Terminal for Warehouse Yards

The Warehouse Yard’s Invisible Problem: From Chaos to Control

Your warehouse yard is the critical link between your carriers and your docks, but is it an asset or a liability? Without a modern system, it's often a chaotic mix of misplaced trailers, inefficient manual processes, and drivers waiting to be seen. This lack of visibility leads to frustrated carriers, costly detention fees, and delayed shipments. The hidden inefficiencies in your yard are a drag on your entire operation, eroding profitability and slowing down your supply chain.

The Problem

Warehouse Yards Have Unique Challenges

Misplaced Assets

Trailers lost or misplaced due to manual tracking and paper logs

Costly Delays

Long driver wait times and costly detention fees

Lack of Visibility

Poor visibility into trailer contents and status

Persistent Congestion

Congestion at gates and docks creating safety risks

System Silos

Siloed systems between yard, WMS, and TMS that block efficiency

The Solution

A Command Center for Your Warehouse Yard

Terminal YOSTM is a cloud-based solution that digitizes, automates, and optimizes every vehicle and trailer move—from gate to dock and back. By providing a single source of truth for all yard activities, Terminal YOSTM eliminates the guesswork and chaos, giving you complete control over your assets, drivers, and available dock space.

Improve Driver & Dock Productivity

Accelerate driver check-in and out, and guide trailers to the right dock at the right time. This reduces wasted time for both drivers and your warehouse team—and gives dock supervisors and operations managers the control they need to keep throughput high.

Drastically Reduce Detention Fees

Proactively manage trailer dwell times and turn times, ensuring timely unloads and returns to carriers. For CFOs and controllers, this means eliminating costly daily penalties and transforming detention from an unpredictable expense into a controllable metric.

Gain Real-Time Visibility

Know the exact location and contents of every trailer in your yard. For inventory planners and logistics coordinators, this replaces guesswork with live data, improving planning accuracy and inventory control.

Optimize Inbound & Outbound Flow

Coordinate trailer movements for both incoming loads and outgoing shipments. Warehouse managers and supervisors can ensure smoother scheduling, while drivers benefit from reduced gate congestion and faster turn times.

Enhance Operational Safety

Reduce yard congestion and improve communication, creating a safer environment for drivers, jockeys, and dock workers. Frontline teams gain confidence knowing they’re operating in a well-coordinated yard with fewer risks.

Terminal Solutions that Will Drive Yard-to-Dock Efficiency

  • Gate Automation

    Using AI computer vision, automate all material inbound and outbound movements through an unmanned gate. Integrates with TMS and WMS to streamline the gate reduce wait times.

    85%↓
    in Gate Processing Time
    Read More

  • Real-Time Yard Map

    Visually see all yard assets, dock doors and spotter movement with a map-based view.

    Learn More

  • Event-Based Integrations

    Integrations with your mission critical systems that are bi-directional and driven by your operational workflows. Lightweight, easy to set up, low latency and IT lift.

    Learn More

  • Mobile Asset Inventory

    Transforms the manual yard check into a rapid, digital process using a mobile device's camera and GPS. It empowers any team member to capture asset IDs and locations with a simple photo, syncing a real-time, accurate inventory directly to the entire team.

    Learn More

  • Dock Scheduling

    Organizes all inbound and outbound logistics by pre-planning dock assignments. Allows carriers to self-service appointments and reduces waiting times for drivers; provides insights into appointment adherence and dock utilization; reduces waiting times and prevents congestion at dock doors.

    30%↓
    In Dock Dwell Times
    Read More

  • Single Pane of Glass

    A unified, enterprise-wide view to monitor all your yards and their performance, ensures all yards are connected, automated, digitized, and unified into one clear dashboard. Delivers detailed visibility across an entire network; allows operators to easily toggle between tasks or yards to stay up to date on all material movement.

    50%+
    Improvement in Data Accuracy
    Read More

Case Study

Ryder reduces time to productivity

Inefficient manual gate processes led to significant delays, operational bottlenecks, and inaccurate data. Terminal Gate Acceleration™ uses computer vision to automate truck check-ins, reducing wait times and providing smooth, real-time gate flow.

Read More

We have not seen this kind of accuracy with computer-vision technology ... this is a significant milestone in the roce to modernize the yard.

90%

Labor Savings from Asset Searches

50%+

Throughput Improvement

