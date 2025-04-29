Boost Profitability
Reduce dwell times, eliminate detention fees, and hit performance goals by optimizing trailer movement and increasing yard throughput.
Terminal for 3PLs
Stop losing revenue to congestion, wasted driver time, and manual errors. Terminal YOSTM transforms your yard into a strategic asset, enabling seamless scalability and a new level of customer service.
The Problem
Trailers from different clients arrive simultaneously, requiring precise allocation and segregation to prevent mix-ups.
Daily volumes fluctuate significantly, with inbound and outbound freight often arriving unpredictably.
onsolidation yards, cross-docks, and last-mile hubs, all with unique operational workflows, require tailored management.
Clients expect accurate ETAs and on-time deliveries, leaving little room for inefficiency.
The Solution
Reduce dwell times, eliminate detention fees, and hit performance goals by optimizing trailer movement and increasing yard throughput.
Deliver real-time visibility and precise ETAs, giving account managers and client service teams the tools to communicate confidently with customers.
Handle fluctuating volumes and complex yard operations without adding headcount or expanding physical space, supporting COOs and network managers in managing growth efficiently.
Streamline communication across gate, dispatch, and dock teams, reducing manual errors and helping frontline Yard Jockeys and Dispatchers work faster and smarter.
Gain actionable insights on dwell times, turn times, and asset utilization, giving executives, analysts, and operations leaders the data to make strategic improvements.
Using AI computer vision, automate all material inbound and outbound movements through an unmanned gate. Integrates with TMS and WMS to streamline the gate reduce wait times.
Visually see all yard assets, dock doors and spotter movement with a map-based view.
The system provides the real-time data and insights that these other systems often lack, ensuring the yard doesn't bottleneck the warehouse and maximizing the ROI of your existing technology.
This application enables real-time location tracking (RTLS) of assets using computer vision on spotter vehicles. It automates the capture of asset IDs and their locations, providing a constantly updated and accurate yard inventory when installed on an eligible spotter vehicle.
Event-based integration with your Warehouse Management System (WMS) to unlock the full value of your existing investment. Synchronizes dock schedules with real-time yard activity to reduce dwell times; provides real-time information to warehouse receiving teams on incoming shipments; integrates with leading systems like BlueYonder, Manhattan, SAP, and Oracle.
3PL Use Cases
Identify inbound trailers quickly, direct freight to the correct dock, and minimize unloading delays.
Track trailers for multiple clients in real-time, ensuring correct segregation, prioritization, and billing accuracy.
Automatically flag late moves or prolonged trailer dwell times to avoid unnecessary fees.
Optimize high-volume local deliveries, reducing driver wait times and improving on-time performance.
Case Study
We have not seen this kind of accuracy with computer-vision technology ... this is a significant milestone in the roce to modernize the yard.
Labor Savings from Asset Searches
Throughput Improvement
Reach out to learn more about Terminal, on your terms:
Schedule a 30-minute meeting with a yard expert
Schedule a YOS™ Demo
Arrange ROI consultation
Set Up a 2-Day Proof of Value on site
Something else