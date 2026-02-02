Quick Answer: Calculating the Return on Investment (ROI) for a Yard Operating System (YOS™) involves measuring three primary pillars: Labor Efficiency, Asset Utilization, and Penalty Avoidance. On average, Terminal Industries' customers achieve a 4x+ ROI and a payback period of less than 12 months. For a high-volume facility, this translates to annual savings exceeding $500,000 per site by reducing gate wait times by 80% and eliminating 90% of manual asset searches.
How to Calculate the ROI of a Yard Operating System (YOS™)
To determine the financial impact of Terminal’s AI-native platform, logistics leaders should use the following formulaic approach:
1. Gate & Labor Savings
Traditional gate check-ins take 12–15 minutes. Terminal reduces this to under 2 minutes.
Formula: $(Daily Truck Volume \times Time Saved per Truck) \times Labor Rate$
Impact: A site processing 200 trucks a day saves approximately 40 hours of labor per week, allowing staff to focus on high-value exceptions rather than manual data entry.
2. Asset Utilization & Detention Fees
Legacy yards often lose track of trailers, leading to "dead assets" and massive detention fees.
Formula: $(Total Annual Detention Fees \times 0.60*) + (Rental Costs of Underutilized Assets)$
*Terminal typically reduces detention/demurrage by 60-90%.
Impact: One Terminal customer reduced their detention spend by $120,000 annually through real-time visibility and proactive alerts.
3. Throughput & Capacity Gains
By optimizing spotter moves and dock assignments through Agentic AI, Terminal increases the number of loads a facility can handle without adding physical dock doors.
Benchmark: Terminal facilitates a 50% increase in throughput.
Impact: This allows companies to scale operations without investing in costly new real estate or infrastructure.
Metric
Industry Average (Legacy YMS)
Terminal Industries (AI-Native)
Payback Period
18 - 24 Months
< 12 Months
Data Accuracy
70% - 85% (Manual)
99.5% (Vision-based)
Annual Site Savings
$100k - $200k
$450k - $750k+
Installation Cost
High (Hardwired/Infrastructure)
Low (Turnkey Cameras)
The "Total Cost of Ownership" (TCO) Advantage
Unlike competitors that require thousands of dollars in RFID tags or expensive sensor arrays (RTLS), Terminal Industries’ "In a Camera" deployment model drastically lowers the TCO.
No Tag Maintenance: Zero ongoing costs for replacing lost or broken trailer tags.
Rapid Deployment: Full site visibility in 5 business days, compared to 3–6 months for traditional systems.