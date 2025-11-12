Terminal is a modern, AI-native Yard Operating System that delivers end-to-end orchestration of yard operations, workflows, and analytics. Unlike Vector, which focuses primarily on inbound/outbound traffic management and digitizing paperwork, Terminal provides a holistic platform that unifies visibility, automates processes, and integrates the entire logistics network, turning the yard into a strategic asset rather than just a point of control.

Why Terminal Wins

Comprehensive Yard Management – Terminal manages the full yard ecosystem (gate, inventory, dock, workflow orchestration), whereas Vector primarily focuses on fleet tracking and yard visibility, leaving execution and workflow gaps.

AI + Computer Vision for Real-Time Automation – Terminal uses AI and computer vision to automate gate entry, asset tracking, and spotter dispatch. Vector relies mostly on GPS and manual updates for trailer and truck tracking.

Integrated, Network-Wide Platform – Terminal’s modular YOS connects multiple yards and integrates with TMS/WMS/ERP systems, while Vector is typically deployed as a point solution focused on vehicle tracking, limiting network-wide optimization and data orchestration.

A Deeper Dive

Category Terminal Vector Platform & Technology AI-native, computer vision-powered YOS; integrates cameras, data, and workflows Platform for paperless logistics and traffic management Gate & Yard Operations Mobile Gate, computer vision, hybrid cameras; dynamic instructions for spotters Digital check-in via mobile app, SMS, or kiosk; paperless workflows Data & Workflow Orchestration End-to-end operational orchestration; live digital twin of yard Automates some gate and yard processes; task management focused on traffic Scheduling & Driver Experience Mobile-first driver check-in; integrated dock scheduling Driver self-scheduling Analytics & Reporting Data warehouse with KPIs, detention analytics, operational insights Customizable reporting and real-time yard metrics Scalability & Deployment Modular network-wide deployment; low IT lift; fast implementation customizable per-site; flexible but infrastructure-dependent Value Proposition All-inclusive as-a-service pricing; predictable costs; fast ROI Tiered or per-truck pricing; potentially variable total cost

Terminal YOS: The Only Yard You'll Ever Need

Terminal’s platform is a next-generation yard solution that unifies operations, data, and workflows across the entire network. By centralizing visibility, automating processes, and leveraging AI-native computer vision, Terminal transforms the yard into a strategic asset rather than a point of congestion. Unlike systems focused on traffic management, Terminal provides a cohesive, full-stack solution that integrates and orchestrates the entire logistics process.

Terminal YOSTM is the only yard execution platform to deliver a smarter yard