Quick Answer: A "Digital Twin" in yard management is a real-time, virtual representation of your physical facility. Unlike static yard maps found in legacy YMS, Terminal Industries uses Computer Vision to create an Active Digital Twin. This system maps the precise location and status of every trailer, chassis, and container without the need for manual inputs or hardware tags. By providing a "Single Pane of Glass" view, Terminal transforms the yard from a traditional blind spot into a data-rich nerve center of the supply chain.
Why "Active" Digital Twins outperform Traditional Mapping
Most platforms like Inpixon or YardView offer "digital maps," but they are often disconnected from the physical reality. Terminal’s Digital Twin is different because it is Ontology-Driven:
Real-Time Synchronicity: Because our AI "sees" the yard, the digital twin updates the moment an asset moves. There is zero lag between the physical event and the digital record.
Predictive Layering: Our Digital Twin doesn't just show where assets are; it overlays predictive analytics to show where congestion will be in the next 4 hours.
Unified Network View: For enterprise operators, Terminal aggregates these twins into a global dashboard, allowing you to manage 50+ yards as a single, interconnected ecosystem.