Top 10 Yard Problems

High Operational Costs

The Problem

The Silent Drain on Your Bottom Line

High operational costs in the yard are often the direct result of hidden inefficiencies. When you can't track every minute, mile, and movement, you're unknowingly burning money on wasted fuel, excessive labor hours, and costly fees. Here are five problems caused by high operational costs in the yard:

Excessive Fuel Consumption

Without optimized routes and real-time tracking, yard jockeys and trucks spend more time idling and driving unnecessary miles, directly increasing fuel expenses.

Labor Overspend

Manual and inefficient processes lead to longer work hours and unproductive time, driving up labor costs without a corresponding increase in output.

Demurrage and Detention Fees

The inability to locate or move trailers promptly can lead to expensive demurrage and detention fees from carriers, eating into your profit margins.

Misplaced Asset Costs

When assets are lost or misplaced in the yard, the time and effort spent searching for them is a direct and unrecoverable cost to your business.

Unplanned Maintenance

Without real-time tracking of asset usage and location, you can't optimize maintenance schedules, leading to unexpected breakdowns and costly emergency repairs.

The Solution

Plugging the Drain on Your Bottom Line

Terminal Yard Operating SystemTM is a modern solution that provides the data and automation needed to eliminate hidden costs and transform your yard into a profit-driving engine. It turns every operational action into an opportunity to save money.

The Benefits

The Benefits of Mitigating High Operational Costs in the Yard

Improved Profitability

Cutting detention, demurrage, and unnecessary labor spend strengthens margins, giving executives the financial flexibility to reinvest in growth or pass value on to customers.

Scalable Operations

Streamlined workflows and reduced waste allow operations teams to handle higher volumes without proportional cost spikes, freeing managers from firefighting and enabling smarter resource allocation.

Competitive Advantage

Faster turn times and reliable cost control make the yard a differentiator in customer service, giving commercial and customer-facing teams the confidence to promise (and deliver) better performance.

