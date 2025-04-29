CONTACT

Terminal for Retail & Grocery

The Cold Chain Can't Wait: Why a Smart Yard is a Retail Imperative

Turn your distribution center yard from a source of costly delays into an engine for throughput and on-time delivery. Terminal YOSTM helps you manage high volumes, reduce dwell time, and ensure every shipment is delivered on time.

The Problem

DC Yards are Your Biggest Bottleneck

In retail and grocery, speed and reliability are everything. Your distribution center’s yard is a critical bottleneck where manual processes create chaos, leading to long driver wait times, lost assets, and missed delivery windows that impact in-store availability. Managing high-volume, time-sensitive shipments in a chaotic yard directly affects your ability to meet customer demands and maintain a competitive edge.

High-Volume Shipments

Multiple daily deliveries require rapid turnaround to avoid stockouts.

Time-Sensitive Freight

Perishable goods, including refrigerated and frozen items, demand precise handling.

Diverse Yard Types

Cross-docks, regional DCs, and distribution hubs each have unique operational needs.

Strict SLAs

Retailers rely on exact delivery windows to keep stores stocked and maintain customer satisfaction.

The Solution

A Single Source of Truth for Your Yard

Digitize, automate, and optimize every movement from gate to dock. Eliminate the chaos and guesswork, giving you full control over trailers, drivers, and capacity.

Maximized Throughput

Reduce gate processing time from minutes to seconds, allowing Distribution Directors and Yard Managers to service more trucks per hour and handle high-volume spikes effortlessly.

Enhanced Inventory Visibility

Gain real-time visibility into every trailer’s status, location, and contents, helping Supply Chain Analysts and Operations VPs ensure the right product gets to the right dock at the right time.

Reduced Operational Costs

Minimize detention and demurrage fees with proactive alerts and accurate data, supporting COOs and Finance teams in cutting unnecessary expenses.

Improved Labor Efficiency

Automate manual tasks and provide real-time instructions to spotter drivers, enabling frontline Yard Jockeys and Dispatchers to focus on high-value activities.

Improved Driver Experience

Eliminate gate congestion and long wait times with frictionless check-in/check-out, improving carrier relationships and frontline satisfaction

Terminal Solutions That Keep Your Shelves Stocked

  • Gate Automation

    Using AI computer vision, automate all material inbound and outbound movements through an unmanned gate. Integrates with TMS and WMS to streamline the gate reduce wait times.

    85%↓
    in Gate Processing Time
  • Real-Time Yard Map

    Visually see all yard assets, dock doors and spotter movement with a map-based view.

  • Dock Scheduling

    Organizes all inbound and outbound logistics by pre-planning dock assignments. Allows carriers to self-service appointments and reduces waiting times for drivers; provides insights into appointment adherence and dock utilization; reduces waiting times and prevents congestion at dock doors.

    30%↓
    In Dock Dwell Times
  • Reefer Management

    Autonomously tracks the set-temp, actual-temp, fuel level, and location of all refrigerated units on your yard in real time.

  • Insights & Analytics

    Drives better business decision-making by tracking standard metrics and custom dashboards.

Retail & Grocery Use Cases

Retail & Grocery-Specific Use Cases That are a Perfect Fit

Cross-Dock Operations

Quickly identify inbound trailers, prioritize perishable items, and reduce unloading delays.

Reefer Monitoring

Track refrigerated trailer conditions in real time to prevent spoilage and ensure food safety compliance.

High-Volume Holiday Peaks

Scale yard operations seamlessly during seasonal spikes without adding headcount.

Multi-DC Coordination

Coordinate trailers across multiple distribution centers to meet tight delivery windows.

