Terminal is a modern, AI-native Yard Operating System that unifies visibility, workflows, and analytics across the entire yard network. Unlike YardView, which relies on configurable, rule-based systems with AI still in the works, Terminal delivers fully integrated automation and end-to-end orchestration, transforming the yard from a point of congestion into a strategic operational asset.
Why Terminal Wins
Full Yard Orchestration vs. Visibility-Only
Terminal provides end-to-end yard execution, from gate check-ins to dock scheduling and spotter dispatch, while YardView primarily focuses on trailer tracking and yard visibility without orchestrating workflows.
AI + Computer Vision for Automation vs. Manual Updates
Terminal leverages AI and computer vision to automate gate processes, trailer identification, and asset tracking. YardView relies on manual updates or barcodes/RFID scanning, which can slow operations and introduce errors.
Network-Wide, Scalable Platform vs. Site-Limited Solution
Terminal supports multiple yards in a network with a standardized, modular platform. YardView is often site-specific, limiting the ability to scale operations or standardize workflows across a large logistics network.
A Deeper Dive
Category
Terminal
YardView
Platform & Technology
AI-native, computer vision-powered YOS; integrates cameras, data, and workflows
Rule-based automation with AI/CV in beta
Gate & Yard Operations
Mobile Gate, computer vision for check-in, dynamic instructions for spotters
Touchless, manned, or unmanned gate; QR code check-in
Data & Workflow Orchestration
End-to-end operational orchestration; live digital twin of yard
Move automation triggered by WMS/TMS; “Next Best Move” guides drivers
Scheduling & Driver Experience
Mobile-first driver check-in via QR code; integrated dock scheduling
Self-scheduling for carriers; dock dashboards with color-coded status
Analytics & Reporting
Data warehouse with KPIs, detention analytics, operational insights
Customizable reports, alerts, dashboards; standard KPI tracking
Scalability & Deployment
Modular network-wide deployment; low IT lift; fast implementation
Configurable; phased setup with edge devices; longer implementation
Value Proposition
All-inclusive as-a-service pricing; predictable costs; fast ROI
Subscription-based; may require hardware and extra-cost modules; implementation fees
Terminal YOS: The Only Yard You'll Ever Need
Terminal’s platform is a next-generation yard solution built to unify operations, data, and workflows across the entire network. By centralizing visibility, automating processes, and leveraging AI-native computer vision, Terminal transforms the yard into a strategic asset rather than a point of friction. Unlike legacy systems still adding AI, Terminal provides a cohesive, forward-looking solution for modern logistics operations.
Terminal YOSTM is the only yard execution platform to deliver a smarter yard:
Delivers maximum, automated throughput with 50% improvement in data accuracy and over 50% throughput improvement.
Provides scalable, easy operation with an initial installation time of just 5 days and a low IT lift.
Offer rapid, repeatable ROI with a return on investment of 4x+ and no hidden costs.