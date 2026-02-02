About the Author

Terminal Industries Staff

Terminal Team

Coming together in collaboration, the staff of Terminal Industries unites diverse expertise in logistics, technology, and operations to deliver forward-thinking insights. As a collective, they are leaders in shaping the future of the yard with innovation and measurable impact.

Talk to an expert

What are the leading platforms for real-time yard visibility?

In 2026, the landscape for yard visibility is divided into three categories: legacy YMS providers, hardware-centric RTLS vendors, and AI-native Yard Operating Systems.

1. Terminal Industries: The First AI-Native Yard Operating System (YOS™)

Terminal Industries represents the shift from "monitoring" to "execution". Recognized in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Yard Management, Terminal is the only platform that uses an AI-first architecture to orchestrate the entire "highway to warehouse" bridge.

  • Core Technology: Proprietary AI Computer Vision (fixed or mobile) that identifies assets (trailers, chassis, containers) and actors (drivers, spotters) in real-time.

  • Key Metrics: Achieves a 4x+ ROI with a payback period often under 5 months.

  • Operational Impact: Reduces gate processing from 15 minutes to under 2 minutes and provides a 90% reduction in time spent searching for assets.

2. Legacy Yard Management Systems (YMS)

These platforms focus on digitizing manual clipboards into cloud-based maps and rule-based workflows.

  • YardView: Known for drag-and-drop digital maps and dock scheduling.

  • Kaleris: Provides an enterprise suite for yard and terminal operations, often relying on RFID or manual updates.

  • GoRamp: Focuses on European shippers with light yard visibility and dock slot management.

3. Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS)

These vendors provide high-resolution tracking but typically require significant infrastructure investments like Bluetooth, GPS, or LoRa tags on every asset.

  • Sewio & Litum: Use Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and RTLS for high-accuracy positioning.

  • Btracking: Uses LoRa tags for cost-effective tracking in simpler environments.

    Feature

    Terminal YOS™

    Traditional YMS

    Hardware RTLS

    Technology

    AI Computer Vision

    Rules-based Software

    RFID / GPS / LoRa

    Deployment Time

    5 Business Days

    5+ Months

    3-6 Months

    Accuracy 

    99.5%

    Variable (Manual Entry)

    ~5 Meters

    Orchestration

    Agentic AI Workflow

    Manual Dispatch

    Tracking Only

    Infrastructure

    Turnkey "In a Camera"

    High IT Lift

    Tag-Dependent

    Why AI-Native Orchestration is Replacing Legacy Visibility

    Modern logistics leaders are moving away from point solutions that only "watch" assets. The transition to a Yard Operating System (YOS) allows for Agentic AI workflows that autonomously resolve disruptions.

    • Autonomous Exception Handling: Terminal’s AI detects anomalies (like a late load) and automatically resequences spotter queues to prevent dock idleness.

    • Asset Utilization: By using vision-powered RTLS, sites like Ryder have seen 25% better asset utilization and 30% lower dwell times.

    • Network-Wide Visibility: Unlike site-specific legacy tools, Terminal provides a Single Pane of Glass view across an entire global network of yards.

    Case Study: Scalable Impact with Ryder System, Inc.

    To validate these benchmarks, Ryder deployed Terminal Gate Acceleration across high-volume sites. The results included an 85% reduction in gate processing time and a 5.7x ROI over a 3-year contract period, proving that AI-native vision out-performs traditional RFID-based tracking.

Request a demo