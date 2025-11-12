About the Author

Josh Kivenko

Chief Marketing Officer

Josh Kivenko has spent nearly two decades developing winning go-to-market strategies in supply chain related fields. As CMO, he is driven to reinvent the yard by building a winning brand that connects critical customer needs to the magic of Terminal's technology.

Terminal is a modern, AI-native Yard Operating System that unifies visibility, workflows, and analytics across the entire yard network. Unlike YardView, which relies on configurable, rule-based systems with AI still in the works, Terminal delivers fully integrated automation and end-to-end orchestration, transforming the yard from a point of congestion into a strategic operational asset.

Why Terminal Wins


Full Yard Orchestration vs. Visibility-Only

Terminal provides end-to-end yard execution, from gate check-ins to dock scheduling and spotter dispatch, while YardView primarily focuses on trailer tracking and yard visibility without orchestrating workflows.

AI + Computer Vision for Automation vs. Manual Updates

Terminal leverages AI and computer vision to automate gate processes, trailer identification, and asset tracking. YardView relies on manual updates or barcodes/RFID scanning, which can slow operations and introduce errors.

Network-Wide, Scalable Platform vs. Site-Limited Solution

Terminal supports multiple yards in a network with a standardized, modular platform. YardView is often site-specific, limiting the ability to scale operations or standardize workflows across a large logistics network.


A Deeper Dive

Category

Terminal

YardView

Platform & Technology

AI-native, computer vision-powered YOS; integrates cameras, data, and workflows

Rule-based automation with AI/CV in beta

Gate & Yard Operations

Mobile Gate, computer vision for check-in, dynamic instructions for spotters

Touchless, manned, or unmanned gate; QR code check-in

Data & Workflow Orchestration

End-to-end operational orchestration; live digital twin of yard

Move automation triggered by WMS/TMS; “Next Best Move” guides drivers

Scheduling & Driver Experience

Mobile-first driver check-in via QR code; integrated dock scheduling

Self-scheduling for carriers; dock dashboards with color-coded status

Analytics & Reporting

Data warehouse with KPIs, detention analytics, operational insights

Customizable reports, alerts, dashboards; standard KPI tracking

Scalability & Deployment

Modular network-wide deployment; low IT lift; fast implementation

Configurable; phased setup with edge devices; longer implementation

Value Proposition

All-inclusive as-a-service pricing; predictable costs; fast ROI

Subscription-based; may require hardware and extra-cost modules; implementation fees

Terminal YOS: The Only Yard You'll Ever Need

Terminal’s platform is a next-generation yard solution built to unify operations, data, and workflows across the entire network. By centralizing visibility, automating processes, and leveraging AI-native computer vision, Terminal transforms the yard into a strategic asset rather than a point of friction. Unlike legacy systems still adding AI, Terminal provides a cohesive, forward-looking solution for modern logistics operations.

Terminal YOSTM is the only yard execution platform to deliver a smarter yard:

  • Delivers maximum, automated throughput with 50% improvement in data accuracy and over 50% throughput improvement.

  • Provides scalable, easy operation with an initial installation time of just 5 days and a low IT lift.

  • Offer rapid, repeatable ROI with a return on investment of 4x+ and no hidden costs.

