Top 10 Yard Problems

Meeting Sustainability Targets

The Problem

The Hidden Environmental Cost of Your Yard

In an era of increasing environmental awareness, a lack of data-driven yard management can put your sustainability goals at risk. Without the ability to measure and optimize every action, your operations are likely generating unnecessary waste, emissions, and energy consumption. Here are five problems caused by a lack of sustainability in the yard:

Excessive Fuel Consumption

Without optimized routes and real-time tracking, yard jockeys and trucks spend more time idling and driving unnecessary miles, directly increasing fuel consumption and emissions.

Wasteful Paper-Based Processes

Relying on paper manifests, logs, and checklists creates unnecessary waste and a larger carbon footprint from printing and disposal.

No Emissions Data

Without a digital system to track and analyze all yard activity, it's impossible to accurately measure your carbon footprint or track your progress toward sustainability targets.

Inefficient Resource Use

A lack of optimization leads to inefficient use of everything from energy for lighting to the wear and tear on your equipment, increasing your overall environmental impact.

Difficulty Reporting

Without a centralized, automated system, gathering the data needed for accurate sustainability reporting is a time-consuming and often inaccurate manual process.

The Solution

Turning Your Yard Green, Uncovering Hidden Costs

Terminal Yard Operating SystemTM is a modern solution designed to transform your yard into a greener, more sustainable operation. It provides the data and automation needed to minimize waste, reduce emissions, and meet your environmental goals.

The Benefits

How The Yard Can Contribute to Company Sustainability Efforts

Reduced Fuel and Emissions

Optimized trailer movements, minimized idling, and efficient gate operations lower fuel consumption, helping executives meet corporate sustainability targets.

Lower Waste and Resource Use

Smarter yard management reduces unnecessary handling, equipment wear, and energy use, supporting operations teams in running more environmentally responsible processes.

Enhanced Reporting and Transparency

Real-time data on yard activity enables accurate sustainability metrics, giving corporate and customer-facing teams the evidence needed to showcase environmental performance.

