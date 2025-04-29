Gate Automation
Using AI computer vision, automate all material inbound and outbound movements through an unmanned gate. Integrates with TMS and WMS to streamline the gate reduce wait times.
Terminal for Maintenance & Fueling Depots
The Problem
Every minute a truck or trailer sits idle in your yard waiting for service is a minute it’s not generating revenue. Inefficient maintenance and fueling operations turn depots into bottlenecks, causing:
Delayed service that extends asset downtime.
Underutilized mechanics due to poor staging and scheduling.
Fueling bottlenecks that back up the yard and slow dispatch.
Hidden costs from missed service windows and lost operational days.
The Solution
Terminal YOS digitizes, automates, and optimizes every move in your depot—from arrival at the gate to bay assignment and fueling, through service completion and redeployment. By serving as the single source of truth, Terminal eliminates chaos and guesswork, giving you complete control over queues, mechanic productivity, and fleet availability.
Accelerate vehicle flow from gate to service bay and back on the road, minimizing downtime. Fleet directors and operations leaders gain the assurance that revenue-generating assets stay productive instead of sitting idle.
Streamline staging so vehicles arrive at the right bay with the right parts on hand. For maintenance managers, this means less wasted wrench time and better use of skilled labor.
Get real-time visibility into every vehicle’s service status and queue position. Service coordinators and schedulers can plan proactively, reducing surprises and ensuring critical assets are prioritized.
Track dwell times, fueling throughput, and service efficiency in detail, turning the depot into a predictable cost center through the ability to quantify savings from reduced downtime and smarter labor allocation.
Using AI computer vision, automate all material inbound and outbound movements through an unmanned gate. Integrates with TMS and WMS to streamline the gate reduce wait times.
Insights into dwell time, average service duration, fueling throughput, and labor efficiency.
Case Study
We have not seen this kind of accuracy with computer-vision technology ... this is a significant milestone in the roce to modernize the yard.
Labor Savings from Asset Searches
Throughput Improvement
Reach out to learn more about Terminal, on your terms:
Schedule a 30-minute meeting with a yard expert
Schedule a YOS™ Demo
Arrange ROI consultation
Set Up a 2-Day Proof of Value on site
Something else