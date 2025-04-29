API-First Design
The system is built with a powerful, flexible API that allows for seamless integration with your existing WMS, TMS, and ERP systems, creating a unified data ecosystem.
Top 10 Yard Problems
The Problem
In today's connected world, a lack of integration between yard systems and the broader supply chain is a significant roadblock to efficiency. Without a single, unified data hub, your operations are fragmented, leading to poor decision-making and a constant struggle for a single source of truth. Here are five problems caused by a lack of integration and data in the yard:
When yard data lives in spreadsheets and disparate systems, it’s isolated from other critical business units, such as the warehouse, transportation, and finance departments.
Manual data entry and a lack of real-time integration mean that reports are often outdated by the time they are generated, making it impossible to make agile, data-driven decisions.
Without a holistic view of the yard and its connection to the rest of the supply chain, leaders are forced to make decisions based on assumptions and incomplete information.
Teams are forced to manually re-enter the same information into multiple systems, wasting time, increasing the risk of errors, and creating frustration.
As a business grows, a lack of system integration makes it impossible to scale operations efficiently, as every new site or process adds another layer of complexity.
The Solution
Terminal Yard Operating SystemTM is an open and integrated platform designed to connect your yard data to the rest of your supply chain ecosystem. It breaks down data silos, creating a single source of truth that powers smarter, more connected operations.
The system is built with a powerful, flexible API that allows for seamless integration with your existing WMS, TMS, and ERP systems, creating a unified data ecosystem.
All yard activity is captured in a single, centralized database, providing a unified source of truth for real-time reporting and analytics.
The platform automatically syncs data between your yard and other business systems, eliminating redundant data entry and the risk of human error.
Terminal provides a customizable dashboard that gives you a live, holistic view of your yard's performance, allowing you to monitor KPIs and identify trends instantly.
The Benefits
Connecting TMS, WMS, and yard data ensures shippers and consignees always have accurate, real-time shipment status, reducing missed windows and costly escalations while giving executives confidence in service reliability.
Integrated gate, yard, and dock systems cut down on duplicate paperwork, phone calls, and confusion for carriers and drivers, while freeing operations managers from constant manual reconciliation
Unified yard data provides predictive insights on dwell, trailer utilization, and throughput that retailers and 3PL partners can use to plan more accurately, while giving sales and customer service teams the tools to deliver transparent, fact-based updates.
Reach out to learn more about Terminal, on your terms:
Schedule a 30-minute meeting with a yard expert
Schedule a YOS™ Demo
Arrange ROI consultation
Set Up a 2-Day Proof of Value on site
Something else