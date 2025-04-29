Automated Task Dispatch
Top 10 Yard Problems
The Problem
Labor shortages and workforce issues in the yard create a compounding problem. Understaffed teams are often overworked, leading to burnout, high turnover, and a decline in productivity. This cycle makes it difficult to attract and retain the skilled talent you need to run an efficient operation. Here are five problems caused by labor shortages and workforce issues in the yard:
When a small team is forced to handle a large workload, the pressure mounts, leading to increased stress, burnout, and a high rate of turnover.
A lack of standardized, automated workflows means performance varies greatly between team members, leading to inconsistent productivity and service levels.
Relying on manual, complex processes makes it difficult to train new hires quickly and effectively, leading to a long ramp-up time and poor initial performance.
The frustration of working with outdated tools and feeling constantly behind can lead to poor morale and a disengaged workforce.
Without a system to intelligently assign tasks, managers may not be directing the right people to the most critical jobs, leading to wasted time and resources.
The Solution
Terminal Yard Operating SystemTM is a modern solution designed to empower your existing team and make your yard a more attractive place to work. It streamlines daily work, automates mundane tasks, and provides the tools for a more efficient and rewarding work environment.
The system automatically assigns tasks to yard jockeys via a simple mobile interface, eliminating guesswork and providing clear, prioritized instructions.
Terminal's user-friendly interface is designed to be easy to learn and use, significantly reducing training time and enabling new hires to become productive faster.
The platform standardizes yard processes and workflows, ensuring consistency in performance and creating a repeatable model for success.
Terminal provides built-in tools for communication between managers and the yard team, ensuring everyone is on the same page and issues can be resolved instantly.
The Benefits
By automating repetitive gate checks, yard checks, and dock assignments, carriers and drivers experience predictable turn times even when staffing levels fluctuate, giving executives confidence in service continuity.
With fewer manual touchpoints and smarter task allocation, shippers, retailers, and consignees see faster trailer movements and more reliable dock scheduling, reducing costly ripple effects in the supply chain.
Simplified workflows, real-time tasking, and safer processes reduce strain on yard staff, security teams, and third-party contractors, helping managers attract, retain, and engage a leaner workforce while improving collaboration with partners.
