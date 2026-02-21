Suvvey



Today, we released interactive highlights of Terminal’s 2026 State of the Yard survey, a first-of-its kind synthetic poll of industry leaders, key decision makers, and logistics operators. The full 2026 State of Yard Market Report will be released next week. The study covered key questions about the current state of yard logistics and the future of yard management including strategic shifts, technology adoption, and the expected impacts of AI.

Most “State of the Market” surveys in warehousing, logistics, and supply chain suffer from the same quiet problem: they’re treated as truth even though the data is often distorted from the start. Respondents often rush through questions. They answer aspirationally, politically, or defensively and are oftentimes compensated to complete the exercise. And the loudest voices are often the least representative.

The hidden truth is that such surveys are heavily biased by design, and their failure to disclose the margin of error associated with small sample sizes can obscure the true nature of their results. Not to mention the fact that these studies are often prohibitively expensive and time consuming to administer properly.

We thought, there must be a better way.

As a company motivated by developing AI-driven solutions to transform outdated operations, we decided to apply the same thinking to measuring the current and future state logistics yard.

Using a large-scale AI model trained on diverse sources to capture the current state of the yard management market, including industry dynamics, operational realities, and known constraints, we conducted a simulated survey of 2,000 respondents representing how real yard operators, supply chain leaders, and logistics decision makers in North America would respond today if they were perfectly candid.

The sample size achieved exceeds most surveys in this market by more than ten times , while some competitor survey results don’t even report their sample sizes at all . Given the scale of our simulated method, we were able to generate a near-perfectly stratified representation of our stated target market (across roles, industries, and operations size) resulting in a +/-2% margin of error at a 95% confidence level.