Top 10 Yard Problems
The Problem
High operational costs in the yard are often the direct result of hidden inefficiencies. When you can't track every minute, mile, and movement, you're unknowingly burning money on wasted fuel, excessive labor hours, and costly fees. Here are five problems caused by high operational costs in the yard:
Without optimized routes and real-time tracking, yard jockeys and trucks spend more time idling and driving unnecessary miles, directly increasing fuel expenses.
Manual and inefficient processes lead to longer work hours and unproductive time, driving up labor costs without a corresponding increase in output.
The inability to locate or move trailers promptly can lead to expensive demurrage and detention fees from carriers, eating into your profit margins.
When assets are lost or misplaced in the yard, the time and effort spent searching for them is a direct and unrecoverable cost to your business.
Without real-time tracking of asset usage and location, you can't optimize maintenance schedules, leading to unexpected breakdowns and costly emergency repairs.
The Solution
Terminal Yard Operating SystemTM is a modern solution that provides the data and automation needed to eliminate hidden costs and transform your yard into a profit-driving engine. It turns every operational action into an opportunity to save money.
The system directs yard jockeys on the most efficient routes and tracks idle time, ensuring every movement is purposeful and every drop of fuel is used wisely.
With live tracking of every asset, you can ensure they are always where they need to be, eliminating lost time and costs associated with misplaced equipment.
Terminal automates gate processes and task assignments, reducing driver wait times and ensuring assets are moved promptly to avoid costly demurrage and detention fees.
The system provides data on asset usage and health, allowing you to move from reactive repairs to a proactive, predictive maintenance schedule.
The Benefits
Cutting detention, demurrage, and unnecessary labor spend strengthens margins, giving executives the financial flexibility to reinvest in growth or pass value on to customers.
Streamlined workflows and reduced waste allow operations teams to handle higher volumes without proportional cost spikes, freeing managers from firefighting and enabling smarter resource allocation.
Faster turn times and reliable cost control make the yard a differentiator in customer service, giving commercial and customer-facing teams the confidence to promise (and deliver) better performance.
