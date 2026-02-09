Yard operations don’t usually fail because of one big system outage. They fail because of small, manual breakdowns that stack up over the course of a day. The launch of Terminal’s Appointments Module is about fixing that reality in a practical way, while laying the groundwork for a more automated yard in the future.

Below is more context on why we built the module, what problems it solves, and how it fits into Terminal’s broader Lights Out Yard vision.

Why we decided to build an appointments module now.

Appointments are one of the most common sources of daily chaos in the yard. Even at sophisticated facilities, scheduling still relies on phone calls, emails, and spreadsheets that don’t reflect what’s actually happening on the ground. When arrival times slip or capacity isn’t clear, those issues cascade into gate delays, dock congestion, detention fees, and frustrated drivers. We saw appointments as a foundational problem worth solving properly.

Why the Carrier-Ready Appointments Module is different from traditional dock or appointment scheduling tools.

Most tools treat scheduling as a static exercise. Pick a time, put it on a calendar, hope everything goes to plan. Yards don’t work that way. This module is designed around how real operations function, with constant change and limited capacity. It gives facilities and carriers a shared, real-time source of truth and lets sites control how strict or flexible they want to be, depending on their operation.

Why we built the yard for both enterprise and smaller yards.

Large enterprise sites need guardrails around capacity, approval workflows, and visibility across teams. Smaller sites need something simple that doesn’t require dedicated staff to manage scheduling all day. That’s why the module supports things like auto-approval for trusted carriers, as well as a lightweight mode where a small retail location can define receiving hours and stop surprise deliveries from disrupting the business. Additionally, this capability allows operators with different yard types and sizes (like retailers for example) to standardize on a single platform.

Why self-service is an intentional design decision.

Self-service is critical. Carriers and dispatchers shouldn’t have to call three different people to book or adjust an appointment. The module provides a 24/7 self-service portal where carriers can manage appointments across multiple sites, while facilities stay in control of capacity and rules. That reduces back-and-forth for everyone and keeps the yard moving.

The operational problems the module helps prevent on the day-to-day.

Overbooking is a big one. When sites don’t model real capacity, they end up scheduling more trucks than they can physically or operationally handle. The system lets users define appointment types and durations so you’re not treating every load the same. It also gives gate teams a clean, chronological view of what’s arriving and departing, which removes guesswork at check-in.

How this connects to Terminal’s broader Lights-Out Yard vision

Appointments are just one piece of the puzzle. A Lights-Out Yard doesn’t happen by flipping a switch. It happens by replacing manual, error-prone processes with systems that can operate continuously and reliably. Appointments create the structure upstream so automation at the gate, in the yard, and at the dock actually works. This module helps tighten the alignment between facilities and carriers, which is essential for any higher level of autonomy.

What’s next.

This is about building momentum. We’re continuing to automate workflows from gate to dock and make sure every new module fits into a single operating system, not a collection of point tools. The goal is always the same: maximize throughput with minimal disruption, while acknowledging the reality of how yards actually operate today.