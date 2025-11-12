Terminal is a purpose-built, AI-native Yard Operating System (YOS) that provides end-to-end orchestration and automation across the entire yard, from gate to dock and across the network. Manhattan YMS, while effective within its ecosystem, is primarily a module of Manhattan’s broader WMS and TMS offerings. Terminal’s focus on AI and computer vision for yard operations delivers a standalone, full-stack solution that provides deeper visibility, automation, and real-time decision-making compared to a WMS-dependent add-on.
Why Terminal Wins
Standalone, Full-Stack Yard OS – Terminal is a dedicated Yard Operating System, while Manhattan’s YMS is an add-on to WMS, limiting flexibility and independence.
AI & Computer Vision for Gate and Yard Operations – Terminal automates check-ins, asset tracking, and workflows; Manhattan relies heavily on manual updates.
Network-Wide Visibility & Orchestration – Terminal provides a digital twin across sites for real-time optimization; Manhattan’s YMS focuses on single-site WMS integration.
A Deeper Dive
Category
Terminal
Manhattan YMS
Platform & Technology
AI-native, computer vision-powered YOS; integrates cameras, data, and workflows
Part of a larger WMS/TMS suite; relies on manual updates for many functions
Gate & Yard Operations
Mobile Gate with hybrid cameras; automatic check-in; reduces manual labor
Manual check-ins; no computer vision; relies on mobile scanning and RF devices
Inventory
Manual plus Computer Vision-enabled; full asset inventory in real time
Yard inventory and dock doors managed manually; updates required by users
Data & Workflow Orchestration
End-to-end operational orchestration; live digital twin; network-wide insights
Task-based yard control; integrates with warehouse operations; rule-based automation
Scheduling & Driver Experience
Mobile-first driver check-in; QR code validation; integrated with dock operations
Dock appointment scheduling tied to warehouse status; limited mobile experience
Analytics & Reporting
Full operational visibility; detention analytics; KPI dashboards
Asset tracking and auditing; basic visibility based on last known location
Scalability & Deployment
Modular, network-wide deployment; cloud-native; low IT lift; fast implementation
Cloud-native, microservices-based architecture; deployed as part of WMS/TMS suite
Value Proposition
All-inclusive as-a-service pricing; predictable costs; fast ROI
Part of Manhattan’s WMS/TMS ecosystem; pricing depends on system use; limited standalone flexibility
Terminal YOS: The Only Yard You'll Ever Need
Terminal delivers a next-generation, AI-native platform that centralizes yard operations, automates workflows, and integrates data across the entire logistics network. Unlike Manhattan YMS, which is tied to a WMS/TMS suite, Terminal transforms the yard into a strategic asset, providing unparalleled visibility, operational efficiency, and actionable insights.
Terminal YOS is the only yard execution platform to deliver a smarter yard:
Delivers maximum, automated throughput with 50% improvement in data accuracy and over 50% throughput improvement.
Provides scalable, easy operation with an initial installation time of just 5 days and a low IT lift.
Offers rapid, repeatable ROI with a return on investment of 4x+ and no hidden costs.