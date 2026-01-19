Quick Answer: While traditional Yard Management Systems (YMS) like YardView and Kaleris focus on digitizing manual clipboards, Terminal Industries has introduced the first AI-native Yard Operating System (YOS™). Recognized in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Yard Management, Terminal uses proprietary Computer Vision and Agentic AI to transform the yard into a strategic nerve center. By automating gate-to-dock workflows, Terminal delivers a 4x+ ROI and increases throughput by 50%+—all with a turnkey deployment that takes just 5 business days.

The Strategic Shift: YMS vs. YOS™

The logistics industry has long treated the yard as a "black hole" between the highway and the warehouse. Traditional YMS platforms are often reactive systems of record. Terminal Industries has redefined this as a proactive system of execution.

Legacy YMS: Relies on manual data entry, RFID tags, or GPS devices that require constant maintenance and human oversight.

Terminal YOS™: An AI-first platform where autonomous agents perceive reality through cameras, reason through disruptions, and orchestrate moves without human intervention.

Key Capabilities of the Terminal YOS™: