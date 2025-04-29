CONTACT

Lack of Supply Chain Resilience

The Problem

The House of Cards in Your Operations

Supply chain resilience is the ability to adapt to and recover from disruptions, from unexpected weather events to sudden demand shifts. Without real-time visibility and flexible operations, your yard can become the weakest link, turning a small disruption into a major crisis. Here are five problems caused by a lack of supply chain resilience:

Inability to Adapt to Disruptions

When a sudden event occurs, such as a major truck breakdown or a sudden storm, a non-resilient yard cannot quickly re-route assets or re-prioritize tasks.

No Contingency Planning Data

Without historical data and real-time insights, it's impossible to create effective contingency plans or model how your yard will perform under stress.

Dependence on Manual Processes

In a crisis, manual processes are the first to fail. A lack of automation means your yard cannot operate efficiently when key personnel are absent or conditions are unpredictable.

Delayed Recovery

The inability to quickly identify and address bottlenecks or misplaced assets after a disruption leads to a slow and costly recovery process.

Fragmented Decision-Making

Without a single, real-time source of truth, different teams may make conflicting decisions during a crisis, compounding the disruption and delaying a return to normal operations.

The Solution

Building an Unbreakable Supply Chain

Terminal Yard Operating SystemTM is a modern solution designed to build resilience directly into your yard operations. It provides the real-time data, automation, and flexibility needed to navigate any disruption and emerge stronger on the other side.

The Benefits

The Benefits of Enhanced Resilience in the Yard

Minimized Disruptions

Flexible yard operations and contingency planning help avoid bottlenecks, giving executives confidence that service continuity is maintained even during unexpected events.

Faster Recovery

Real-time visibility and streamlined processes allow operations teams to respond quickly to delays, equipment failures, or staffing issues, keeping shipments moving smoothly.

Stronger Customer Confidence

Reliable, predictable yard performance builds trust with shippers, carriers, and consignees, supporting sales and service teams in maintaining long-term relationships.

