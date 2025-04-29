Idle Time Reduction
Top 10 Yard Problems
The Problem
In an era of increasing environmental awareness, a lack of data-driven yard management can put your sustainability goals at risk. Without the ability to measure and optimize every action, your operations are likely generating unnecessary waste, emissions, and energy consumption. Here are five problems caused by a lack of sustainability in the yard:
Without optimized routes and real-time tracking, yard jockeys and trucks spend more time idling and driving unnecessary miles, directly increasing fuel consumption and emissions.
Relying on paper manifests, logs, and checklists creates unnecessary waste and a larger carbon footprint from printing and disposal.
Without a digital system to track and analyze all yard activity, it's impossible to accurately measure your carbon footprint or track your progress toward sustainability targets.
A lack of optimization leads to inefficient use of everything from energy for lighting to the wear and tear on your equipment, increasing your overall environmental impact.
Without a centralized, automated system, gathering the data needed for accurate sustainability reporting is a time-consuming and often inaccurate manual process.
The Solution
Terminal Yard Operating SystemTM is a modern solution designed to transform your yard into a greener, more sustainable operation. It provides the data and automation needed to minimize waste, reduce emissions, and meet your environmental goals.
The system tracks and alerts on excessive idle time, allowing managers to intervene and reduce wasted fuel and unnecessary emissions.
By intelligently assigning tasks and routes, Terminal ensures yard jockeys drive the shortest, most efficient paths, significantly reducing miles driven and fuel consumption.
The entire yard is managed digitally, eliminating the need for paper manifests and logs, reducing waste, and creating a more efficient, eco-friendly process.
Terminal captures all relevant operational data, providing the foundation for accurate reporting on fuel consumption, emissions, and other key sustainability metrics.
The Benefits
Optimized trailer movements, minimized idling, and efficient gate operations lower fuel consumption, helping executives meet corporate sustainability targets.
Smarter yard management reduces unnecessary handling, equipment wear, and energy use, supporting operations teams in running more environmentally responsible processes.
Real-time data on yard activity enables accurate sustainability metrics, giving corporate and customer-facing teams the evidence needed to showcase environmental performance.
