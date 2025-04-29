CONTACT

Terminal for Maintenance & Fueling Depots

Keeping Fleets Moving: Optimize Your M&R Yard for Uptime

The Problem

Maintenance and Fueling Depots Have Unique Challenges

Every minute a truck or trailer sits idle in your yard waiting for service is a minute it’s not generating revenue. Inefficient maintenance and fueling operations turn depots into bottlenecks, causing:

Delayed Service

Delayed service that extends asset downtime.

Underutilized Mechanics

Underutilized mechanics due to poor staging and scheduling.

Fueling Bottlenecks

Fueling bottlenecks that back up the yard and slow dispatch.

Hidden Costs

Hidden costs from missed service windows and lost operational days.

The Solution

A Command Center for Fleet Maintenance & Fueling

Terminal YOS digitizes, automates, and optimizes every move in your depot—from arrival at the gate to bay assignment and fueling, through service completion and redeployment. By serving as the single source of truth, Terminal eliminates chaos and guesswork, giving you complete control over queues, mechanic productivity, and fleet availability.

Maximize Fleet Uptime

Accelerate vehicle flow from gate to service bay and back on the road, minimizing downtime. Fleet directors and operations leaders gain the assurance that revenue-generating assets stay productive instead of sitting idle.

Optimize Mechanic Productivity

Streamline staging so vehicles arrive at the right bay with the right parts on hand. For maintenance managers, this means less wasted wrench time and better use of skilled labor.

Improve Service Scheduling & Execution

Get real-time visibility into every vehicle’s service status and queue position. Service coordinators and schedulers can plan proactively, reducing surprises and ensuring critical assets are prioritized.

Control Costs & Prove ROI

Track dwell times, fueling throughput, and service efficiency in detail, turning the depot into a predictable cost center through the ability to quantify savings from reduced downtime and smarter labor allocation.

Terminal Solutions that Digitize M&R

  • Gate Automation

    Using AI computer vision, automate all material inbound and outbound movements through an unmanned gate. Integrates with TMS and WMS to streamline the gate reduce wait times.

    85%↓
    in Gate Processing Time
  • Continuous Improvement Reporting

    Insights into dwell time, average service duration, fueling throughput, and labor efficiency.

    < 2 mins
    Gate Check-In
Case Study

Ryder reduces time to productivity

Inefficient manual gate processes led to significant delays, operational bottlenecks, and inaccurate data. Terminal Gate Acceleration™ uses computer vision to automate truck check-ins, reducing wait times and providing smooth, real-time gate flow.

We have not seen this kind of accuracy with computer-vision technology ... this is a significant milestone in the roce to modernize the yard.

90%

Labor Savings from Asset Searches

50%+

Throughput Improvement

