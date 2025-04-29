01 THE FOUNDATION
We Decoded Yard Operations
We created an "ontology" (a structured map) of the yard that has decoded every complex operation and asset to act as the foundation of the agentic AI models.
The Agentic AI Yard
Why Agentic AI in the Yard
Yards are full of moving parts—trailers, trucks, containers, docks. Small inefficiencies compound quickly, making automation gains significant.
Yards are relatively bounded and sensor-rich, making it easier for AI agents to map, monitor, and intervene effectively.
Modern yards already generate massive streams of data via cameras, gates, telematics, and sensors, providing the foundation for agentic AI to learn and act.
The complex, chaotic nature of high volume yards makes them difficult for humans to manage at scale safely and efficiently.
Even modest efficiency gains—faster trailer moves, reduced idle time, fewer errors—translate directly to cost savings.
The Terminal AI-Native Yard
Our AI-agentic yard management system actively orchestrates yard operations in real time, autonomously optimizing trailer movements, dock assignments, and spotter tasks as conditions change—going far beyond systems that merely track and report data. Unlike traditional SaaS and infrastructure-heavy solutions that struggled to adapt to the complexity and variability of modern yards, AI combined with computer vision now delivers a scalable, cost-effective platform that drives adoption, improves utilization, and delivers measurable ROI within months.
02 THE ENGINE
We use our system to build durable, AI-powered workflows that go beyond a static, rearview human playbook. Our agentic system links missions intelligently based on real-time events and manages dependencies and schedules tasks across all actors to achieve strategic goals (e.g. "minimize dwell time").
03 THE OUTCOME
In core logistics, where precision is non-negotiable, deterministic AI ensures that every routing decision and inventory calculation is predictable, repeatable, and audit-ready. By eliminating the "black box" uncertainty of probabilistic models, it provides the absolute reliability required to manage complex supply chains without the risk of hallucinated data or inconsistent outcomes.
04 THE CYCLE
Well beyond simple automation, Terminal's AI system learns how your yard operates over time and continuously improves its algorithms to both predict better outcomes and make better decisions in real-time.
05 THE VALUE
Unlike traditional systems that tack on agentic capabilities, our AI-native platform is built from the ground up to let intelligent agents act, coordinate, and make decisions in real time. This means faster, more reliable, and fully autonomous workflows that actually drive results—without the friction and limitations of legacy solutions.
Market Research
AI offers value-clearing opportunities across the entire logistics operations value chain...including core operations like planning, optimization, warehousing, transportation, and asset maintenance.
reduction in the lead time for producing documentation
savings from auto-generating shipping documents and reducing human errors
Here are the most common hurdles to technology adoption in the yard. Choose the one that is holding you back to see how Terminal can help.
Yards traditionally rely on manual processes and are resistant to change. This ingrained culture makes it difficult to introduce new technology. Terminal's approach provides a strong ROI case to business leaders, making the financial benefits of change compelling, while its simple, turnkey deployment and managed infrastructure reduce the friction of adoption.
Workers worry about losing their jobs to new technology. This fear can lead to resistance from frontline staff and create a negative environment for adoption. Terminal uses a human-in-the-loop onboarding process that redefines roles, allowing staff to be redeployed to higher-value tasks, and provides ongoing support, which alleviates job security fears.
Customers are wary of new solutions due to past failures with other vendors. This long memory of past disappointments makes them cautious about investing again. Terminal builds trust with referenceable customers and proven performance, demonstrating a faster time-to-value (5 days vs. competitors' 5+ months) and lower deployment costs through rapid, successful results.
Operators are afraid that new technology will break their existing, established, and profitable processes. This fear of risk outweighs the upside benefits for many companies. Terminal’s simple, turnkey deployment model and modular, on/off capability minimize this risk, allowing customers to start small and integrate the solution without a complete overhaul of their operations.
New interconnected yard systems introduce new vulnerabilities and data management risks. Companies with legacy systems or fragmented operations are especially vulnerable to these threats. As a fully managed solution with a unified, cloud-based platform, Terminal provides a secure, single-source system that is inherently more secure than managing a fragmented collection of different legacy tools.
