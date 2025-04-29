Gate Automation
Using AI computer vision, automate all material inbound and outbound movements through an unmanned gate. Integrates with TMS and WMS to streamline the gate reduce wait times.
Terminal for Manufacturing Facilities
The Problem
Your manufacturing facility's efficiency extends far beyond the assembly line. A congested yard, with misplaced raw materials, delayed component deliveries, or slow outbound finished goods, directly impacts your production schedule and profitability. These inefficiencies lead to costly line shutdowns, increased inventory holding costs, and missed customer delivery windows. The yard isn't just a parking area; it's a critical, often overlooked choke point in your entire manufacturing process.
Raw materials delayed at the gate, putting production lines at risk.
Misplaced inbound trailers causing shortages and costly line shutdowns.
Finished goods shipments slowed by bottlenecks or lost trailers.
Disconnected yard, MES, and ERP systems limiting visibility into material flow.
Inefficient use of yard space, forcing higher inventory holding costs.
The Solution
Terminal YOSTM is a cloud-based solution that digitizes, automates, and optimizes every vehicle and trailer move—from the gate, to the receiving dock, and out with finished products. By providing a single source of truth for all yard activities, Terminal YOS eliminates the chaos and guesswork, giving you complete control over inbound raw materials, outbound finished goods, and critical production flow.
Ensure the on-time delivery of critical raw materials and components by accelerating gate and receiving processes. For plant managers and procurement leaders, this eliminates the risk of costly line shutdowns and lost production hours.
Reduce driver turn times and eliminate misplaced trailers, getting products to market faster. Logistics managers and customer service leaders benefit from improved order fulfillment rates and stronger on-time delivery performance.
Optimize yard utilization with real-time visibility, allowing you to handle just-in-time components and finished goods staging without expanding your physical footprint.
Minimize the risk of accidents in busy manufacturing environments with a clear, digital yard map and automated task assignments increasing safety for jockeys and dock crews.
Connect your yard operations to MES, ERP, WMS, and TMS for a unified flow of data offering visibility into material flow, inventory levels, and trailer status.
Visually see all yard assets, dock doors and spotter movement with a map-based view.
Integrations with your mission critical systems that are bi-directional and driven by your operational workflows. Lightweight, easy to set up, low latency and IT lift.
Case Study
We have not seen this kind of accuracy with computer-vision technology ... this is a significant milestone in the roce to modernize the yard.
Labor Savings from Asset Searches
Throughput Improvement
Reach out to learn more about Terminal, on your terms:
Schedule a 30-minute meeting with a yard expert
Schedule a YOS™ Demo
Arrange ROI consultation
Set Up a 2-Day Proof of Value on site
Something else