Automated Task Dispatch
Top 10 Yard Problems
The Problem
When your yard relies on manual, paper-based processes and guesswork, you're not just wasting time—you're inviting a host of operational inefficiencies that can cripple your business. This lack of automated, data-driven workflows prevents your team from operating at its full potential. Here are five problems caused by inefficient operations in the yard:
Without a clear, automated system, your team spends valuable time on redundant tasks like searching for trailers, manually updating spreadsheets, and making unnecessary trips, leading to significant productivity loss.
Relying on verbal communication and handwritten notes creates a high risk of human error, leading to misplaced shipments, incorrect data, and costly mistakes that require time and resources to fix.
It's difficult to get the most out of your fleet when you don't know where every asset is or its status. This leads to underutilized trailers, jockeys with no assigned tasks, and a general lack of visibility into your capacity.
When one part of the operation slows down, it impacts everything else. Without a system to manage traffic flow and task assignment, you're constantly fighting bottlenecks at the gate, at the dock, and throughout the yard.
In an inefficient yard, teams are always reacting to problems as they happen instead of proactively preventing them. This leads to constant fire-fighting and an inability to plan or optimize.
The Solution
Terminal Yard Operating System (YOS) replaces outdated, manual workflows with intelligent automation, real-time data, and predictive insights. It's designed to streamline every aspect of your yard, transforming it from a source of friction into a well-oiled machine.
The system uses real-time location data to automatically assign tasks to yard jockeys based on proximity and priority, eliminating wasted travel and manual assignments.
With a live, digital map of your yard, Terminal intelligently manages traffic to prevent bottlenecks, reduce idle time at the gate, and ensure smooth movement of assets.
All data—from gate logs to trailer status—is captured and updated in real time, eliminating the need for manual data entry and ensuring everyone is working from a single, accurate source of truth.
Terminal provides actionable insights into your yard's performance, helping you identify inefficiencies, track key metrics, and make data-driven decisions to continuously improve.
The Benefits
Real-time visibility and automated workflows minimize guesswork, manual coordination, and daily firefighting for managers and frontline teams.
Frontline teams can complete tasks faster and more safely with clear, automated instructions and optimized yard operations.
Executives and operational leaders can make data-driven decisions, reduce operating costs, and leverage a modern platform that supports broader supply chain automation and innovation.
