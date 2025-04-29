CONTACT

Terminal for 3PLs

The Invisible Cost of Yard Inefficiency: Why Your 3PL Needs a Modern YOS

Stop losing revenue to congestion, wasted driver time, and manual errors. Terminal YOSTM transforms your yard into a strategic asset, enabling seamless scalability and a new level of customer service.

The Problem

3PLs Have Unique Challenges

Multi-Client Complexity

Trailers from different clients arrive simultaneously, requiring precise allocation and segregation to prevent mix-ups.

High Variability

Daily volumes fluctuate significantly, with inbound and outbound freight often arriving unpredictably.

Diverse Yard Types

onsolidation yards, cross-docks, and last-mile hubs, all with unique operational workflows, require tailored management.

Strict SLA Pressures

Clients expect accurate ETAs and on-time deliveries, leaving little room for inefficiency.

The Solution

A Command Center for Your 3PL Operations

Digitize, automate, and optimize every movement from gate to dock. Eliminate the chaos and guesswork, giving you full control over trailers, drivers, and capacity.

Boost Profitability

Reduce dwell times, eliminate detention fees, and hit performance goals by optimizing trailer movement and increasing yard throughput.

Enhance Client Satisfaction

Deliver real-time visibility and precise ETAs, giving account managers and client service teams the tools to communicate confidently with customers.

Scalable Operations

Handle fluctuating volumes and complex yard operations without adding headcount or expanding physical space, supporting COOs and network managers in managing growth efficiently.

Operational Excellence

Streamline communication across gate, dispatch, and dock teams, reducing manual errors and helping frontline Yard Jockeys and Dispatchers work faster and smarter.

Data-Driven Decisions

Gain actionable insights on dwell times, turn times, and asset utilization, giving executives, analysts, and operations leaders the data to make strategic improvements.

Terminal Solutions That Drive Results for 3PL Operations

  • Gate Automation

    Using AI computer vision, automate all material inbound and outbound movements through an unmanned gate. Integrates with TMS and WMS to streamline the gate reduce wait times.

    85%↓
    in Gate Processing Time
    Read More

  • Real-Time Yard Map

    Visually see all yard assets, dock doors and spotter movement with a map-based view.

    Learn More

  • Real-Time Insights

    The system provides the real-time data and insights that these other systems often lack, ensuring the yard doesn't bottleneck the warehouse and maximizing the ROI of your existing technology.

    Learn More

  • Asset Movement with RTLS

    This application enables real-time location tracking (RTLS) of assets using computer vision on spotter vehicles. It automates the capture of asset IDs and their locations, providing a constantly updated and accurate yard inventory when installed on an eligible spotter vehicle.

    90%↓
    in Inventory Search Time
    Read More

  • WMS Integration

    Event-based integration with your Warehouse Management System (WMS) to unlock the full value of your existing investment. Synchronizes dock schedules with real-time yard activity to reduce dwell times; provides real-time information to warehouse receiving teams on incoming shipments; integrates with leading systems like BlueYonder, Manhattan, SAP, and Oracle.

    Read More

3PL Use Cases

3PL-Specific Use Cases That are a Perfect Fit

Cross-Dock Consolidation

Identify inbound trailers quickly, direct freight to the correct dock, and minimize unloading delays.

Multi-Client Yards

Track trailers for multiple clients in real-time, ensuring correct segregation, prioritization, and billing accuracy.

Detention & Demurrage Reduction

Automatically flag late moves or prolonged trailer dwell times to avoid unnecessary fees.

Last-Mile Hub Management

Optimize high-volume local deliveries, reducing driver wait times and improving on-time performance.

Case Study

Ryder reduces time to productivity

Inefficient manual gate processes led to significant delays, operational bottlenecks, and inaccurate data. Terminal Gate Acceleration™ uses computer vision to automate truck check-ins, reducing wait times and providing smooth, real-time gate flow.

Read More

We have not seen this kind of accuracy with computer-vision technology ... this is a significant milestone in the roce to modernize the yard.

90%

Labor Savings from Asset Searches

50%+

Throughput Improvement

Contact Us

Reach out to learn more about Terminal, on your terms:

  1. Schedule a 30-minute meeting with a yard expert

  2. Schedule a YOS™ Demo

  3. Arrange ROI consultation

  4. Set Up a 2-Day Proof of Value on site

  5. Something else

Tell us a bit about you:

The yard of the future starts today.

Take charge of your yard

2025 Market Guide
Yard Management
Featured Vendor

Technology

Company

REACH US

Ready for your yard of the future?

Connect with our experts today.

Copyright Terminal Industries © 2025 All Rights Reserved