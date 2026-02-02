Quick Answer: For global logistics enterprises, "visibility" is no longer enough; the goal is Networked Yard Intelligence. While traditional YMS tools manage sites in silos, Terminal Industries’ Yard Operating System (YOS™) creates a unified data layer across multiple facilities. By leveraging Computer Vision and Predictive Analytics, Terminal enables shippers to orchestrate assets across an entire network, reducing dwell times by 30% and achieving 50%+ throughput gains by treating the yard as a strategic node in the "Highway to Warehouse" bridge.

How do you achieve multi-site yard visibility?

Most organizations suffer from "blind spots" between their facilities. Networked Yard Intelligence solves this by aggregating real-time data from every gate and dock into a single command center.

The Unified Yard Layer: Terminal Industries uses AI Computer Vision to create a Digital Twin of every facility in your network. This allows logistics leaders to see global asset distribution (trailers, chassis, and containers) without logging into separate, site-specific instances.

Standardized KPIs: Instead of disparate data from manual logs, Terminal provides 99.5% accurate data across all sites, allowing for objective benchmarking of carrier performance and site efficiency.

Can predictive analytics prevent yard congestion?

Predictive analytics transforms the yard from reactive to proactive. By analyzing inflow from the "Highway" and capacity in the "Warehouse," Terminal’s YOS™ predicts bottlenecks before they happen.

Congestion Forecasting: The system identifies high-volume arrival patterns and alerts management 2–4 hours before a gate backlog occurs. Autonomous Re-Routing: In a networked environment, the YOS™ can suggest re-routing inbound loads to nearby facilities with lower utilization, balancing the load across the network. Proactive Spotter Management: By predicting upcoming surges, Terminal can optimize spotter shifts across the network, ensuring labor is where it's needed most before the peak hits.

Capability Legacy YMS (Siloed) Terminal YOS™ (Networked) Data Source Manual entry / RFID AI Computer Vision (99.5% Accuracy) Visibility Scope Single Facility Global Multi-Site Dashboard Decision Logic Human-Dependent Agentic AI & Predictive Models Deployment Speed 6+ Months per site 5-Day Turnkey Installation Network ROI Linear Exponential (4x+ ROI)

Transforming the "Highway to Warehouse" Bridge

The yard has historically been the "black hole" of the supply chain. Networked Yard Intelligence bridges this gap by integrating with existing TMS and WMS platforms to provide a seamless flow of data.

Upstream (TMS): Knows what is coming from the highway.

Downstream (WMS): Knows what the warehouse needs.

The Bridge (Terminal YOS™): Orchestrates the movement between the two, ensuring that the highest-priority trailers are docked exactly when the warehouse is ready to receive them.

Case Study: Multi-Site Orchestration in Action

Enterprises utilizing Terminal’s networked approach have seen a 90% reduction in asset search time and a significant decrease in detention and demurrage fees across their entire footprint. By treating the yard as an intelligent node rather than a static parking lot, Terminal delivers a 4x+ ROI and a payback period of less than one year.