Terminal delivers the industry’s first AI-native, Computer Vision-powered Yard Operating System (YOS), turning the yard into a fully orchestrated, automated environment. Unlike Kaleris, which consolidates existing supply chain software across multiple nodes, Terminal focuses on execution inside the yard—connecting gate, yard, and dock operations in a single platform to eliminate inefficiencies, data silos, and manual workarounds.

Why Terminal Wins

Yard-First, AI-Native Platform Terminal was designed from the ground up as a Yard Operating System with AI and computer vision powering workflows. Kaleris’ yard yard-specific capabilities are less specialized and often secondary.

Full Operational Orchestration Terminal orchestrates gates, yard assets, dock scheduling, and spotter workflows in real time. Kaleris yard orchestration is tied to WMS and often lacks autonomous AI-driven decision-making.

Flexibility & Ecosystem-Agnostic Deployment – Terminal integrates seamlessly with multiple TMS, WMS, ERP, and legacy systems. Kaleris works best within its own suite, making heterogeneous systems more challenging.

A Deeper Dive

Category Terminal Kaleris Automation & AI AI + computer vision embedded in workflows (Mobile Gate, yard ops). Cuts manual check-ins by 66% and check-in time by 50%. Mix of rule-based automation and RFID. AI/CV features are emerging but not fully integrated. Visibility & Data Digital twin of the yard with GPS + CV. Unified data warehouse for analytics, delivering 44% lower dwell times. Real-time visibility via GPS + RFID. Dashboards and KPIs to manage spend and performance. Integrations & Architecture Open, modular platform connects WMS, TMS, ERP, MES. Cloud-native, built for AI/ML scalability. Consolidates supply chain execution systems (YMS, TMS, ERP, TOS). Cloud-based, multi-tenant deployment. Driver & Dock Experience Mobile app with QR self-check-in + shipment validation. Dynamic dispatch and orchestration for spotters and dock scheduling. Broad dock scheduling + appointment automation, with RFID gate support. Ease of Use & Deployment Low IT lift, modern UI/UX, fast deployment. All-inclusive subscription (software, hardware, services). Subscription pricing based on site/volume. Scope & Configurability Solely focused on making yards more efficient, highly configurable across entire networks. Enterprise suite spanning yard, terminal, and transport

Terminal YOS: The Only Yard You'll Ever Need

Terminal delivers a modern, AI-first platform purpose-built to automate and optimize every aspect of the yard, from gate to dock, with computer vision, real-time visibility, and seamless integrations that break down data silos. Unlike Kaleris, which offers a broad enterprise suite across multiple supply chain nodes but relies more heavily on rule-based automation and site-specific configurations, Terminal focuses on flexibility, simplicity, and measurable efficiency gains—delivering faster deployment, lower IT burden, and all-inclusive pricing with no hidden costs.

Terminal YOS TM is the only yard execution platform to deliver a smarter yard

Delivers maximum, automated throughput with 50% improvement in data accuracy and over 50% throughput improvement.

Provides scalable, easy operation with an initial installation time of just 5 days and a low IT lift.