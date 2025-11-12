Terminal is a purpose-built, AI-native Yard Operating System (YOS) that provides end-to-end orchestration and automation across the entire yard, from gate to dock and across the network. Eaigle is an AI-powered computer vision platform focused on facility safety and compliance. While both leverage AI and computer vision, Terminal is focused on real-world yard execution, providing deep supply chain execution analytics and full-stack logistics orchestration, whereas Eaigle is primarily designed for facility monitoring.

Why Terminal Wins

Yard Execution, Not Just Monitoring – Terminal orchestrates gate, yard, and dock operations end-to-end; Eaigle is primarily focused on facility monitoring and safety.

Integrated AI & Computer Vision for Operations – Terminal combines vision with workflows for automation; Eaigle mostly provides real-time alerts without deep yard orchestration.

Workflow Automation & Decision Support – Terminal gives actionable insights to operators and automates tasks; Eaigle’s automation is limited to general facility efficiency.

A Deeper Dive

Category Terminal Eaigle Platform & Technology AI-native, computer vision-powered YOS; integrates cameras, data, and workflows AI-powered computer vision platform; focuses on monitoring Focus Solely focused on improving yard performance through AI & CV Facility monitoring and operational efficiency, rather than full-stack logistics orchestration Data & Workflow Orchestration End-to-end operational orchestration; live digital twin; scalable network-wide insights Uses camera-based analytics to deliver real-time insights Primary Use Cases Gate automation, yard inventory, workflow orchestration Facility safety, operational efficiency, compliance Gate & Yard Operations Mobile Gate with hybrid cameras; dynamic instructions for spotters; reduces manual check-ins by 66% AI-based monitoring of gates and facility activity Scalable Real-Time Asset & Yard Visibility Live digital twin; GPS and CV-driven site and network insights Real-time video analytics; occupancy and foot traffic analysis; alerts Integration with TMS/WMS/ERP Connects WMS, TMS, YMS, MES, ERP; breaks data silos; single source of truth Primarily integrates with building systems; may need additional support for legacy logistics systems Workflow Automation & Orchestration Dispatches spotters; automates yard workflows; AI-driven operational guidance Smart facility automation; real-time alerts; staffing and efficiency optimizations KPI Dashboards & Analytics Full operational visibility; detention analytics; standardized insights Event-based alerts Computer Vision / AI for Yard Automation Full-stack AI and CV integrated into operational workflows; Mobile Gate auto-populates check-in forms AI/CV for facility monitoring; detects objects, people, and events Value (Benefit/Cost) All-inclusive as-a-service pricing; covers software, hardware, and services; predictable costs Enhances existing infrastructure; additional hardware/software required to replicate YMS functionality

Terminal YOS: The Only Yard You'll Ever Need

Terminal delivers a next-generation, AI-native platform that centralizes yard operations, automates workflows, and integrates data across the entire logistics network. Unlike platforms focused on facility monitoring and efficiency, Terminal transforms the yard into a strategic asset, providing unparalleled visibility, operational efficiency, and actionable insights.

Terminal YOS is the only yard execution platform to deliver a smarter yard

Delivers maximum, automated throughput with 50% improvement in data accuracy and over 50% throughput improvement.Provides scalable, easy operation with an initial installation time of just 5 days and a low IT lift.