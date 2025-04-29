01 AGENTIC AI WORKFLOWS
Designed AI-First
Built AI-first where agents interact with workers and make optimized decisions in real-time, automating critical yard processes from gate to dock.
What is Terminal YOS™?
The only end-to-end, AI-native configurable yard automation platform where agents interact seamlessly with yard workflows, material, and workers to drive process transformation from gate to dock.
The Terminal Yard Operating System™ (YOS) is an AI-native platform built to close the technology and data gaps in yard logistics. It provides a unified, end-to-end solution that begins with pre-planning with your TMS and WMS, then automates and optimizes operations from the gate to the warehouse dock and everywhere in between. Using advanced computer vision and AI, Terminal replaces manual, fragmented processes with an intelligent, connected workflow that improves throughput, increases visibility, and delivers fast, repeatable ROI.
02 EVENT-BASED INTEGRATIONS
Low IT lift integrations with WMS, TMS, ERP, and any other core systems keep your data and operations flowing before material enters the yard and after it leaves.
03 MODULAR DEPLOYMENTS
Most YMS systems are built for how they work. Terminal is configured for how you work.
With flexible, modular deployments, Terminal only applies the modules that you need to optimize the movement of material through your yard. Nothing more.
04 ENTERPRISE VISIBILITY
Integrated with your critical infrastructure and built to scale, Terminal provides single pane of glass visibility and consolidated reporting of critical processes across all yards in your network.
05 AI COMPUTER VISION
Terminal AI Computer Vision is not an add-on, it’s the intelligence at the heart of our Operating System that understands, automates, and orchestrates every move, reinventing how yards flow.
06 SMARTYARD™ YMS
Terminal SmartYardTM YMS is a modern, full-spectrum solution connecting every yard operation from the gate to the dock with all of the core functionality operators expect from a traditional YMS, but reimagined to do more, faster, and smarter.
07 ADCANCED YARD APPLICATIONS
Terminal extends into other Advanced Yard Applications where traditional YMS end, including physical security, damage detection, reefer management, and more.
Platform
From gate to dock, Terminal is designed to automate workflows, optimize worker productivity, and deliver maximum visibility of every asset and movement in the yard.
Automate and Expedite Gate Operations
Our system automates and streamlines the entire check-in and check-out process. The AI Computer Vision system accelerates gate flow, improves data accuracy, reduces manual labor, and by integrating with your TMS, manages arrivals and enables digital compliance forms, replacing paper-based inspections.
Real-Time Visibility and Workflow Automation
Optimize Loading and Improve Dock Efficiency
A Unified, Connected Data-Driven System
Our Value
By consolidating multiple functions onto a single platform, Terminal helps businesses streamline operations, reduce driver processing and dwell times, and gain valuable, network-wide insights for predictive optimization. Our use of AI tooling and modern architecture ensure we offer the most flexible, cost effective solution on the market.
Terminal delivers maximum data accuracy and optimal throughput to keep your operations humming and material moving.
With an initial installation time of just 5 days and a low IT lift, the system is designed for rapid deployment and ease of use.
Our AI tooling and modern architecture allow you to avoid exotic, expensive infrastructure and attain 4x+ ROI with no hidden costs.
