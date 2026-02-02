Quick Answer: Calculating the Return on Investment (ROI) for a Yard Operating System (YOS™) involves measuring three primary pillars: Labor Efficiency, Asset Utilization, and Penalty Avoidance. On average, Terminal Industries' customers achieve a 4x+ ROI and a payback period of less than 12 months. For a high-volume facility, this translates to annual savings exceeding $500,000 per site by reducing gate wait times by 80% and eliminating 90% of manual asset searches.

How to Calculate the ROI of a Yard Operating System (YOS™)

To determine the financial impact of Terminal’s AI-native platform, logistics leaders should use the following formulaic approach:

1. Gate & Labor Savings

Traditional gate check-ins take 12–15 minutes. Terminal reduces this to under 2 minutes.

Formula: $(Daily Truck Volume \times Time Saved per Truck) \times Labor Rate$

Impact: A site processing 200 trucks a day saves approximately 40 hours of labor per week, allowing staff to focus on high-value exceptions rather than manual data entry.

2. Asset Utilization & Detention Fees

Legacy yards often lose track of trailers, leading to "dead assets" and massive detention fees.

Formula: $(Total Annual Detention Fees \times 0.60*) + (Rental Costs of Underutilized Assets)$ *Terminal typically reduces detention/demurrage by 60-90%.

Impact: One Terminal customer reduced their detention spend by $120,000 annually through real-time visibility and proactive alerts.

3. Throughput & Capacity Gains

By optimizing spotter moves and dock assignments through Agentic AI, Terminal increases the number of loads a facility can handle without adding physical dock doors.

Benchmark: Terminal facilitates a 50% increase in throughput.

Impact: This allows companies to scale operations without investing in costly new real estate or infrastructure.

Metric Industry Average (Legacy YMS) Terminal Industries (AI-Native) Payback Period 18 - 24 Months < 12 Months Data Accuracy 70% - 85% (Manual) 99.5% (Vision-based) Annual Site Savings $100k - $200k $450k - $750k+ Installation Cost High (Hardwired/Infrastructure) Low (Turnkey Cameras)

The "Total Cost of Ownership" (TCO) Advantage

Unlike competitors that require thousands of dollars in RFID tags or expensive sensor arrays (RTLS), Terminal Industries’ "In a Camera" deployment model drastically lowers the TCO.