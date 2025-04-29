Real-Time Geo-Fencing and Alerts
Top 10 Yard Problems
The Problem
When you lack real-time visibility and a digital audit trail, your yard can become a breeding ground for safety hazards and compliance risks. Without a clear, up-to-the-minute view of traffic, assets, and processes, you're leaving your people and your business vulnerable to accidents and costly violations. Here are five problems caused by safety and compliance risks in the yard:
Without a system to monitor traffic flow and asset movement, it’s difficult to enforce safe practices and prevent dangerous situations, such as crowded lanes or unsafe speeds.
Relying on manual checklists and handwritten logs makes it nearly impossible to maintain an accurate, easily auditable trail of all yard activity, leaving you exposed during an inspection.
A lack of digital gate management means you may not have an accurate record of who is in your yard, increasing security risks and making it difficult to account for everyone in an emergency.
When an incident occurs, a lack of real-time data on the location of assets and personnel can delay response times, potentially escalating a small issue into a major crisis.
Without an automated system to enforce rules and regulations, you risk violating safety standards related to hazardous materials handling, vehicle inspections, and driver hours.
The Solution
Terminal Yard Operating SystemTM is a modern solution that transforms your yard into a safer, more compliant environment. It provides the digital tools and real-time data needed to proactively manage risks and ensure everyone goes home safely.
The system uses geo-fencing to create virtual safety zones and restricted areas. If an asset enters a non-designated area, managers are immediately alerted, allowing for proactive intervention.
Every action, from a trailer's location to a gate transaction, is automatically logged and time-stamped, creating a complete and easily auditable record for compliance purposes.
Terminal provides a live map of all vehicle movement, helping managers identify and correct unsafe traffic patterns and enforce speed limits within the yard.
The system can be configured to automate and enforce compliance checks for drivers and vehicles, ensuring all required safety protocols are met before an asset is moved.
The Benefits
Stronger controls and monitoring reduce theft and fraud, giving executives confidence in risk management.
Automated checks and better visibility lower accident and compliance risks, supporting operations teams in keeping staff and carriers safe.
Transparent security and safety processes reassure shippers and consignees that their shipments are handled reliably, helping sales and service teams maintain credibility.
