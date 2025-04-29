CONTACT

Terminal for Refrigerated Warehousing

A Yard Operating System for Temperature-Sensitive Goods

Don't let yard chaos compromise your product integrity. Terminal YOSTM provides unparalleled real-time visibility and automated control for your refrigerated assets, ensuring a secure and efficient cold chain.

The Problem

Your Yard Is the Most Vulnerable Point in Your Cold Chain

In refrigerated warehousing, a temperature deviation of even a few degrees can lead to massive product loss and financial risk. Your yard, with its constant flow of trailers and manual processes, is the most vulnerable point in your cold chain. Without real-time visibility and automated monitoring, you are exposed to operational bottlenecks, compliance risks, and the potential for spoiled goods.

Temperature-Sensitive Inventory

Refrigerated and frozen trailers require constant monitoring to maintain product integrity.

High-Frequency Movements

Constant inbound and outbound flows create congestion and increase the risk of mismanaged assets.

Diverse Yard Types

Regional cold storage hubs, cross-docks, and multi-client refrigerated yards each have specialized operational requirements.

Regulatory Compliance

Cold chain operations must meet strict documentation and audit requirements for safety and traceability.

The Solution

A Command Center for Your Cold Chain

Digitize, automate, and optimize every movement from gate to dock. Eliminate the chaos and guesswork, giving you full control over trailers, drivers, and capacity.

Cold Chain Integrity

Automate reefer unit management, providing real-time alerts to prevent spoilage—helping Quality Assurance Managers and Yard Managers protect product integrity.

Streamlined Operations

Speed up gate check-in and check-out while tracking trailer locations, enabling Operations Directors and Dispatchers to reduce dwell time and improve throughput.

Enhanced Compliance

Automate inspections and create searchable records for regulatory audits.

Reduced Risk

Prevent theft and loss with advanced security features, and automatically detect trailer damage for easier claims management.

Improved Labor Management

Automate manual yard checks and task assignments, freeing Yard Jockeys and frontline staff to focus on higher-value activities elsewhere in the yard or inside the warehouse.

Terminal Solutions That Protect Your Assets

  • Gate Automation

    Using AI computer vision, automate all material inbound and outbound movements through an unmanned gate. Integrates with TMS and WMS to streamline the gate reduce wait times.

    85%↓
    in Gate Processing Time
  • Reefer Management

    Autonomously tracks the set-temp, actual-temp, fuel level, and location of all refrigerated units on your yard in real time.

  • Real-Time Yard Map

    Visually see all yard assets, dock doors and spotter movement with a map-based view.

  • Damage Detection

    Robust imaging automatically flags new damage for carrier claims and product protection.

Refrigerated Warehousing Use Cases

Cold Chain Use Cases That are a Perfect Fit

High-Volume Cold Storage Hub

Keep dwell times down while maintaining perfect temperature compliance.

Multi-Client Refrigerated Yard

Real-time trailer tracking ensures correct segregation and prioritization, eliminating mix-ups and billing errors for multiple food brands.

Outbound Fresh Product Dispatch

Automatically inspect trailers for product damage, reducing risk to brand and product quality.

Inbound Raw Materials for Frozen Foods

Continuous reefer monitoring and automated alerts prevented spoilage during peak seasonal shipments results in measurable savings.

