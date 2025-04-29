Table of contents

Terminal Industries builds software that digitizes, indexes, and automates the yard, leveraging best-in-class machine learning. Our platform provides warehouse operators with the intelligence needed to optimize their usage of trucks, trailers, chassis, containers and personnel. These are the fundamental operating assets of commerce - and represent the last great frontier of untapped data.



We understand that you are aware of and care about your own personal privacy interests, and we take that seriously. This Privacy Notice describes the Terminal Industries’s policies and practices regarding its collection and use of your personal data, and sets forth your privacy rights. We recognize that information privacy is an ongoing responsibility, and so we will from time to time update this Privacy Notice as we undertake new personal data practices or adopt new privacy policies.

Terminal Industries collects personal information about its website visitors and customers. With a few exceptions, this information is generally limited to:

Name

Job Title

Employer Name

Work Address

Work Email

Work Phone Number

We use this information to provide prospects and customers with services.



We do not sell personal information to anyone and only share it with third parties who are facilitating the delivery of our services.



From time to time, Terminal Industries receives personal information about individuals from third parties. Typically, information collected from third parties will include further details on your employer or industry. We may also collect your personal data from a third party website (e.g. LinkedIn)

As is true of most other websites, Terminal Industries’s website collects certain information automatically and stores it in log files. The information may include internet protocol (IP) addresses, the region or general location where your computer or device is accessing the internet, browser type, operating system and other usage information about the use of Terminal Industries’s website, including a history of the pages you view. We use this information to help us design our site to better suit our users’ needs. We may also use your IP address to help diagnose problems with our server and to administer our website, analyze trends, track visitor movements, and gather broad demographic information that assists us in identifying visitor preferences.



Terminal Industries has a legitimate interest in understanding how members, customers and potential customers use its website. This assists Terminal Industries with providing more relevant products and services, with communicating value to our sponsors and corporate members, and with providing appropriate staffing to meet member and customer needs.

Sharing information with third parties

The personal information Terminal Industries collects from you is stored in one or more databases hosted by third parties located in the United States. These third parties do not use or have access to your personal information for any purpose other than cloud storage and retrieval. On occasion, Terminal Industries engages third parties to send information to you, including information about our products, services, and events.

A list of our third party sub processors can be found here:



Subprocessor



Amazon.com LLC

Okta

Activity



Cloud Services

Cloud Services

Location



United States

United States

We do not otherwise reveal your personal data to non-Terminal Industries persons or businesses for their independent use unless: (1) you request or authorize it; (2) it’s in connection with Terminal Industries-hosted and Terminal Industries co-sponsored conferences as described above; (3) the information is provided to comply with the law (for example, compelled by law enforcement to comply with a search warrant, subpoena, or court order), enforce an agreement we have with you, or to protect our rights, property or safety, or the rights, property or safety of our employees or others; (4) the information is provided to our agents, vendors or service providers who perform functions on our behalf; (5) to address emergencies or acts of God; or (6) to address disputes, claims, or to persons demonstrating legal authority to act on your behalf. We may also gather aggregated data about our services and website visitors and disclose the results of such aggregated (but not personally identifiable) information to our partners, service providers, advertisers, and/or other third parties for marketing or promotional purposes.

Transferring personal data to the U.S.

Terminal Industries has its headquarters in the United States. Information we collect about you will be processed in the United States. By using Terminal Industries’s services, you acknowledge that your personal information will be processed in the United States. The United States has not sought nor received a finding of “adequacy” from the European Union under Article 45 of the GDPR. Pursuant to Article 46 of the GDPR, Terminal Industries is providing for appropriate safeguards by entering binding, standard data protection clauses, enforceable by data subjects in the EEA and the UK. These clauses have been enhanced based on the guidance of the European Data Protection Board and will be updated when the new draft model clauses are approved.



Depending on the circumstance, Terminal Industries also collects and transfers to the U.S. personal data with consent; to perform a contract with you; or to fulfill a compelling legitimate interest of Terminal Industries in a manner that does not outweigh your rights and freedoms. Terminal Industries endeavors to apply suitable safeguards to protect the privacy and security of your personal data and to use it only consistent with your relationship with Terminal Industries and the practices described in this Privacy Statement. Terminal Industries also enters into data processing agreements and model clauses with its vendors whenever feasible and appropriate. Since it was founded, Terminal Industries has received zero government requests for information.



For more information or if you have any questions, please contact us at [email protected].

The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other countries’ privacy laws provide certain rights for data subjects. Data Subject rights under GDPR include the following:

Right to be informed

Right of access

Right of rectification

Right to erasure

Right of data portability

Right to object

Rights related to automated decision making including profiling

This Privacy Notice is intended to provide you with information about what personal data Terminal Industries collects about you and how it is used.



If you wish to confirm that Terminal Industries is processing your personal data, or to have access to the personal data Terminal Industries may have about you, please contact us.



You may also request information about: the purpose of the processing; the categories of personal data concerned; who else outside Terminal Industries might have received the data from Terminal Industries; what the source of the information was (if you didn’t provide it directly to Terminal Industries); and how long it will be stored. You have a right to correct (rectify) the record of your personal data maintained by Terminal Industries if it is inaccurate. You may request that Terminal Industries erase that data or cease processing it, subject to certain exceptions. You may also request that Terminal Industries cease using your data for direct marketing purposes. In many countries, you have a right to lodge a complaint with the appropriate data protection authority if you have concerns about how Terminal Industries processes your personal data. When technically feasible, Terminal Industries will—at your request—provide your personal data to you.



Reasonable access to your personal data will be provided at no cost. If access cannot be provided within a reasonable time frame, Terminal Industries will provide you with a date when the information will be provided. If for some reason access is denied, Terminal Industries will provide an explanation as to why access has been denied.



For questions or complaints concerning the processing of your personal data, you can email us at [email protected]. Alternatively, if you are located in the European Union, you can also have recourse to the European Data Protection Supervisor or with your nation’s data protection authority.

Data storage and retention

Your personal data is stored by the Terminal Industries on its servers, and on the servers of the cloud-based database management services the Terminal Industries engages, located in the United States. The Terminal Industries retains service data for the duration of the customer’s business relationship with the Terminal Industries and for a period of time thereafter, to analyze the data for Terminal Industries’s own operations, and for historical and archiving purposes associated with Terminal Industries’s services. Terminal Industries retains prospect data until such time as it no longer has business value and is purged from Terminal Industries systems. All personal data that Terminal Industries controls may be deleted upon verified request from Data Subjects or their authorized agents. For more information on where and how long your personal data is stored, and for more information on your rights of erasure and portability, please contact us at: [email protected]

Questions, concerns or complaints

If you have questions, concerns, complaints, or would like to exercise your rights, please contact us at:

Terminal Industries

2901 S 1st , Ste 200