On March 2, 2026, IFS completed its acquisition of Softeon in a move positioned as a way to “close the gap” between enterprise planning systems and warehouse execution. The message is clear: the boardroom wants better visibility into what’s happening on the floor.

This acquisition reflects a broader trend across supply chain software. Large enterprise vendors are merging, layering, and consolidating systems in pursuit of a more unified digital view of operations.

But there is a critical question operators should be asking:

What about the yard?

The Integration Illusion

Mega-acquisitions are often framed as a path to seamless connectivity. Combine ERP and WMS capabilities, unify data models, align planning with execution, and eventually everything becomes visible.

In theory.

In practice, large-scale software integrations can take years. They involve replatforming, data migration, change management, custom development, and significant operational disruption. Even when successful, these integrations typically focus on two domains:

The boardroom

The warehouse floor

The space in between remains under-instrumented, under-measured, and under-automated.

That space is the yard.

The Yard: The Industry’s Persistent Black Hole

The yard is where trucks queue, wait, reposition, idle, get reassigned, and sometimes disappear into manual processes.

It is also where:

Driver detention costs accumulate

Asset utilization drops

Compliance risks surface

Planning assumptions break down

Companies can integrate ERP and WMS platforms all day long, but if they cannot see what is happening between the gate and the dock door, their digital strategy remains incomplete.

You cannot optimize what you cannot see.

And you cannot see what you do not instrument.

Digital Twins Shouldn’t Take Years

The ambition behind acquisitions like IFS and Softeon is understandable: create a digital twin of operations by stitching together planning and execution data.

But building a digital twin through traditional software integration is inherently complex. It depends on structured inputs, manual status updates, and system-to-system communication that often lags real-world activity.

The yard does not operate in structured rows of data.

It operates in motion.

That requires a fundamentally different approach.

An AI-Native Yard Operating System™

Terminal Industries approaches the problem from the opposite direction.

Instead of merging legacy systems to approximate visibility, Terminal’s AI-Native Yard Operating System™ observes reality directly.

Through Terminal-in-a-Camera™, facilities gain a real-time digital twin of their yard environment with 99.5% accuracy.

No manual yard checks.

No clipboard reconciliation.

No waiting for a multi-year integration roadmap.

Computer vision continuously monitors:

Trailer location

Asset movement

Gate activity

Dwell time

Yard congestion

The result is not a stitched-together dashboard.

It is a live operational layer.

Why Visibility Shouldn’t Require a Merger

Software consolidation may reduce vendor sprawl, but it does not automatically eliminate operational blind spots.

In many cases, the push to integrate ERP and WMS platforms delays action in the one area that can generate immediate returns: yard control.

The yard is the hinge point between transportation and warehouse execution. It is where real-world friction accumulates. And it is where small inefficiencies compound into major cost centers.

Operators do not need to wait for enterprise suites to “eventually” cover this layer.

They can instrument it now.

The Strategic Shift

The supply chain technology market is moving toward greater integration. That trend will continue.

But forward-looking operators understand that visibility is not purely a software architecture problem. It is a physics problem.

If you want to know what is happening in the yard, you must observe the yard.

AI-native, vision-driven systems create a real-time digital twin immediately, without:

Multi-year integration cycles

Heavy customization

Organizational disruption

Post-acquisition platform uncertainty

Visibility should not be a byproduct of consolidation.

It should be immediate.

The Bottom Line

The IFS–Softeon acquisition signals that enterprise players recognize a gap between planning and execution.

But the most persistent blind spot remains outside the warehouse walls.

The yard does not need another merger.

It needs instrumentation.

If your software roadmap suggests that yard visibility is “coming soon,” it may be time to reconsider the sequence.

Don’t wait for your suite to eventually cover the yard.

Get 99.5% accuracy now.