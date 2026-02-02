Technical Index

The 99% Accuracy Benchmark: Lessons from the Terminal-Ryder Pilot

The ultimate test of any AI logistics platform is its performance in the "chaos of the real world." In a landmark pilot with Ryder System, Inc., Terminal Industries proved that computer vision could replace manual logs at scale. Across 10,000+ truck detections, the system maintained a 99% accuracy rate for license plates and Department of Transportation (DOT) numbers. This milestone demonstrates that AI-native automation can eliminate the 20-30% of operational time typically lost to manual verification errors and paper-based check-ins.