Terminal delivers the industry’s first AI-native, Computer Vision-powered Yard Operating System (YOS), turning the yard into a fully orchestrated, automated, and intelligent operational environment. Unlike FourKites, which integrates yard management into a broader visibility platform, Terminal focuses on execution—connecting gate, yard, and dock operations in a single, seamless system.

Why Terminal Wins

End-to-End Yard Execution vs. Visibility-Only – Terminal not only provides visibility but also actively orchestrates gates, yard operations, dock scheduling, and spotter workflows. FourKites focuses primarily on visibility across the transportation network, with minimal yard execution capabilities.

AI-Native Computer Vision & Automation vs. Data Aggregation – Terminal uses AI and computer vision to automate gate check-ins, trailer spotting, and asset tracking. FourKites is mainly a predictive analytics platform rather than directly controlling yard operations.

Flexible, Modular Deployment vs. Carrier-Dependent Ecosystem – Terminal integrates with any WMS, TMS, ERP, and yard system, acting as a central operational hub. FourKites relies on carrier participation and telematics feeds, which can create blind spots and limit operational control at the yard level.

A Deeper Dive

Category Terminal FourKites End-to-End Visibility True end-to-end visibility from gate to dock to the entire network Visibility from in-transit to in-yard Technology AI-native, Computer Vision-powered Yard Operating System (YOS) Platform built from integrated assets Gate & Dock Automation Hybrid model with fixed + mobile cameras; Mobile Gate; QR self-check for drivers Fixed camera systems; OCR technology for gate processing Data & Workflow Orchestration Single platform connecting cameras, data, and workflows into one seamless layer Insights to plan, move, and deliver products Integration & Architecture Connects WMS, TMS, YMS, MES, ERP; cloud-native; low IT lift Integrates with multiple systems; enterprise-scale solution Analytics & ROI Full data warehouse; detention analytics; ROI-focused Customizable KPIs and reporting Pricing & Configurability All-inclusive subscription (software, hardware, services); modular across all yards Flexible software/hardware options; configurable for facility needs

Terminal YOS: The Only Yard You’ll Ever Need

While FourKites offers a robust YMS as part of its broader visibility platform, Terminal represents a new generation of yard technology. Its AI-native, cloud-native platform transforms the yard from a point of congestion into a fully orchestrated, strategic asset. By integrating automation, computer vision, and data orchestration across all yard operations, Terminal unlocks value that goes beyond traditional cost savings. Terminal YOS is the only yard execution platform to deliver a smarter yard.

