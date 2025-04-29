Why Terminal?

CONTACT

The Yard of the Future, Today

Transforming the yard from bottleneck to competitive differentiator with the power of AI and Computer Vision.

The Problem

The Yard is a Black Hole

The yard has long been a technology blind spot in logistics. While most operators use TMS and WMS platforms, only about one in four deploy a Yard Management System, leaving yard operations manual, fragmented, and hard to integrate. Yards are inherently complex—users, assets, movements, visibility needs, and appointments constantly change across systems. This variability overwhelms traditional, configuration-based YMS platforms, leaving the yard a persistent operational bottleneck.

Point Solutions

Point tech like camera solutions can be too narrow in scope to meet the full breadth of needs of the modern yard.

Visibility and Supply Chain Management Solutions

Broadly-suited solutions are often robust in other areas, but their YMS modules are frequently an afterthought with little innovation.

Specialized YMS Vendors

Existing YMS vendors may have decent technology for automating individual processes, but their systems often have to be cobbled together with other technology to achieve an end-to-end solution.

The Yard is a Pain Point for Everyone

The reason for weak adoption of YMS technology is because current yard systems on the market today are either too limited, disjointed, or outdated to meet the needs of chaotic yard environments.

Executive Leadership

The yard causes financial blind spots and strategic risks that impact the entire business.

Corporate Innovation

Legacy systems and data silos in the yard hinder their ability to integrate technology and drive automation across the supply chain.

Operational Management

Lack the real-time visibility and inefficient communication, which are daily challenges that slow down logistics operations.

Logistics Specialists

They care about yard problems because manual processes and a lack of accurate data prevent them from efficiently tracking trailers and managing demurrage and detention fees.

Frontline Users

Problems in the yard cause wasted time, confusing instructions, and unsafe conditions.

The Solution

A Different Kind Of Company,

A Different Approach to Solving the Yard

Terminal was founded by industry leaders to set a new, AI-driven standard for yard automation and execution. Unlike fragmented point solutions, the Terminal Yard Operating System™ unifies critical yard functions — from optimizing driver flow to delivering real-time asset visibility — within a single platform that integrates seamlessly with existing WMS and TMS. Built on a modern, computer-vision-powered, AI-native tech stack, Terminal is designed to scale to the unique complexity of every yard and deliver rapid, sustainable operational value and ROI.

YOS vs YMS

Why Terminal YOS vs. YMS

01AI-Enabled Yard Processes

02Immediate Labor Replacement

03All-Inclusive Infrastructure

04Connected from Highway to Warehouse

05Command Across Yard Networks

Our Value

Terminal Is The Only Yard Execution Platform To Deliver A Smarter Yard.

By consolidating multiple functions onto a single platform, Terminal helps businesses streamline operations, reduce driver processing and dwell times, and gain valuable, network-wide insights for predictive optimization. Our use of AI tooling and modern architecture ensure we offer the most flexible, cost effective solution on the market.

50%
data accuracy
50%
throughput improvement

Maximum, automated throughput

Terminal delivers maximum data accuracy and optimal throughput to keep your operations humming and material moving.

Low
IT Lift
5
days to deploy *initial core phase

Scalable, easy operation

With an initial installation time of just 5 days and a low IT lift, the system is designed for rapid deployment and ease of use.

0
hidden costs
4x+
ROI

Affordable, rapid ROI

Our AI tooling and modern architecture allow you to avoid exotic, expensive infrastructure and attain 4x+ ROI with no hidden costs.

How Terminal helps companies get more out of their YMS/TMS

Terminal YOS is a logistics process automation platform for the yard designed to play nicely with existing legacy systems, connecting to WMS, TMS, and ERP. By providing a unified data hub, it acts as a digital bridge from highway to warehouse.

The system provides the real-time data and insights that these other systems often lack, ensuring the yard doesn't bottleneck the warehouse and maximizing the ROI of your existing technology.

