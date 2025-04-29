CONTACT

Terminal for Consumer Packaged Goods

The Last Mile Starts in the Yard: Unlocking Velocity for CPG

Your yard is the first point of delay for your products. A modern Yard Operating System helps you accelerate throughput, optimize inbound raw materials, and ensure products get to market faster and more reliably.

The Problem

CPG Yards Are a Technology Black Hole That Slows You Down

In fast-moving CPG, your yard links manufacturing to shelves but often becomes a "tech black hole" — manual work and no visibility cause costly inbound/outbound delays, throwing off production, margins, and your ability to meet demand.

Inbound Raw Materials

Coordinating suppliers and just-in-time deliveries to keep production lines running.

Outbound Finished Goods

Handling high volumes of packaged products that must leave on precise schedules.

Diverse Yard Types

Manufacturing DCs, co-pack facilities, and regional distribution hubs, each with unique operational needs.

Quality and Brand Protection

Damage to trailers or product during yard handling can impact consumer safety and brand reputation.

The Solution

Your Command Center for Raw Materials and Finished Goods

Digitize, automate, and optimize every movement from gate to dock. Eliminate the chaos and guesswork, giving you full control over trailers, drivers, and capacity.

Optimized Manufacturing Flow

Coordinate inbound raw material deliveries with production schedules to prevent line stoppages—helping Production Managers and Operations Directors stay on target.

Increased Throughput

Maximize the number of trucks and trailers processed daily, enabling Distribution VPs and Yard Managers to handle high-volume operations efficiently.

Real-Time Visibility

Gain a single, clear view of all assets, their status, and location across the yard network, giving Supply Chain Analysts and executives the data to make proactive decisions.

Reduced Operational Costs

Minimize detention and demurrage fees with proactive alerts, helping to cut unnecessary expenses.

Enhanced Brand Protection

Automate damage detection and inspections to ensure product integrity, safeguarding brand reputation.

Terminal Solutions That Move Products Faster

  • Gate Automation

    Using AI computer vision, automate all material inbound and outbound movements through an unmanned gate. Integrates with TMS and WMS to streamline the gate reduce wait times.

    85%↓
    in Gate Processing Time
  • Shipment Planning

    Unifies all inbound and outbound shipments, connecting digital records to physical yard events. It offers dispatchers a real-time view and provides gate guards tools to prevent data entry errors.

    50%+
    Improvement in Data Accuracy
  • Damage Detection

    Robust imaging automatically flags new damage for carrier claims and product protection.

  • Dock Scheduling

    Organizes all inbound and outbound logistics by pre-planning dock assignments. Allows carriers to self-service appointments and reduces waiting times for drivers; provides insights into appointment adherence and dock utilization; reduces waiting times and prevents congestion at dock doors.

    30%↓
    In Dock Dwell Times
  • Insights & Analytics

    Drives better business decision-making by tracking standard metrics and custom dashboards.

CPG Use Cases

CPG-Specific Use Cases That are a Perfect Fit

Inbound Raw Material Coordination

Align supplier deliveries with production schedules to prevent line stoppages.

Finished Goods Dispatch

Optimize trailer movement to meet tight market windows for consumer demand.

Damage Detection

Automatically inspect trailers for product damage, reducing risk to brand and product quality.

High-Volume Seasonal Operations

Scale yard processes seamlessly during seasonal peaks or promotions.

