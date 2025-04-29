The Terminal AI-Native Yard

Our AI-agentic yard management system actively orchestrates yard operations in real time, autonomously optimizing trailer movements, dock assignments, and spotter tasks as conditions change—going far beyond systems that merely track and report data. Unlike traditional SaaS and infrastructure-heavy solutions that struggled to adapt to the complexity and variability of modern yards, AI combined with computer vision now delivers a scalable, cost-effective platform that drives adoption, improves utilization, and delivers measurable ROI within months.