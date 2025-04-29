CONTACT

What is Terminal YOS™?

The Only AI-Native Yard Operating System

The only end-to-end, AI-native configurable yard automation platform where agents interact seamlessly with yard workflows, material, and workers to drive process transformation from gate to dock.

A Digital Bridge from Highway to Warehouse

The Terminal Yard Operating System™ (YOS) is an AI-native platform built to close the technology and data gaps in yard logistics. It provides a unified, end-to-end solution that begins with pre-planning with your TMS and WMS, then automates and optimizes operations from the gate to the warehouse dock and everywhere in between. Using advanced computer vision and AI, Terminal replaces manual, fragmented processes with an intelligent, connected workflow that improves throughput, increases visibility, and delivers fast, repeatable ROI.

Breaking Down the Terminal Yard Operating System™

01 AGENTIC AI WORKFLOWS

Designed AI-First

Built AI-first where agents interact with workers and make optimized decisions in real-time, automating critical yard processes from gate to dock.

02 EVENT-BASED INTEGRATIONS

Integrated with Core Systems

Low IT lift integrations with WMS, TMS, ERP, and any other core systems keep your data and operations flowing before material enters the yard and after it leaves.

03 MODULAR DEPLOYMENTS

Configured For Your Yard

Most YMS systems are built for how they work. Terminal is configured for how you work.

With flexible, modular deployments, Terminal only applies the modules that you need to optimize the movement of material through your yard. Nothing more.

04 ENTERPRISE VISIBILITY

Manage All of Your Yards

Integrated with your critical infrastructure and built to scale, Terminal provides single pane of glass visibility and consolidated reporting of critical processes across all yards in your network.

05 AI COMPUTER VISION

Designed with Vision Built-In

Terminal AI Computer Vision is not an add-on, it’s the intelligence at the heart of our Operating System that understands, automates, and orchestrates every move, reinventing how yards flow.

06 SMARTYARD™ YMS

Reimagined What a YMS Could Be

Terminal SmartYardTM YMS is a modern, full-spectrum solution connecting every yard operation from the gate to the dock with all of the core functionality operators expect from a traditional YMS, but reimagined to do more, faster, and smarter. 

07 ADCANCED YARD APPLICATIONS

Go Beyond Typical YMS Workflows

Terminal extends into other Advanced Yard Applications where traditional YMS end, including physical security, damage detection, reefer management, and more.

LEARN MORE

Platform

One Modular Platform Infinite Possibilities

From gate to dock, Terminal is designed to automate workflows, optimize worker productivity, and deliver maximum visibility of every asset and movement in the yard.

  • AT THE GATE

    Automate and Expedite Gate Operations

    Our system automates and streamlines the entire check-in and check-out process. The AI Computer Vision system accelerates gate flow, improves data accuracy, reduces manual labor, and by integrating with your TMS, manages arrivals and enables digital compliance forms, replacing paper-based inspections.

    More

Our Value

Terminal Is The Only Yard Execution Platform To Deliver A Smarter Yard.

By consolidating multiple functions onto a single platform, Terminal helps businesses streamline operations, reduce driver processing and dwell times, and gain valuable, network-wide insights for predictive optimization. Our use of AI tooling and modern architecture ensure we offer the most flexible, cost effective solution on the market.

50%
data accuracy
50%
throughput improvement

Maximum, automated throughput

Terminal delivers maximum data accuracy and optimal throughput to keep your operations humming and material moving.

Low
IT Lift
5
days to deploy *initial core phase

Scalable, easy operation

With an initial installation time of just 5 days and a low IT lift, the system is designed for rapid deployment and ease of use.

0
hidden costs
4x+
ROI

Affordable, rapid ROI

Our AI tooling and modern architecture allow you to avoid exotic, expensive infrastructure and attain 4x+ ROI with no hidden costs.

Contact Us

Reach out to learn more about Terminal, on your terms:

  1. Schedule a 30-minute meeting with a yard expert

  2. Schedule a YOS™ Demo

  3. Arrange ROI consultation

  4. Set Up a 2-Day Proof of Value on site

  5. Something else

Tell us a bit about you:

The yard of the future starts today.

Take charge of your yard

2025 Market Guide
Yard Management
Featured Vendor

Technology

Company

REACH US

Ready for your yard of the future?

Connect with our experts today.

Copyright Terminal Industries © 2025 All Rights Reserved