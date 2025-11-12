Terminal is a purpose-built, AI-native Yard Operating System designed from the ground up to deliver seamless yard orchestration and automation. Unlike C3 Solutions, which evolved through legacy systems and acquisitions, Terminal provides a single, integrated platform that unifies visibility, workflows, and analytics across the entire yard network, enabling faster, smarter, and more flexible operations.

Why Terminal Wins

Full Yard Execution vs. Partial Automation – Terminal is purpose-built for end-to-end yard orchestration, while C3 Solutions focuses on partial process automation or analytics.

AI-Native and Computer Vision-Powered – Terminal uses vision + AI to drive operational decisions and workflow automation; C3 Solutions relies on more manual or system-driven inputs.

Network-Wide Visibility & Scalability – Terminal delivers a live digital twin of yard operations across multiple sites; C3 Solutions is more site-specific and limited in predictive insights.

A Deeper Dive

Category Terminal C3 Solutions Platform & Technology AI-native YOS; single platform connecting cameras, data, and workflows Legacy system re-imagined; configurable suite integrating disparate tools Gate & Yard Automation Hybrid fixed and mobile cameras; AI-powered check-in; dynamic instructions for spotters Pre-arrival visibility, streamlined gate throughput Data & Workflow Orchestration Unified platform connecting cameras, data, and workflows; end-to-end visibility Configurable suite; integrates systems for planning, scheduling, and task management Scheduling & Driver Experience Mobile-first driver self-check-in via QR codes; integrated dock scheduling Electronic appointment booking via C3 Reservations; task instructions via app Analytics & Reporting Full data warehouse; operational insights; KPIs and detention analytics Standard dashboards and reporting for yard activity Scalability & Deployment Modular, network-wide configuration; low IT lift; AI/ML-ready Configurable per yard; SaaS model Value Proposition All-inclusive as-a-service pricing; predictable costs; fast ROI Volume-based subscription; implementation fees; less predictable costs

Terminal YOS: The Only Yard You'll Ever Need

Terminal’s platform is a next-generation yard solution built to unify operations, data, and workflows across the entire network. By centralizing visibility, automating processes, and leveraging AI-native computer vision, Terminal transforms the yard into a strategic asset rather than a point of friction. Unlike legacy systems patched with add-ons, Terminal provides a cohesive, forward-looking solution for modern logistics operations.

Terminal YOSTM is the only yard execution platform to deliver a smarter yard

Delivers maximum, automated throughput with 50% improvement in data accuracy and over 50% throughput improvement.

Provides scalable, easy operation with an initial installation time of just 5 days and a low IT lift.