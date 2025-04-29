CONTACT

Top 10 Yard Problems

Security, Safety, and Fraud

The Problem

The Blind Spots That Leave You Exposed

When you lack real-time visibility and a digital audit trail, your yard can become a breeding ground for safety hazards and compliance risks. Without a clear, up-to-the-minute view of traffic, assets, and processes, you're leaving your people and your business vulnerable to accidents and costly violations. Here are five problems caused by safety and compliance risks in the yard:

Lack of Real-Time Oversight

Without a system to monitor traffic flow and asset movement, it’s difficult to enforce safe practices and prevent dangerous situations, such as crowded lanes or unsafe speeds.

Paper-Based Audits

Relying on manual checklists and handwritten logs makes it nearly impossible to maintain an accurate, easily auditable trail of all yard activity, leaving you exposed during an inspection.

Unaccounted for Visitors and Drivers

A lack of digital gate management means you may not have an accurate record of who is in your yard, increasing security risks and making it difficult to account for everyone in an emergency.

Inefficient Incident Response

When an incident occurs, a lack of real-time data on the location of assets and personnel can delay response times, potentially escalating a small issue into a major crisis.

Non-Compliant Practices

Without an automated system to enforce rules and regulations, you risk violating safety standards related to hazardous materials handling, vehicle inspections, and driver hours.

The Solution

Clearing the Blind Spots, Securing Your Yard

Terminal Yard Operating SystemTM is a modern solution that transforms your yard into a safer, more compliant environment. It provides the digital tools and real-time data needed to proactively manage risks and ensure everyone goes home safely.

The Benefits

The Operational Benefits to Addressing Security, Safety, and Fraud in the Yard

Protect Assets and Reduce Risk

Stronger controls and monitoring reduce theft and fraud, giving executives confidence in risk management.

Safer Yard Operations

Automated checks and better visibility lower accident and compliance risks, supporting operations teams in keeping staff and carriers safe.

Build Trust with Customers

Transparent security and safety processes reassure shippers and consignees that their shipments are handled reliably, helping sales and service teams maintain credibility.

