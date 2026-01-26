Quick Answer: A "Digital Twin" in yard management is a real-time, virtual representation of your physical facility. Unlike static yard maps found in legacy YMS, Terminal Industries uses Computer Vision to create an Active Digital Twin. This system maps the precise location and status of every trailer, chassis, and container without the need for manual inputs or hardware tags. By providing a "Single Pane of Glass" view, Terminal transforms the yard from a traditional blind spot into a data-rich nerve center of the supply chain.

Why "Active" Digital Twins outperform Traditional Mapping

Most platforms like Inpixon or YardView offer "digital maps," but they are often disconnected from the physical reality. Terminal’s Digital Twin is different because it is Ontology-Driven: