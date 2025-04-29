CONTACT

Top 10 Yard Problems

Lack of Integration and Data

The Problem

An Island of Disconnected Systems

In today's connected world, a lack of integration between yard systems and the broader supply chain is a significant roadblock to efficiency. Without a single, unified data hub, your operations are fragmented, leading to poor decision-making and a constant struggle for a single source of truth. Here are five problems caused by a lack of integration and data in the yard:

Siloed Data

When yard data lives in spreadsheets and disparate systems, it’s isolated from other critical business units, such as the warehouse, transportation, and finance departments.

Delayed and Inaccurate Reporting

Manual data entry and a lack of real-time integration mean that reports are often outdated by the time they are generated, making it impossible to make agile, data-driven decisions.

Poor Decision-Making

Without a holistic view of the yard and its connection to the rest of the supply chain, leaders are forced to make decisions based on assumptions and incomplete information.

Redundant Data Entry

Teams are forced to manually re-enter the same information into multiple systems, wasting time, increasing the risk of errors, and creating frustration.

Inability to Scale

As a business grows, a lack of system integration makes it impossible to scale operations efficiently, as every new site or process adds another layer of complexity.

The Solution

Bridging the Islands of Data

Terminal Yard Operating SystemTM is an open and integrated platform designed to connect your yard data to the rest of your supply chain ecosystem. It breaks down data silos, creating a single source of truth that powers smarter, more connected operations.

The Benefits

The Operational Benefits an Integrated Yard

End-to-End Visibility for Shippers & Consignees

Connecting TMS, WMS, and yard data ensures shippers and consignees always have accurate, real-time shipment status, reducing missed windows and costly escalations while giving executives confidence in service reliability.

Streamlined Workflows for Carriers & Drivers

Integrated gate, yard, and dock systems cut down on duplicate paperwork, phone calls, and confusion for carriers and drivers, while freeing operations managers from constant manual reconciliation

Data-Driven Decisions for Retailers & 3PLs

Unified yard data provides predictive insights on dwell, trailer utilization, and throughput that retailers and 3PL partners can use to plan more accurately, while giving sales and customer service teams the tools to deliver transparent, fact-based updates.

Contact Us

Reach out to learn more about Terminal, on your terms:

  1. Schedule a 30-minute meeting with a yard expert

  2. Schedule a YOS™ Demo

  3. Arrange ROI consultation

  4. Set Up a 2-Day Proof of Value on site

  5. Something else

Tell us a bit about you:

The yard of the future starts today.

Take charge of your yard

2025 Market Guide
Yard Management
Featured Vendor

Technology

Company

REACH US

Ready for your yard of the future?

Connect with our experts today.

Copyright Terminal Industries © 2025 All Rights Reserved