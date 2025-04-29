Cold Chain Integrity
Terminal for Refrigerated Warehousing
Don't let yard chaos compromise your product integrity. Terminal YOSTM provides unparalleled real-time visibility and automated control for your refrigerated assets, ensuring a secure and efficient cold chain.
The Problem
In refrigerated warehousing, a temperature deviation of even a few degrees can lead to massive product loss and financial risk. Your yard, with its constant flow of trailers and manual processes, is the most vulnerable point in your cold chain. Without real-time visibility and automated monitoring, you are exposed to operational bottlenecks, compliance risks, and the potential for spoiled goods.
Refrigerated and frozen trailers require constant monitoring to maintain product integrity.
Constant inbound and outbound flows create congestion and increase the risk of mismanaged assets.
Regional cold storage hubs, cross-docks, and multi-client refrigerated yards each have specialized operational requirements.
Cold chain operations must meet strict documentation and audit requirements for safety and traceability.
The Solution
Automate reefer unit management, providing real-time alerts to prevent spoilage—helping Quality Assurance Managers and Yard Managers protect product integrity.
Speed up gate check-in and check-out while tracking trailer locations, enabling Operations Directors and Dispatchers to reduce dwell time and improve throughput.
Automate inspections and create searchable records for regulatory audits.
Prevent theft and loss with advanced security features, and automatically detect trailer damage for easier claims management.
Automate manual yard checks and task assignments, freeing Yard Jockeys and frontline staff to focus on higher-value activities elsewhere in the yard or inside the warehouse.
Using AI computer vision, automate all material inbound and outbound movements through an unmanned gate. Integrates with TMS and WMS to streamline the gate reduce wait times.
Autonomously tracks the set-temp, actual-temp, fuel level, and location of all refrigerated units on your yard in real time.
Visually see all yard assets, dock doors and spotter movement with a map-based view.
Robust imaging automatically flags new damage for carrier claims and product protection.
Refrigerated Warehousing Use Cases
Keep dwell times down while maintaining perfect temperature compliance.
Real-time trailer tracking ensures correct segregation and prioritization, eliminating mix-ups and billing errors for multiple food brands.
Automatically inspect trailers for product damage, reducing risk to brand and product quality.
Continuous reefer monitoring and automated alerts prevented spoilage during peak seasonal shipments results in measurable savings.
