A Yard Management System Reimagined

The Terminal Yard Operating SystemTM (YOS) is more than just a YMS—it’s a full-spectrum solution connecting every yard operation, from the gate to the dock. At the heart of this platform is Terminal’s SmartYardTM YMS, a modern, AI-powered system that delivers all the core functionality operators expect from a traditional YMS, but reimagined to do more, faster, and smarter.

01

AI Computer Vision-Powered Workflows

Leverage AI-driven computer vision to track every asset and event in real time. Eliminate manual inputs and RFID dependency, reducing errors and blind spots. SmartYard automates check-in and check-out, cutting gate processing times by up to 85%.

02

Full Automation and Orchestration

Unlike traditional YMS systems that optimize individual tasks, SmartYard orchestrates the entire yard workflow. Every event and asset is coordinated in a single, unified system, ensuring maximum efficiency and flow.

03

Modular and Configurable Platform

Built on a modern, AI/ML-first tech stack, SmartYard YMS is modular (use only what you need) and fully configurable to the forms, workflows, and operational rules of your unique operations.

04

Automated Gate Operations

From vehicle and trailer identification to full data capture, our AI automates the gate process. Drivers can self-service, and manual labor is minimized—bringing average check-in times to under two minutes.

05

Efficient Dock Scheduling

Organize inbound and outbound logistics with an intuitive scheduling tool. Enable carriers and customers to self-service appointments, smoothing yard operations and reducing dwell times by over 30%.

06

Real-Time Asset Visibility

Gain a single, unified view of all assets in your yard. Track location, status, and dwell time in real time, providing unparalleled visibility that traditional systems cannot match.

This is just the start. Terminal can expand into predictive maintenance and asset health, automated security and safety compliance, cross-dock/warehouse automation and intermodal/port operations, and more. Not a bolt-on, Terminal is the yard's operating system, using computer vision to drive efficiency, resilience, and smarts.

Terminal YOS

Taking the YMS to a New Level of Automation

Unlike competitors offering standalone or bolted-on YMS solutions, our platform integrates a SmartYardTM YMS with end-to-end intelligence and connectivity to serve all key yard workflows. We call it the Yard Operating SystemTM .

Agentic AI Worflows

Built AI-first where agents make optimized decisions.

Modular Deployments

Applies the modules that you need to optimize the movement of material through your yard.

Enterprise Visibility

A single pane of glass across all yards in your network.

AI Computer Vision

Computer Vision intelligence that reinvents how yards flow.

Advanced Yard Applications

Extends beyond traditional YMS systems with physical security, and more.

Event-Based Integrations

Integrates with core systems to keep your data and operations flowing.

Learn More

Our Value

Terminal Is The Only Yard Execution Platform To Deliver A Smarter Yard.

By consolidating multiple functions onto a single platform, Terminal helps businesses streamline operations, reduce driver processing and dwell times, and gain valuable, network-wide insights for predictive optimization. Our use of AI tooling and modern architecture ensure we offer the most flexible, cost effective solution on the market.

50%
data accuracy
50%
throughput improvement

Maximum, automated throughput

Terminal delivers maximum data accuracy and optimal throughput to keep your operations humming and material moving.

Low
IT Lift
5
days to deploy *initial core phase

Scalable, easy operation

With an initial installation time of just 5 days and a low IT lift, the system is designed for rapid deployment and ease of use.

0
hidden costs
4x+
ROI

Affordable, rapid ROI

Our AI tooling and modern architecture allow you to avoid exotic, expensive infrastructure and attain 4x+ ROI with no hidden costs.

Contact Us

Reach out to learn more about Terminal, on your terms:

  1. Schedule a 30-minute meeting with a yard expert

  2. Schedule a YOS™ Demo

  3. Arrange ROI consultation

  4. Set Up a 2-Day Proof of Value on site

  5. Something else

Tell us a bit about you:

