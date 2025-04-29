CONTACT

Why Agentic AI in the Yard

Agentic systems in logistics anticipate issues and act automatically, rather than merely reacting. They orchestrate complex, interdependent workflows in real time, dynamically balancing priorities. By handling exceptions intelligently, they reduce delays and errors without constant human oversight.

High Operational Density

Yards are full of moving parts—trailers, trucks, containers, docks. Small inefficiencies compound quickly, making automation gains significant.

Structured Environments

Yards are relatively bounded and sensor-rich, making it easier for AI agents to map, monitor, and intervene effectively.

Data Availability

Modern yards already generate massive streams of data via cameras, gates, telematics, and sensors, providing the foundation for agentic AI to learn and act.

Hard to Manage at Scale

The complex, chaotic nature of high volume yards makes them difficult for humans to manage at scale safely and efficiently.

Clear ROI

Even modest efficiency gains—faster trailer moves, reduced idle time, fewer errors—translate directly to cost savings.

The Terminal AI-Native Yard

Why AI-Native is Better

Our AI-agentic yard management system actively orchestrates yard operations in real time, autonomously optimizing trailer movements, dock assignments, and spotter tasks as conditions change—going far beyond systems that merely track and report data. Unlike traditional SaaS and infrastructure-heavy solutions that struggled to adapt to the complexity and variability of modern yards, AI combined with computer vision now delivers a scalable, cost-effective platform that drives adoption, improves utilization, and delivers measurable ROI within months.

01 THE FOUNDATION

We Decoded Yard Operations

We created an "ontology" (a structured map) of the yard that has decoded every complex operation and asset to act as the foundation of the agentic AI models.

02 THE ENGINE

Orchestrate Missions Instead of Singular Tasks

We use our system to build durable, AI-powered workflows that go beyond a static, rearview human playbook. Our agentic system links missions intelligently based on real-time events and manages dependencies and schedules tasks across all actors to achieve strategic goals (e.g. "minimize dwell time").

03 THE OUTCOME

Delivering on Certainties, Not Guessing with Probabilities

In core logistics, where precision is non-negotiable, deterministic AI ensures that every routing decision and inventory calculation is predictable, repeatable, and audit-ready. By eliminating the "black box" uncertainty of probabilistic models, it provides the absolute reliability required to manage complex supply chains without the risk of hallucinated data or inconsistent outcomes.

04 THE CYCLE

Learns and Improves in Real-Time

Well beyond simple automation, Terminal's AI system learns how your yard operates over time and continuously improves its algorithms to both predict better outcomes and make better decisions in real-time.

05 THE VALUE

AI Built In, Not Bolt On

Unlike traditional systems that tack on agentic capabilities, our AI-native platform is built from the ground up to let intelligent agents act, coordinate, and make decisions in real time. This means faster, more reliable, and fully autonomous workflows that actually drive results—without the friction and limitations of legacy solutions.

Market Research

Gen AI is revolutionizing the logistics industry. It’s poised to boost performance and trillions of dollars in operations, with roughly $190 billion in travel and logistics and $18 billion in supply chain operations.

AI offers value-clearing opportunities across the entire logistics operations value chain...including core operations like planning, optimization, warehousing, transportation, and asset maintenance.

60%

reduction in the lead time for producing documentation

20%

savings from auto-generating shipping documents and reducing human errors

This is only the start. With an AI-native platform in place, Terminal helps operators take a critical step closer to the vision of a lights-out yard where agentic workflows enable autonomous edge devices, robotics, and vehicles in a connected system from highway to warehouse.

AI in Logistics and Yard Automation

Summary Post: Supply Chain Automation & AI Insights

blog

Summary Post: Supply Chain Automation & AI Insights

The supply chain gets smarter — not just faster Automation in logistics has evolved from a luxury to a necessity.

The Future of Logistics: Why Every Warehouse Needs an AI-Powered Yard Management System

blog

The Future of Logistics: Why Every Warehouse Needs an AI-Powered Yard Management System

The logistics industry is facing unprecedented challenges. Supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and rising customer expectations have revealed critical weaknesses in traditional warehouse operations. At the heart of these issues is a often-overlooked problem: the yard.

Multiple Lane Detection - Terminal Computer Vision

video

Multiple Lane Detection - Terminal Computer Vision

Multiple Lane Detection - Terminal Computer Vision

CPG Supply Chain Digitization: Transforming Operations with AI

blog

CPG Supply Chain Digitization: Transforming Operations with AI

CPG supply chain digitization refers to the widespread use of digital technologies in every aspect of consumer packaged goods operations. This includes everything from sourcing raw materials to delivering the final product. The transformation involves using tools like artificial intelligence, automation, real-time data analysis, and interconnected platforms to create a supply chain that is transparent and efficient.

AI in Logistics and Supply Chain: Trends, Tech & Benefits

blog

AI in Logistics and Supply Chain: Trends, Tech & Benefits

AI logistics represents a fundamental shift in how supply chain operations function, transforming traditional manual processes into intelligent, automated systems. Artificial intelligence in logistics and supply chain management encompasses machine learning algorithms, computer vision technology, and predictive analytics that work together to optimize every aspect of goods movement—from warehouse operations to yard management and transportation routing.

Dynamic Route Planning: Optimize Logistics with AI & Real-Time Data

blog

Dynamic Route Planning: Optimize Logistics with AI & Real-Time Data

Dynamic route planning is a game-changer for logistics operations. It allows companies to adjust their delivery routes in real-time, based on changing conditions, instead of sticking to fixed paths like traditional methods. This technology uses live data analysis to continuously optimize routes throughout the day.

The Most Common Technology Hurdles in the Yard

Here are the most common hurdles to technology adoption in the yard. Choose the one that is holding you back to see how Terminal can help.

Resistance to operational change

Yards traditionally rely on manual processes and are resistant to change. This ingrained culture makes it difficult to introduce new technology. Terminal's approach provides a strong ROI case to business leaders, making the financial benefits of change compelling, while its simple, turnkey deployment and managed infrastructure reduce the friction of adoption.

Worker resistance to automation

Workers worry about losing their jobs to new technology. This fear can lead to resistance from frontline staff and create a negative environment for adoption. Terminal uses a human-in-the-loop onboarding process that redefines roles, allowing staff to be redeployed to higher-value tasks, and provides ongoing support, which alleviates job security fears.

Skepticism from failed pilots

Customers are wary of new solutions due to past failures with other vendors. This long memory of past disappointments makes them cautious about investing again. Terminal builds trust with referenceable customers and proven performance, demonstrating a faster time-to-value (5 days vs. competitors' 5+ months) and lower deployment costs through rapid, successful results.

Fear of workflow disruption

Operators are afraid that new technology will break their existing, established, and profitable processes. This fear of risk outweighs the upside benefits for many companies. Terminal’s simple, turnkey deployment model and modular, on/off capability minimize this risk, allowing customers to start small and integrate the solution without a complete overhaul of their operations.

Cybersecurity and privacy risks

New interconnected yard systems introduce new vulnerabilities and data management risks. Companies with legacy systems or fragmented operations are especially vulnerable to these threats. As a fully managed solution with a unified, cloud-based platform, Terminal provides a secure, single-source system that is inherently more secure than managing a fragmented collection of different legacy tools.

