Optimized Manufacturing Flow
Coordinate inbound raw material deliveries with production schedules to prevent line stoppages—helping Production Managers and Operations Directors stay on target.
Terminal for Consumer Packaged Goods
Your yard is the first point of delay for your products. A modern Yard Operating System helps you accelerate throughput, optimize inbound raw materials, and ensure products get to market faster and more reliably.
The Problem
In fast-moving CPG, your yard links manufacturing to shelves but often becomes a "tech black hole" — manual work and no visibility cause costly inbound/outbound delays, throwing off production, margins, and your ability to meet demand.
Coordinating suppliers and just-in-time deliveries to keep production lines running.
Handling high volumes of packaged products that must leave on precise schedules.
Manufacturing DCs, co-pack facilities, and regional distribution hubs, each with unique operational needs.
Damage to trailers or product during yard handling can impact consumer safety and brand reputation.
The Solution
Maximize the number of trucks and trailers processed daily, enabling Distribution VPs and Yard Managers to handle high-volume operations efficiently.
Gain a single, clear view of all assets, their status, and location across the yard network, giving Supply Chain Analysts and executives the data to make proactive decisions.
Minimize detention and demurrage fees with proactive alerts, helping to cut unnecessary expenses.
Automate damage detection and inspections to ensure product integrity, safeguarding brand reputation.
Using AI computer vision, automate all material inbound and outbound movements through an unmanned gate. Integrates with TMS and WMS to streamline the gate reduce wait times.
Unifies all inbound and outbound shipments, connecting digital records to physical yard events. It offers dispatchers a real-time view and provides gate guards tools to prevent data entry errors.
Robust imaging automatically flags new damage for carrier claims and product protection.
Organizes all inbound and outbound logistics by pre-planning dock assignments. Allows carriers to self-service appointments and reduces waiting times for drivers; provides insights into appointment adherence and dock utilization; reduces waiting times and prevents congestion at dock doors.
Drives better business decision-making by tracking standard metrics and custom dashboards.
CPG Use Cases
Align supplier deliveries with production schedules to prevent line stoppages.
Optimize trailer movement to meet tight market windows for consumer demand.
Automatically inspect trailers for product damage, reducing risk to brand and product quality.
Scale yard processes seamlessly during seasonal peaks or promotions.
