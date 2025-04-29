CONTACT

Terminal for Contract Carriers

Transform Your Yard into a Profit Center

Stop losing money to manual yard checks and inefficient operations. Terminal YOSTM transforms your yard from a cost center into a strategic asset that maximizes asset utilization, improves driver experience, and boosts your bottom line.

The Problem

Your Yard’s Inefficiency is Eroding Profitability

For contract carriers, your yard is the pulse of your business—but it’s often the most inefficient part of operations. Manual gate processes, disconnected systems, and lack of real-time visibility lead to long driver wait times, misplaced assets, and costly detention fees. These challenges directly impact profitability and make it difficult to provide the high level of service your clients expect.

High Asset Churn

Trailers constantly moving in and out require precise tracking to avoid underutilization.

Manual Gate Processes

Time-consuming checks create bottlenecks and reduce throughput.

Multi-Location Operations

Managing multiple yards with varying layouts and processes requires scalable visibility.

Accessorial Cost Management

Detention, demurrage, and layover fees must be tracked accurately to maintain margins.

The Solution

A Command Center for Your Yard Assets

Digitize, automate, and optimize every movement from gate to dock. Eliminate the chaos and guesswork, giving you full control over trailers, drivers, and capacity.

Maximized Asset Utilization

Real-time visibility of all trailers lets Yard Managers and Operations Directors optimize trailer pools and increase utilization.

Reduced Accessorial Costs

Accurate timestamps and automated tracking help teams verify detention and demurrage charges, reducing unnecessary expenses.

Improved Driver Experience

Clear, real-time instructions and faster gate processing enhance driver satisfaction and support Retention Managers.

Data-Driven Carrier Management

Monitor and grade carrier performance with actionable metrics, enabling Fleet Managers to strengthen relationships and network reliability.

Increased Productivity

Intelligent task assignment reduces wasted time, fuel, and labor, helping Yard Jockeys and Dispatchers execute moves efficiently.

Terminal Solutions That Keep Your Wheels Turning

  • Gate Automation

    Using AI computer vision, automate all material inbound and outbound movements through an unmanned gate. Integrates with TMS and WMS to streamline the gate reduce wait times.

    85%↓
    in Gate Processing Time
  • Real-Time Yard Map

    Visually see all yard assets, dock doors and spotter movement with a map-based view.

  • Insights & Analytics

    Drives better business decision-making by tracking standard metrics and custom dashboards.

Contract Carrier Use Cases

Carrier Use Cases That are a Perfect Fit

High-Traffic Fleet Yard

Optimize trailer movements and gate operations to reduce congestion and improve overall yard efficiency.

Multi-Yard Network

Gain real-time visibility across multiple yards to prevent lost assets and improve utilization.

Accessorial Cost Management

Track detention, demurrage, and layover fees automatically to reduce unnecessary costs and improve billing accuracy.

Driver Experience Optimization

Provide real-time instructions and streamlined gate processing to enhance driver satisfaction and operational consistency.

