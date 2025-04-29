CONTACT

Top 10 Yard Problems

Labor Shortages and Workforce Issues

The Problem

The Weight of an Understaffed Yard

Labor shortages and workforce issues in the yard create a compounding problem. Understaffed teams are often overworked, leading to burnout, high turnover, and a decline in productivity. This cycle makes it difficult to attract and retain the skilled talent you need to run an efficient operation. Here are five problems caused by labor shortages and workforce issues in the yard:

High Turnover and Burnout

When a small team is forced to handle a large workload, the pressure mounts, leading to increased stress, burnout, and a high rate of turnover.

Inconsistent Performance

A lack of standardized, automated workflows means performance varies greatly between team members, leading to inconsistent productivity and service levels.

Difficult Training

Relying on manual, complex processes makes it difficult to train new hires quickly and effectively, leading to a long ramp-up time and poor initial performance.

Poor Morale and Disengagement

The frustration of working with outdated tools and feeling constantly behind can lead to poor morale and a disengaged workforce.

Inefficient Task Assignment

Without a system to intelligently assign tasks, managers may not be directing the right people to the most critical jobs, leading to wasted time and resources.

The Solution

Lifting the Weight from Your Workforce

Terminal Yard Operating SystemTM is a modern solution designed to empower your existing team and make your yard a more attractive place to work. It streamlines daily work, automates mundane tasks, and provides the tools for a more efficient and rewarding work environment.

The Benefits

Operational Benefits to Addressing Workforce Issues in the Yard

Stable Service for Carriers & Drivers

By automating repetitive gate checks, yard checks, and dock assignments, carriers and drivers experience predictable turn times even when staffing levels fluctuate, giving executives confidence in service continuity.

Higher Productivity for Shippers & Retailers

With fewer manual touchpoints and smarter task allocation, shippers, retailers, and consignees see faster trailer movements and more reliable dock scheduling, reducing costly ripple effects in the supply chain.

Improved Experience for Employees & Partners

Simplified workflows, real-time tasking, and safer processes reduce strain on yard staff, security teams, and third-party contractors, helping managers attract, retain, and engage a leaner workforce while improving collaboration with partners.

