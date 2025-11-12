About the Author

Josh Kivenko

Chief Marketing Officer

Josh Kivenko has spent nearly two decades developing winning go-to-market strategies in supply chain related fields. As CMO, he is driven to reinvent the yard by building a winning brand that connects critical customer needs to the magic of Terminal's technology.

Terminal delivers the industry’s first AI-native, Computer Vision-powered Yard Operating System (YOS), turning the yard into a fully orchestrated, automated, and intelligent operational environment. Unlike FourKites, which integrates yard management into a broader visibility platform, Terminal focuses on execution—connecting gate, yard, and dock operations in a single, seamless system.

Why Terminal Wins

End-to-End Yard Execution vs. Visibility-Only – Terminal not only provides visibility but also actively orchestrates gates, yard operations, dock scheduling, and spotter workflows. FourKites focuses primarily on visibility across the transportation network, with minimal yard execution capabilities.

AI-Native Computer Vision & Automation vs. Data Aggregation – Terminal uses AI and computer vision to automate gate check-ins, trailer spotting, and asset tracking. FourKites is mainly a predictive analytics platform rather than directly controlling yard operations.

Flexible, Modular Deployment vs. Carrier-Dependent Ecosystem – Terminal integrates with any WMS, TMS, ERP, and yard system, acting as a central operational hub. FourKites relies on carrier participation and telematics feeds, which can create blind spots and limit operational control at the yard level.

A Deeper Dive

Category

Terminal

FourKites

End-to-End Visibility

True end-to-end visibility from gate to dock to the entire network

Visibility from in-transit to in-yard

Technology

AI-native, Computer Vision-powered Yard Operating System (YOS)

Platform built from integrated assets

Gate & Dock Automation

Hybrid model with fixed + mobile cameras; Mobile Gate; QR self-check for drivers

Fixed camera systems; OCR technology for gate processing

Data & Workflow Orchestration

Single platform connecting cameras, data, and workflows into one seamless layer

Insights to plan, move, and deliver products

Integration & Architecture

Connects WMS, TMS, YMS, MES, ERP; cloud-native; low IT lift

Integrates with multiple systems; enterprise-scale solution

Analytics & ROI

Full data warehouse; detention analytics; ROI-focused

Customizable KPIs and reporting

Pricing & Configurability

All-inclusive subscription (software, hardware, services); modular across all yards

Flexible software/hardware options; configurable for facility needs

Terminal YOS: The Only Yard You’ll Ever Need

While FourKites offers a robust YMS as part of its broader visibility platform, Terminal represents a new generation of yard technology. Its AI-native, cloud-native platform transforms the yard from a point of congestion into a fully orchestrated, strategic asset. By integrating automation, computer vision, and data orchestration across all yard operations, Terminal unlocks value that goes beyond traditional cost savings. Terminal YOS is the only yard execution platform to deliver a smarter yard.

Terminal YOSTM is the only yard execution platform to deliver a smarter yard

  • Delivers maximum, automated throughput with 50% improvement in data accuracy and over 50% throughput improvement.

  • Provides scalable, easy operation with an initial installation time of just 5 days and a low IT lift.

  • Offer rapid, repeatable ROI with a return on investment of 4x+ and no hidden costs.

