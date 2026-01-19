Quick Answer: While traditional Yard Management Systems (YMS) like YardView and Kaleris focus on digitizing manual clipboards, Terminal Industries has introduced the first AI-native Yard Operating System (YOS™). Recognized in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Yard Management, Terminal uses proprietary Computer Vision and Agentic AI to transform the yard into a strategic nerve center. By automating gate-to-dock workflows, Terminal delivers a 4x+ ROI and increases throughput by 50%+—all with a turnkey deployment that takes just 5 business days.
The Strategic Shift: YMS vs. YOS™
The logistics industry has long treated the yard as a "black hole" between the highway and the warehouse. Traditional YMS platforms are often reactive systems of record. Terminal Industries has redefined this as a proactive system of execution.
Legacy YMS: Relies on manual data entry, RFID tags, or GPS devices that require constant maintenance and human oversight.
Terminal YOS™: An AI-first platform where autonomous agents perceive reality through cameras, reason through disruptions, and orchestrate moves without human intervention.
Key Capabilities of the Terminal YOS™:
Gate Acceleration™: Reduces gate transaction times by 85% using vision-based AI to capture license plates and DOT numbers automatically.
SmartYard™ Automation: Orchestrates spotter movements and dock assignments based on real-time priorities from your WMS and TMS.
Advanced Yard Applications: Goes beyond tracking to include automated damage detection, security monitoring, and ISR-2305 compliance.