Terminal isn’t a bolt-on solution. It’s an AI-native operating system for the modern yard, a platform where computer vision drives efficiency, resilience, and intelligence at scale.
01
Automated Gate Check-In & Check-Out
Leave behind those manual logs, kiosks, transcription errors, and long queues. With Terminal, AI computer vision auto-captures plates, IDs, and containers in seconds, drivers self-check via mobile, and gates auto-trigger.
The results: up to 85% faster gate processing and 75% fewer errors.