CONTACT

 Terminal AI Computer Vision

A New Vision for Yard Execution

The Problem

The Supply Chain Has Digitized.

The Yard Hasn’t.

While TMS and WMS run on modern data infrastructure, the yard has remained a blind spot—fragmented, manual, and inefficient. Terminal changes that. Our computer vision is not an add-on, it’s the intelligence at the heart of the Terminal Yard Operating SystemTM (YOS). We don’t just see; we understand, automate, and orchestrate every move, reinventing how yards flow.

The Solution

Purpose-Built. Enterprise-Ready.
Always Learning. Powered By AI.

Terminal offers a purpose-built, enterprise-ready, and always-learning solution that goes far beyond traditional OCR or basic license plate readers. The result is an AI-powered, real-time visibility layer across every truck, trailer, chassis, and container — all without the cost and headaches of legacy system.

Flexible Technology

This flexible technology works with both fixed and mobile cameras, easily scaling to any facility footprint, from small yards to complex multi-site networks.

Plug & Play

The system is plug & play, offering seamless integration with your existing WMS/TMS via modern APIs.

Enterprise Ready

With a modular architecture, it scales effortlessly across live and drop environments, allowing you to achieve vendor consolidation by replacing multiple point systems with a single, powerful platform.

Market Research

"Warehouse and yard operations are beginning to use AI-enabled vision systems to automate activities and visually monitor processes to identify ergonomic, safety and procedural issues to improve performance."

Read More

By 2027, 40% of yard and warehouse management deployments will employ vision-AI enabled autonomous data collection instead of RFID.

40%

yard deployments will employ vision-AI enabled autonomous data collection instead of RFID

50%

of WMS systems are supporting some AI enabled vision deployments

Real-World Workflows, Reinvented with Terminal Computer Vision

01

Automated Gate Check-In & Check-Out

Leave behind those manual logs, kiosks, transcription errors, and long queues. With Terminal, AI computer vision auto-captures plates, IDs, and containers in seconds, drivers self-check via mobile, and gates auto-trigger.

The results: up to 85% faster gate processing and 75% fewer errors.

02

Asset Inventory & Location Management

Never suffer again with manual checks, RFID failures, and stale spreadsheets. Terminal AI CV-powered RTLS continuously maps every asset’s location, dwell time, and status.

The results: 90% less time wasted searching; 25% better asset utilization.

03

Automated Damage Detection

Put those inconsistent manual inspections, disputes, and costly claims behind you.

With Terminal, you can inspect cargo at arrival/departure, and automated comparisons highlight new damage with time-stamped evidence. The results: fewer disputes, stronger carrier relationships, enhanced brand protection.

04

Security & Fraud Detection

Terminal’s vision AI continuously monitors for unauthorized access, asset theft, and fraudulent activity—automating what guards and cameras alone can’t catch.

Terminal isn’t a bolt-on solution. It’s an AI-native operating system for the modern yard, a platform where computer vision drives efficiency, resilience, and intelligence at scale.

Terminal Computer Vision in Action

Multiple Lane Detection - Terminal Computer Vision

video

Multiple Lane Detection - Terminal Computer Vision

Multiple Lane Detection - Terminal Computer Vision

Gate Entry - Computer Vision

video

Gate Entry - Computer Vision

Gate Entry - Computer Vision

Computer Vision in the Lane - Terminal Computer Vision

video

Computer Vision in the Lane - Terminal Computer Vision

Computer Vision in the Lane - Terminal Computer Vision

Gate Check Out - Terminal Computer Vision

video

Gate Check Out - Terminal Computer Vision

Gate Check Out - Terminal Computer Vision

Mobile Asset Inventory - Terminal Computer Vision

video

Mobile Asset Inventory - Terminal Computer Vision

Mobile Asset Inventory - Terminal Computer Vision

Parked Power Unit Asset Inventory - Terminal Computer Vision

video

Parked Power Unit Asset Inventory - Terminal Computer Vision

Parked Power Unit Asset Inventory - Terminal Computer Vision

The Most Common Technology Hurdles in the Yard

Here are the most common hurdles to technology adoption in the yard. Choose the one that is holding you back to see how Terminal can help.

Resistance to operational change

Yards traditionally rely on manual processes and are resistant to change. This ingrained culture makes it difficult to introduce new technology. Terminal's approach provides a strong ROI case to business leaders, making the financial benefits of change compelling, while its simple, turnkey deployment and managed infrastructure reduce the friction of adoption.

Worker resistance to automation

Workers worry about losing their jobs to new technology. This fear can lead to resistance from frontline staff and create a negative environment for adoption. Terminal uses a human-in-the-loop onboarding process that redefines roles, allowing staff to be redeployed to higher-value tasks, and provides ongoing support, which alleviates job security fears.

Skepticism from failed pilots

Customers are wary of new solutions due to past failures with other vendors. This long memory of past disappointments makes them cautious about investing again. Terminal builds trust with referenceable customers and proven performance, demonstrating a faster time-to-value (5 days vs. competitors' 5+ months) and lower deployment costs through rapid, successful results.

Fear of workflow disruption

Operators are afraid that new technology will break their existing, established, and profitable processes. This fear of risk outweighs the upside benefits for many companies. Terminal’s simple, turnkey deployment model and modular, on/off capability minimize this risk, allowing customers to start small and integrate the solution without a complete overhaul of their operations.

Cybersecurity and privacy risks

New interconnected yard systems introduce new vulnerabilities and data management risks. Companies with legacy systems or fragmented operations are especially vulnerable to these threats. As a fully managed solution with a unified, cloud-based platform, Terminal provides a secure, single-source system that is inherently more secure than managing a fragmented collection of different legacy tools.

Contact Us

Reach out to learn more about Terminal, on your terms:

  1. Schedule a 30-minute meeting with a yard expert

  2. Schedule a YOS™ Demo

  3. Arrange ROI consultation

  4. Set Up a 2-Day Proof of Value on site

  5. Something else

Tell us a bit about you:

The yard of the future starts today.

Take charge of your yard

2025 Market Guide
Yard Management
Featured Vendor

Technology

Company

REACH US

Ready for your yard of the future?

Connect with our experts today.

Copyright Terminal Industries © 2025 All Rights Reserved