Terminal transforms yard operations with the industry’s first AI-native, Computer Vision-powered Yard Operating System (YOS), delivering fully orchestrated and automated gate-to-dock workflows. Unlike Project44, which focuses primarily on in-transit visibility, Terminal provides end-to-end execution inside the yard, connecting systems, workflows, and teams in a single, seamless platform.

Why Terminal Wins

Actionable Yard Orchestration – Terminal not only tracks shipments but actively manages yard processes; P44 focuses primarily on transport visibility.

Integrated AI & Workflow Automation – Terminal connects yard assets, gates, docks, and workflows in real time; P44 provides insight but not operational execution.

Full Operational Analytics – Terminal delivers detention analytics, driver dwell insights, and end-to-end KPIs; P44 is designed for monitoring transport metrics and ETA updates, not ground-level execution.

A Deeper Dive

Category Terminal Project44 Core Platform Unified yard execution platform powered by AI & computer vision Broader decision intelligence suite, with YMS as a component Data & Visibility Live digital twin of the yard; computer vision + GPS; autonomous capture IoT, GPS, RFID; centralized map builder Gate & Dock Operations Hybrid automation: fixed + mobile cameras (Mobile Gate); QR self-check for drivers Automated kiosks & QR codes for entry/exit; appointment scheduling Workflow Automation Logistics process automation that dispatches spotters & orchestrates tasks across systems “Movement” platform converts data into task orchestration Integrations & Architecture Direct Manhattan WMS integration; connects WMS, TMS, ERP; cloud-native, low IT lift Robust TMS vendor integrations via API/EDI/CSV Analytics & ROI Full data warehouse + detention analytics; customers see 44% dwell reduction; ROI 4x+ AI-driven decision intelligence; reports on yard, slot, and gate management Pricing & Configurability All-inclusive subscription (software, hardware, services); modular across all yards Tiered pricing; hardware + integration costs

Terminal YOS: The Only Yard You’ll Ever Need

While Project44 offers a solid, proven YMS, Terminal represents a new generation of yard technology. Its platform-based approach, powered by AI and computer vision, transforms the yard from a point of congestion to a strategic asset. Terminal's focus on a comprehensive solution that not only manages the yard but also integrates and orchestrates the entire logistics process, provides unparalleled visibility, and unlocks new value streams that go beyond traditional cost savings. Terminal YOS is the only yard execution platform to deliver a smarter yard.

