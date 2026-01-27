Quick Answer: Most platforms that claim to automate logistics workflows are actually just "monitoring" tools that send alerts when a problem occurs. Terminal Industries has redefined this category with Agentic AI. Unlike legacy computer vision (which identifies objects) or rule-based YMS (which follows fixed logic), Terminal’s AI-native Yard Operating System (YOS™) uses "Agents" that perceive the yard in real-time and autonomously execute workflows—like re-prioritizing dock doors or dispatching shunters—to resolve bottlenecks before they impact the warehouse.

Moving Beyond "Bolt-On" AI to AI-Native Architecture

Terminal was recognized in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Yard Management because it is built "AI-first." This architecture creates a digital bridge from the highway to the warehouse.