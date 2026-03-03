Sustainability starts at the gate.

Last week, DHL Supply Chain announced a new carbon-neutral logistics center in Rheinbach, reinforcing what is quickly becoming industry consensus:

Sustainability is no longer fringe. It is competitive infrastructure.

Solar arrays. Energy-efficient design. Net-zero certifications. These are powerful signals.

But there is a structural gap in the carbon conversation.

While the building may be carbon neutral, the activity around it often is not.

And the single largest variable outside the walls?

Trucks.

The Carbon “Black Hole” in the Yard

Modern facilities can dramatically reduce emissions inside the warehouse. But the yard remains one of the least measured and most emission-intensive areas of logistics operations.

Consider the math.

The Idling Problem

A typical Class 8 truck burns 0.8 to 1.0 gallon of diesel per hour while idling.

The Carbon Impact

Each gallon of diesel emits approximately 10.1 kilograms (22.4 pounds) of CO₂.

Now layer in the operational reality.

The Detention Crisis

A study by the FMCSA found that detention times exceed two hours in one-third of all carrier trips. That means trucks are routinely stuck waiting at gates or sitting in yards burning fuel without moving freight.

This is not marginal waste.

It is structural inefficiency.

What That Means at Facility Scale

Let’s translate that into a typical terminal scenario.

Assume a busy facility processes 200 trucks per day.

If AI-driven yard orchestration reduces just 20 minutes of idling per truck, here is what happens:

200 trucks × 20 minutes = 4,000 minutes saved daily

That equals over 66 hours of avoided idling per day

At roughly 0.9 gallons per hour, that’s nearly 60 gallons of diesel avoided daily

Over a week, that eliminates more than 1.3 metric tons of CO₂

From saving 20 minutes.

No new building.

No fleet replacement.

No capital-intensive retrofit.

Just flow control.

Sustainability Doesn’t Start with Concrete

DHL’s new Rheinbach facility signals where the industry is headed. Carbon-neutral buildings will increasingly become the standard.

But most operators cannot rebuild their network overnight.

What they can do is eliminate the operational friction that quietly drives emissions every day:

Long gate queues

Manual check-ins

Incomplete trailer visibility

Unnecessary shifter moves

Congested yard layouts

These inefficiencies translate directly into fuel burn.

And they are solvable.

Sustainability Starts at the Gate

Terminal Industries reduces gate transaction times by up to 85% and eliminates unnecessary shifter moves through AI-driven orchestration.

With Terminal-in-a-Camera™, facilities gain 99.5% accurate, real-time visibility into:

Trailer location

Dwell time

Gate congestion

Yard flow

When trucks are not waiting in line at the gate, they are not burning diesel.

When trailers are moved once instead of twice, emissions drop immediately.

When detention is reduced, fuel consumption falls proportionally.

Sustainability becomes operational, not aspirational.

The Competitive Shift

ESG reporting is tightening. Shippers are demanding proof. Capital markets are rewarding measurable environmental performance.

Operators who treat sustainability as an architectural feature will make progress.

Operators who treat it as an operational system will lead.

The yard is the lowest-hanging fruit in green logistics.

And it is measurable.

The Bottom Line

Carbon-neutral warehouses are important.

But if trucks are idling outside those facilities for hours, the carbon story is incomplete.

You do not need to build a new warehouse to reduce emissions.

You need to fix your yard flow.

Sustainability starts at the gate.