Faster Gate-In and Gate-Out
The system automates gate processes, reducing the time drivers spend waiting to enter or exit your yard, improving efficiency and driver satisfaction.
Top 10 Yard Problems
The Problem
In a competitive market, a poor customer experience can be as damaging as a broken product. When your yard operations are slow and unpredictable, it creates frustration for drivers, carriers, and clients, damaging your reputation and putting future business at risk. Here are five problems caused by poor customer experience in the yard:
Drivers and carriers get stuck in long queues at the gate or waiting for trailers, leading to frustration, missed appointments, and a negative perception of your business.
Customers are left in the dark about the status of their shipment, leading to confusion and a constant need for follow-up calls and emails.
When relying on manual records, there's a high risk of providing customers with incorrect information about their loads, leading to costly and time-consuming errors.
Inefficient yard operations can directly lead to missed delivery windows and a breakdown in the supply chain, causing a ripple effect of frustration for your customers.
Without a centralized system for communication, customers often deal with fragmented information, unreturned calls, and a lack of clear answers.
The Solution
Terminal Yard Operating SystemTM is a modern solution designed to transform your yard into a smooth, predictable, and transparent part of the supply chain. It eliminates the friction that leads to poor customer experience, replacing it with efficiency and clarity.
Terminal provides secure, real-time access to load and status information for your customers, eliminating the need for constant phone calls and providing a clear, transparent view of their shipment.
The system can be configured to automatically send notifications to customers when their shipment is at the gate, loaded, or in transit, keeping them informed every step of the way.
With a single, real-time data hub, Terminal ensures that all load and trailer information is accurate and instantly accessible, preventing errors and improving communication.
The Benefits
Faster gate turns and accurate load information reduce friction for drivers, carriers, and 3PLs, giving executives confidence the yard isn’t undermining brand reputation or future contract renewals.
Real-time visibility and fewer service complaints from consignees, retailers, and distribution partners mean managers spend less time fielding escalations and more time optimizing throughput.
Automated updates and accurate ETAs give shippers and end customers the transparency they expect, arming sales and service teams with a trust-building advantage in competitive bids.
