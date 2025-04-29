CONTACT

Poor Customer Experience

The Problem

The Bottleneck to Your Reputation

In a competitive market, a poor customer experience can be as damaging as a broken product. When your yard operations are slow and unpredictable, it creates frustration for drivers, carriers, and clients, damaging your reputation and putting future business at risk. Here are five problems caused by poor customer experience in the yard:

Excessive Wait Times

Drivers and carriers get stuck in long queues at the gate or waiting for trailers, leading to frustration, missed appointments, and a negative perception of your business.

Lack of Status Updates

Customers are left in the dark about the status of their shipment, leading to confusion and a constant need for follow-up calls and emails.

Incorrect Load Information

When relying on manual records, there's a high risk of providing customers with incorrect information about their loads, leading to costly and time-consuming errors.

Missed Delivery Windows

Inefficient yard operations can directly lead to missed delivery windows and a breakdown in the supply chain, causing a ripple effect of frustration for your customers.

Poor Communication

Without a centralized system for communication, customers often deal with fragmented information, unreturned calls, and a lack of clear answers.

The Solution

Clearing the Bottleneck for a Seamless Experience

Terminal Yard Operating SystemTM is a modern solution designed to transform your yard into a smooth, predictable, and transparent part of the supply chain. It eliminates the friction that leads to poor customer experience, replacing it with efficiency and clarity.

The Benefits

Who Benefits from an Improved Customer Experience?

Reputation Protected with Carriers & Shippers

Faster gate turns and accurate load information reduce friction for drivers, carriers, and 3PLs, giving executives confidence the yard isn’t undermining brand reputation or future contract renewals.

Operations Freed Up with Consignees & Retailers

Real-time visibility and fewer service complaints from consignees, retailers, and distribution partners mean managers spend less time fielding escalations and more time optimizing throughput.

Relationships Strengthened with Shippers & End Clients

Automated updates and accurate ETAs give shippers and end customers the transparency they expect, arming sales and service teams with a trust-building advantage in competitive bids.

The yard of the future starts today.

Take charge of your yard

