Terminal for Contract Carriers
Stop losing money to manual yard checks and inefficient operations. Terminal YOSTM transforms your yard from a cost center into a strategic asset that maximizes asset utilization, improves driver experience, and boosts your bottom line.
The Problem
For contract carriers, your yard is the pulse of your business—but it’s often the most inefficient part of operations. Manual gate processes, disconnected systems, and lack of real-time visibility lead to long driver wait times, misplaced assets, and costly detention fees. These challenges directly impact profitability and make it difficult to provide the high level of service your clients expect.
Trailers constantly moving in and out require precise tracking to avoid underutilization.
Time-consuming checks create bottlenecks and reduce throughput.
Managing multiple yards with varying layouts and processes requires scalable visibility.
Detention, demurrage, and layover fees must be tracked accurately to maintain margins.
The Solution
Real-time visibility of all trailers lets Yard Managers and Operations Directors optimize trailer pools and increase utilization.
Accurate timestamps and automated tracking help teams verify detention and demurrage charges, reducing unnecessary expenses.
Clear, real-time instructions and faster gate processing enhance driver satisfaction and support Retention Managers.
Monitor and grade carrier performance with actionable metrics, enabling Fleet Managers to strengthen relationships and network reliability.
Intelligent task assignment reduces wasted time, fuel, and labor, helping Yard Jockeys and Dispatchers execute moves efficiently.
Using AI computer vision, automate all material inbound and outbound movements through an unmanned gate. Integrates with TMS and WMS to streamline the gate reduce wait times.
Visually see all yard assets, dock doors and spotter movement with a map-based view.
Drives better business decision-making by tracking standard metrics and custom dashboards.
Contract Carrier Use Cases
Optimize trailer movements and gate operations to reduce congestion and improve overall yard efficiency.
Gain real-time visibility across multiple yards to prevent lost assets and improve utilization.
Track detention, demurrage, and layover fees automatically to reduce unnecessary costs and improve billing accuracy.
Provide real-time instructions and streamlined gate processing to enhance driver satisfaction and operational consistency.
