Terminal is a modern, AI-native Yard Operating System that unifies visibility, workflows, and analytics across the entire yard network. Unlike YardView, which relies on configurable, rule-based systems with AI still in the works, Terminal delivers fully integrated automation and end-to-end orchestration, transforming the yard from a point of congestion into a strategic operational asset.

Why Terminal Wins



Full Yard Orchestration vs. Visibility-Only

Terminal provides end-to-end yard execution, from gate check-ins to dock scheduling and spotter dispatch, while YardView primarily focuses on trailer tracking and yard visibility without orchestrating workflows.

AI + Computer Vision for Automation vs. Manual Updates

Terminal leverages AI and computer vision to automate gate processes, trailer identification, and asset tracking. YardView relies on manual updates or barcodes/RFID scanning, which can slow operations and introduce errors.

Network-Wide, Scalable Platform vs. Site-Limited Solution

Terminal supports multiple yards in a network with a standardized, modular platform. YardView is often site-specific, limiting the ability to scale operations or standardize workflows across a large logistics network.





A Deeper Dive

Category Terminal YardView Platform & Technology AI-native, computer vision-powered YOS; integrates cameras, data, and workflows Rule-based automation with AI/CV in beta Gate & Yard Operations Mobile Gate, computer vision for check-in, dynamic instructions for spotters Touchless, manned, or unmanned gate; QR code check-in Data & Workflow Orchestration End-to-end operational orchestration; live digital twin of yard Move automation triggered by WMS/TMS; “Next Best Move” guides drivers Scheduling & Driver Experience Mobile-first driver check-in via QR code; integrated dock scheduling Self-scheduling for carriers; dock dashboards with color-coded status Analytics & Reporting Data warehouse with KPIs, detention analytics, operational insights Customizable reports, alerts, dashboards; standard KPI tracking Scalability & Deployment Modular network-wide deployment; low IT lift; fast implementation Configurable; phased setup with edge devices; longer implementation Value Proposition All-inclusive as-a-service pricing; predictable costs; fast ROI Subscription-based; may require hardware and extra-cost modules; implementation fees

Terminal YOS: The Only Yard You'll Ever Need

Terminal’s platform is a next-generation yard solution built to unify operations, data, and workflows across the entire network. By centralizing visibility, automating processes, and leveraging AI-native computer vision, Terminal transforms the yard into a strategic asset rather than a point of friction. Unlike legacy systems still adding AI, Terminal provides a cohesive, forward-looking solution for modern logistics operations.

Terminal YOSTM is the only yard execution platform to deliver a smarter yard: