Terminal transforms yard operations with the industry’s first AI-native, Computer Vision-powered Yard Operating System (YOS), delivering fully orchestrated and automated gate-to-dock workflows. Unlike Project44, which focuses primarily on in-transit visibility, Terminal provides end-to-end execution inside the yard, connecting systems, workflows, and teams in a single, seamless platform.
Why Terminal Wins
Actionable Yard Orchestration – Terminal not only tracks shipments but actively manages yard processes; P44 focuses primarily on transport visibility.
Integrated AI & Workflow Automation – Terminal connects yard assets, gates, docks, and workflows in real time; P44 provides insight but not operational execution.
Full Operational Analytics – Terminal delivers detention analytics, driver dwell insights, and end-to-end KPIs; P44 is designed for monitoring transport metrics and ETA updates, not ground-level execution.
A Deeper Dive
Category
Terminal
Project44
Core Platform
Unified yard execution platform powered by AI & computer vision
Broader decision intelligence suite, with YMS as a component
Data & Visibility
Live digital twin of the yard; computer vision + GPS; autonomous capture
IoT, GPS, RFID; centralized map builder
Gate & Dock Operations
Hybrid automation: fixed + mobile cameras (Mobile Gate); QR self-check for drivers
Automated kiosks & QR codes for entry/exit; appointment scheduling
Workflow Automation
Logistics process automation that dispatches spotters & orchestrates tasks across systems
“Movement” platform converts data into task orchestration
Integrations & Architecture
Direct Manhattan WMS integration; connects WMS, TMS, ERP; cloud-native, low IT lift
Robust TMS vendor integrations via API/EDI/CSV
Analytics & ROI
Full data warehouse + detention analytics; customers see 44% dwell reduction; ROI 4x+
AI-driven decision intelligence; reports on yard, slot, and gate management
Pricing & Configurability
All-inclusive subscription (software, hardware, services); modular across all yards
Tiered pricing; hardware + integration costs
Terminal YOS: The Only Yard You’ll Ever Need
While Project44 offers a solid, proven YMS, Terminal represents a new generation of yard technology. Its platform-based approach, powered by AI and computer vision, transforms the yard from a point of congestion to a strategic asset. Terminal's focus on a comprehensive solution that not only manages the yard but also integrates and orchestrates the entire logistics process, provides unparalleled visibility, and unlocks new value streams that go beyond traditional cost savings. Terminal YOS is the only yard execution platform to deliver a smarter yard.
Terminal YOSTM is the only yard execution platform to deliver a smarter yard
Delivers maximum, automated throughput with 50% improvement in data accuracy and over 50% throughput improvement.
Provides scalable, easy operation with an initial installation time of just 5 days and a low IT lift.
Offer rapid, repeatable ROI with a return on investment of 4x+ and no hidden costs.