efficiency

video

3 check-ins in 2.5 minutes - Terminal Yard Efficiency

3 check-ins in 2.5 minutes - Terminal Yard Efficiency

