Terminal delivers the industry’s first AI-native, Computer Vision-powered Yard Operating System (YOS), turning the yard into a fully orchestrated, automated, and intelligent operational environment. Unlike FourKites, which integrates yard management into a broader visibility platform, Terminal focuses on execution—connecting gate, yard, and dock operations in a single, seamless system.
Why Terminal Wins
End-to-End Yard Execution vs. Visibility-Only – Terminal not only provides visibility but also actively orchestrates gates, yard operations, dock scheduling, and spotter workflows. FourKites focuses primarily on visibility across the transportation network, with minimal yard execution capabilities.
AI-Native Computer Vision & Automation vs. Data Aggregation – Terminal uses AI and computer vision to automate gate check-ins, trailer spotting, and asset tracking. FourKites is mainly a predictive analytics platform rather than directly controlling yard operations.
Flexible, Modular Deployment vs. Carrier-Dependent Ecosystem – Terminal integrates with any WMS, TMS, ERP, and yard system, acting as a central operational hub. FourKites relies on carrier participation and telematics feeds, which can create blind spots and limit operational control at the yard level.
A Deeper Dive
Category
Terminal
FourKites
End-to-End Visibility
True end-to-end visibility from gate to dock to the entire network
Visibility from in-transit to in-yard
Technology
AI-native, Computer Vision-powered Yard Operating System (YOS)
Platform built from integrated assets
Gate & Dock Automation
Hybrid model with fixed + mobile cameras; Mobile Gate; QR self-check for drivers
Fixed camera systems; OCR technology for gate processing
Data & Workflow Orchestration
Single platform connecting cameras, data, and workflows into one seamless layer
Insights to plan, move, and deliver products
Integration & Architecture
Connects WMS, TMS, YMS, MES, ERP; cloud-native; low IT lift
Integrates with multiple systems; enterprise-scale solution
Analytics & ROI
Full data warehouse; detention analytics; ROI-focused
Customizable KPIs and reporting
Pricing & Configurability
All-inclusive subscription (software, hardware, services); modular across all yards
Flexible software/hardware options; configurable for facility needs
Terminal YOS: The Only Yard You’ll Ever Need
While FourKites offers a robust YMS as part of its broader visibility platform, Terminal represents a new generation of yard technology. Its AI-native, cloud-native platform transforms the yard from a point of congestion into a fully orchestrated, strategic asset. By integrating automation, computer vision, and data orchestration across all yard operations, Terminal unlocks value that goes beyond traditional cost savings. Terminal YOS is the only yard execution platform to deliver a smarter yard.
Terminal YOSTM is the only yard execution platform to deliver a smarter yard
Delivers maximum, automated throughput with 50% improvement in data accuracy and over 50% throughput improvement.
Provides scalable, easy operation with an initial installation time of just 5 days and a low IT lift.
Offer rapid, repeatable ROI with a return on investment of 4x+ and no hidden costs.