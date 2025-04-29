Why Terminal?

The Solution

Terminal was founded by industry leaders to set a new, AI-driven standard for yard automation and execution. Unlike fragmented point solutions, the Terminal Yard Operating System™ unifies critical yard functions — from optimizing driver flow to delivering real-time asset visibility — within a single platform that integrates seamlessly with existing WMS and TMS. Built on a modern, computer-vision-powered, AI-native tech stack, Terminal is designed to scale to the unique complexity of every yard and deliver rapid, sustainable operational value and ROI.