Real-Time Disruption Alerts
The system can be configured to send real-time alerts for unexpected delays, bottlenecks, or misplaced assets, allowing you to react instantly.
Top 10 Yard Problems
The Problem
Supply chain resilience is the ability to adapt to and recover from disruptions, from unexpected weather events to sudden demand shifts. Without real-time visibility and flexible operations, your yard can become the weakest link, turning a small disruption into a major crisis. Here are five problems caused by a lack of supply chain resilience:
When a sudden event occurs, such as a major truck breakdown or a sudden storm, a non-resilient yard cannot quickly re-route assets or re-prioritize tasks.
Without historical data and real-time insights, it's impossible to create effective contingency plans or model how your yard will perform under stress.
In a crisis, manual processes are the first to fail. A lack of automation means your yard cannot operate efficiently when key personnel are absent or conditions are unpredictable.
The inability to quickly identify and address bottlenecks or misplaced assets after a disruption leads to a slow and costly recovery process.
Without a single, real-time source of truth, different teams may make conflicting decisions during a crisis, compounding the disruption and delaying a return to normal operations.
The Solution
Terminal Yard Operating SystemTM is a modern solution designed to build resilience directly into your yard operations. It provides the real-time data, automation, and flexibility needed to navigate any disruption and emerge stronger on the other side.
The system can be configured to send real-time alerts for unexpected delays, bottlenecks, or misplaced assets, allowing you to react instantly.
In a crisis, AI agents (or managers) can instantly re-prioritize tasks and re-assign work to yard jockeys based on a live view of all assets and personnel.
Terminal's historical data and real-time analytics provide the foundation for modeling and planning for potential disruptions, improving your ability to respond effectively.
For companies with multiple yards, Terminal provides a unified view, allowing you to intelligently shift resources and assets between locations to balance load and recover faster.
The Benefits
Flexible yard operations and contingency planning help avoid bottlenecks, giving executives confidence that service continuity is maintained even during unexpected events.
Real-time visibility and streamlined processes allow operations teams to respond quickly to delays, equipment failures, or staffing issues, keeping shipments moving smoothly.
Reliable, predictable yard performance builds trust with shippers, carriers, and consignees, supporting sales and service teams in maintaining long-term relationships.
Reach out to learn more about Terminal, on your terms:
Schedule a 30-minute meeting with a yard expert
Schedule a YOS™ Demo
Arrange ROI consultation
Set Up a 2-Day Proof of Value on site
Something else