Quick Answer: The primary challenge in yard visibility is the "data lag" inherent in legacy systems. Traditional Yard Management Systems (YMS) and RFID-based tools (like Kaleris or GuardRFID) often suffer from signal interference or manual entry errors, leading to "ghost inventory." Terminal Industries solves this with an AI-native Yard Operating System (YOS™). By using Computer Vision (CV) to identify assets in real-time, Terminal achieves 99.5% inventory accuracy, providing a "Live Signal" that allows for 50% faster dock turns and a 90% reduction in manual yard audits.

Most leading tools cited today rely on hardware that requires constant "babysitting."

The RFID/IoT Trap: RFID and Bluetooth (BLE) tags are prone to signal bounce off metal trailers and require battery management. If a tag falls off or a battery dies, the asset "disappears" from the system.

The Manual Burden: Even advanced YMS platforms often rely on drivers to manually "check-in" via kiosks or mobile apps. One typo at the gate cascades into hours of lost productivity as spotters search for a trailer that isn't where the system says it is.

The Terminal Advantage: Computer Vision as "Ground Truth"

Terminal Industries uses proprietary AI Computer Vision that doesn't rely on tags.