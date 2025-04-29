Maximized Throughput
Reduce gate processing time from minutes to seconds, allowing Distribution Directors and Yard Managers to service more trucks per hour and handle high-volume spikes effortlessly.
Terminal for Retail & Grocery
Turn your distribution center yard from a source of costly delays into an engine for throughput and on-time delivery. Terminal YOSTM helps you manage high volumes, reduce dwell time, and ensure every shipment is delivered on time.
The Problem
In retail and grocery, speed and reliability are everything. Your distribution center’s yard is a critical bottleneck where manual processes create chaos, leading to long driver wait times, lost assets, and missed delivery windows that impact in-store availability. Managing high-volume, time-sensitive shipments in a chaotic yard directly affects your ability to meet customer demands and maintain a competitive edge.
Multiple daily deliveries require rapid turnaround to avoid stockouts.
Perishable goods, including refrigerated and frozen items, demand precise handling.
Cross-docks, regional DCs, and distribution hubs each have unique operational needs.
Retailers rely on exact delivery windows to keep stores stocked and maintain customer satisfaction.
The Solution
Reduce gate processing time from minutes to seconds, allowing Distribution Directors and Yard Managers to service more trucks per hour and handle high-volume spikes effortlessly.
Gain real-time visibility into every trailer’s status, location, and contents, helping Supply Chain Analysts and Operations VPs ensure the right product gets to the right dock at the right time.
Minimize detention and demurrage fees with proactive alerts and accurate data, supporting COOs and Finance teams in cutting unnecessary expenses.
Automate manual tasks and provide real-time instructions to spotter drivers, enabling frontline Yard Jockeys and Dispatchers to focus on high-value activities.
Eliminate gate congestion and long wait times with frictionless check-in/check-out, improving carrier relationships and frontline satisfaction
Using AI computer vision, automate all material inbound and outbound movements through an unmanned gate. Integrates with TMS and WMS to streamline the gate reduce wait times.
Visually see all yard assets, dock doors and spotter movement with a map-based view.
Organizes all inbound and outbound logistics by pre-planning dock assignments. Allows carriers to self-service appointments and reduces waiting times for drivers; provides insights into appointment adherence and dock utilization; reduces waiting times and prevents congestion at dock doors.
Autonomously tracks the set-temp, actual-temp, fuel level, and location of all refrigerated units on your yard in real time.
Drives better business decision-making by tracking standard metrics and custom dashboards.
Retail & Grocery Use Cases
Quickly identify inbound trailers, prioritize perishable items, and reduce unloading delays.
Track refrigerated trailer conditions in real time to prevent spoilage and ensure food safety compliance.
Scale yard operations seamlessly during seasonal spikes without adding headcount.
Coordinate trailers across multiple distribution centers to meet tight delivery windows.
Reach out to learn more about Terminal, on your terms:
Schedule a 30-minute meeting with a yard expert
Schedule a YOS™ Demo
Arrange ROI consultation
Set Up a 2-Day Proof of Value on site
Something else