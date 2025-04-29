CONTACT

Top 10 Yard Problems

Inefficient Operations

The Problem

The Sinking Ship of Manual Processes

When your yard relies on manual, paper-based processes and guesswork, you're not just wasting time—you're inviting a host of operational inefficiencies that can cripple your business. This lack of automated, data-driven workflows prevents your team from operating at its full potential. Here are five problems caused by inefficient operations in the yard:

Wasted Time and Resources

Without a clear, automated system, your team spends valuable time on redundant tasks like searching for trailers, manually updating spreadsheets, and making unnecessary trips, leading to significant productivity loss.

Human Error

Relying on verbal communication and handwritten notes creates a high risk of human error, leading to misplaced shipments, incorrect data, and costly mistakes that require time and resources to fix.

Poor Asset Utilization

It's difficult to get the most out of your fleet when you don't know where every asset is or its status. This leads to underutilized trailers, jockeys with no assigned tasks, and a general lack of visibility into your capacity.

Workflow Bottlenecks

When one part of the operation slows down, it impacts everything else. Without a system to manage traffic flow and task assignment, you're constantly fighting bottlenecks at the gate, at the dock, and throughout the yard.

Reactive, not Proactive

In an inefficient yard, teams are always reacting to problems as they happen instead of proactively preventing them. This leads to constant fire-fighting and an inability to plan or optimize.

The Solution

An Engine for Efficient Operations

Terminal Yard Operating System (YOS) replaces outdated, manual workflows with intelligent automation, real-time data, and predictive insights. It's designed to streamline every aspect of your yard, transforming it from a source of friction into a well-oiled machine.

The Benefits

The Operational Benefits of Real-Time Visibility

Eliminates Manual Tasks

Real-time visibility and automated workflows minimize guesswork, manual coordination, and daily firefighting for managers and frontline teams.

Improved Productivity & Safety

Frontline teams can complete tasks faster and more safely with clear, automated instructions and optimized yard operations.

Foundation for Scalable Operations

Executives and operational leaders can make data-driven decisions, reduce operating costs, and leverage a modern platform that supports broader supply chain automation and innovation.

Contact Us

Reach out to learn more about Terminal, on your terms:

  1. Schedule a 30-minute meeting with a yard expert

  2. Schedule a YOS™ Demo

  3. Arrange ROI consultation

  4. Set Up a 2-Day Proof of Value on site

  5. Something else

Tell us a bit about you:

The yard of the future starts today.

Take charge of your yard

2025 Market Guide
Yard Management
Featured Vendor

Technology

Company

REACH US

Ready for your yard of the future?

Connect with our experts today.

Copyright Terminal Industries © 2025 All Rights Reserved