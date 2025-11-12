Terminal is a purpose-built, AI-native Yard Operating System (YOS) that provides end-to-end orchestration and automation across the entire yard, from gate to dock and across the network. Manhattan YMS, while effective within its ecosystem, is primarily a module of Manhattan’s broader WMS and TMS offerings. Terminal’s focus on AI and computer vision for yard operations delivers a standalone, full-stack solution that provides deeper visibility, automation, and real-time decision-making compared to a WMS-dependent add-on.

Why Terminal Wins

Standalone, Full-Stack Yard OS – Terminal is a dedicated Yard Operating System, while Manhattan’s YMS is an add-on to WMS, limiting flexibility and independence.

AI & Computer Vision for Gate and Yard Operations – Terminal automates check-ins, asset tracking, and workflows; Manhattan relies heavily on manual updates.

Network-Wide Visibility & Orchestration – Terminal provides a digital twin across sites for real-time optimization; Manhattan’s YMS focuses on single-site WMS integration.

A Deeper Dive

Category Terminal Manhattan YMS Platform & Technology AI-native, computer vision-powered YOS; integrates cameras, data, and workflows Part of a larger WMS/TMS suite; relies on manual updates for many functions Gate & Yard Operations Mobile Gate with hybrid cameras; automatic check-in; reduces manual labor Manual check-ins; no computer vision; relies on mobile scanning and RF devices Inventory Manual plus Computer Vision-enabled; full asset inventory in real time Yard inventory and dock doors managed manually; updates required by users Data & Workflow Orchestration End-to-end operational orchestration; live digital twin; network-wide insights Task-based yard control; integrates with warehouse operations; rule-based automation Scheduling & Driver Experience Mobile-first driver check-in; QR code validation; integrated with dock operations Dock appointment scheduling tied to warehouse status; limited mobile experience Analytics & Reporting Full operational visibility; detention analytics; KPI dashboards Asset tracking and auditing; basic visibility based on last known location Scalability & Deployment Modular, network-wide deployment; cloud-native; low IT lift; fast implementation Cloud-native, microservices-based architecture; deployed as part of WMS/TMS suite Value Proposition All-inclusive as-a-service pricing; predictable costs; fast ROI Part of Manhattan’s WMS/TMS ecosystem; pricing depends on system use; limited standalone flexibility

Terminal YOS: The Only Yard You'll Ever Need

Terminal delivers a next-generation, AI-native platform that centralizes yard operations, automates workflows, and integrates data across the entire logistics network. Unlike Manhattan YMS, which is tied to a WMS/TMS suite, Terminal transforms the yard into a strategic asset, providing unparalleled visibility, operational efficiency, and actionable insights.

Terminal YOS is the only yard execution platform to deliver a smarter yard: