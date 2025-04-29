Terminal for Drop Lots

CONTACT

The Problem

Drop Lots Have Unique Challenges

Drop lots are often seen as necessary evils—static overflow parking that soaks up extra inventory but offers little in return. Yet, without proper management, these remote yards become black holes where trailers get lost, assets sit idle, and operational costs quietly escalate. The lack of visibility and control in your drop lots isn't just inefficient; it's a drain on your capital, tying up assets and delaying critical shipments before they even reach your main facility.

Idle Trailers

Trailers sitting idle for days or weeks without movement.

Misplaced Assets

Lost or misplaced assets due to manual tracking or poor record-keeping.

Hidden Costs

Hidden detention and demurrage costs from unmanaged dwell times.

Poor Visibility

Poor visibility into load contents, delaying planning and scheduling.

Wasted Work

Bottlenecks and wasted shuttle driver time moving trailers back and forth.

The Solution

A Command Center for Off-Site Trailer Yards

Terminal YOSTM transforms your drop lots from passive storage into active, visible, and manageable extensions of your supply chain. It's a cloud-based solution that digitizes, automates, and optimizes every trailer—whether it’s a mile away or across the state. By providing a single source of truth for all drop lot activities, Terminal YOSTM eliminates the "out of sight, out of mind" problem, giving you complete control over your assets, inventory, and capacity.

Maximize Asset Utilization

Turn idle trailers into productive assets by knowing exactly what's in your drop lot, where it is, and when it's needed. For fleet coordinators and asset managers, this reduces the need for costly new equipment leases or purchases.

Prevent Lost or Misplaced Trailers

Eliminate the frustration and time wasted searching for trailers. Real-time GPS tracking and inventory visibility ensure operations managers and yard supervisors always know the status of every asset.

Reduce Detention & Demurrage

Proactively manage trailer dwell times and movements in and out of drop lots, avoiding hidden penalties and turning unpredictable costs into controllable metrics.

Enhance Inventory Visibility

Extend your inventory view beyond the main gate. Inventory planners and logistics coordinators gain live insights into trailer contents, improving scheduling, reducing stock-outs, and supporting on-time shipping.

Streamline Shuttle Operations

Optimize the flow of trailers between your drop lot and main facility, reducing idle time, fewer unnecessary moves, and smoother scheduling.

Terminal Solutions That Bring Your Remote Yards into Focus

  • Real-Time Yard Map

    Visually see all yard assets, dock doors and spotter movement with a map-based view.

    Learn More

  • Gate Automation

    Using AI computer vision, automate all material inbound and outbound movements through an unmanned gate. Integrates with TMS and WMS to streamline the gate reduce wait times.

    85%↓
    in Gate Processing Time
    Read More

  • Geofencing & Alerts

    Creates virtual boundaries and get instant alerts for unauthorized movements or excess dwell times.

    < 2 mins
    Gate Check-In
    Read More

  • Shipment Integration

    Link shipments to specific trailers, so that you always know specifically what’s in your yard.

    50%+
    Improvement in Data Accuracy
    Read More

Case Study

Ryder reduces time to productivity

Inefficient manual gate processes led to significant delays, operational bottlenecks, and inaccurate data. Terminal Gate Acceleration™ uses computer vision to automate truck check-ins, reducing wait times and providing smooth, real-time gate flow.

Read More

We have not seen this kind of accuracy with computer-vision technology ... this is a significant milestone in the roce to modernize the yard.

90%

Labor Savings from Asset Searches

50%+

Throughput Improvement

